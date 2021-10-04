Log in
    STI   GB00B0T29327

ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC

(STI)
Oriole Resources : has a diverse portfolio of African gold assets

10/04/2021 | 06:02am EDT
Oriole Resources PLC (LSE:ORR, FRA:S1Y) said it was very encouraged by drilling results from the Assaleyta and Hesdaba gold projects in Djibouti, East Africa.

At Assaleyta, results from a further two drill holes continued to demonstrate the significant potential at the project, with a best intersection of 38.10 metres grading 2.21 grammes per tonne (g/t) gold, including 17.37 metres at 3.59 g/t from the Porcupine Hill prospect, it said.

While at Hesdaba, selective sampling of hole Hd-D-17 returned 19.80 metres grading 1.18 g/t gold from a depth of 79.30 metres and 10.75 metres grading 26.27 g/t gold from 108.25 metres including a bonanza intersection of 1.22 metres at 211.00 g/t gold.

"We are very encouraged to see continued success from the exploration programmes in Djibouti," said chief executive Tim Livesey. "These recently reported results confirm the opportunity for grading intersections of significant width, further de-risking this 'new frontier' project."

Disclaimer

Oriole Resources plc published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 10:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,28 M -0,38 M -0,38 M
Net cash 2020 1,74 M 2,36 M 2,36 M
P/E ratio 2020 -14,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8,97 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 35,7%
Managers and Directors
Timothy James Livesey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert John Smeeton CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
John Francis Gerald McGloin Independent Non-Executive Chairman
David Almgren Pelham Independent Non-Executive Director
Bahriv Yildiz General Manager-Turkey
