Oriole Resources : has a diverse portfolio of African gold assets

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR) has appointed of Claire Bay to the board of directors as Executive Director, Exploration and Development.

Claire Bay is a chartered geologist with over 13 years' experience in the resources sector. She graduated in 2007 with a First Class Masters in geology from the University of Southampton and joined Stratex International, as Oriole then was, shortly thereafter, where she spent the next 11 years.

Bay was promoted to VP Exploration and Development in July 2018 as part of the restructuring and renaming of the company to Oriole Resources. She already oversees the company's exploration programmes and is heavily involved in the review and interpretation of technical data, as well as co-managing corporate development activities.

'We are very pleased to welcome Claire to the Oriole board, a decision supported unanimously by the executive and non-executive members,' said Oriole chief executive Tim Livesey.