Oriole Resources : has a diverse portfolio of African gold assets

Oriole Resources PLC (LSE:ORR, FRA:S1Y) said it was very encouraged by drilling results from the Assaleyta and Hesdaba gold projects in Djibouti, East Africa.

At Assaleyta, results from a further two drill holes continued to demonstrate the significant potential at the project, with a best intersection of 38.10 metres grading 2.21 grammes per tonne (g/t) gold, including 17.37 metres at 3.59 g/t from the Porcupine Hill prospect, it said.

While at Hesdaba, selective sampling of hole Hd-D-17 returned 19.80 metres grading 1.18 g/t gold from a depth of 79.30 metres and 10.75 metres grading 26.27 g/t gold from 108.25 metres including a bonanza intersection of 1.22 metres at 211.00 g/t gold.

"We are very encouraged to see continued success from the exploration programmes in Djibouti," said chief executive Tim Livesey. "These recently reported results confirm the opportunity for grading intersections of significant width, further de-risking this 'new frontier' project."