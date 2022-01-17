Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Oriole Resources PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STI   GB00B0T29327

ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC

(STI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oriole Resources : has a diverse portfolio of African gold assets

01/17/2022 | 06:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oriole Resources PLC (LSE:ORR) has revealed the latest results from ongoing exploration work on the Senala project in Senegal, where joint venture partner IAMGOLD Corporation has the option to spend up to US$8 million to earn a 70% interest.

Results from the recently completed 2,148 metres reverse circulation drilling at the Faré prospect have extended mineralisation along strike at all three main anomalies, delivering results of up to five metres grading 12.45 grammes per tonne gold, including two metres grading 26.61 grams.

The results confirm mineralisation is open to the northeast at all three of the main anomalies at Faré.

Mineralisation at Faré Far South is now confirmed over a strike length of at least 500 metres, suggesting a high probability for the definition of further resources at the prospect.

Disclaimer

Oriole Resources plc published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 11:24:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC
06:25aORIOLE RESOURCES : has a diverse portfolio of African gold assets
PU
06:25aORIOLE RESOURCES : Further exploration success for Oriole Resources and IAMGOLD at Senala
PU
01/05ORIOLE RESOURCES : says sampling results confirm continuity of gold system at Bibemi proje..
PU
01/05Oriole Resources' Soil Sampling at Bibemi Project Extends Bakassi Zone 1 Prospect
MT
01/05Oriole Resources plc Announces Soil Sampling Extends Bakassi Zone 1 Prospect
CI
2021Oriole Resources plc Announces Bibemi Phase 2 Drilling Results
CI
2021Oriole Resources plc Announces the Retirement of John McGloin as Non-Executive Chairman
CI
2021ORIOLE RESOURCES : says results at Faré offers space and grade for development of robust r..
PU
2021ORIOLE RESOURCES : says Senala drilling to refocus on Faré prospect
PU
2021Oriole Resources PLC Provides Update on its Senala Gold Project in Senegal
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,28 M -0,38 M -0,38 M
Net cash 2020 1,74 M 2,38 M 2,38 M
P/E ratio 2020 -14,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7,68 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Oriole Resources PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Timothy James Livesey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert John Smeeton CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
John Francis Gerald McGloin Independent Non-Executive Chairman
David Almgren Pelham Independent Non-Executive Director
Bahriv Yildiz General Manager-Turkey
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC11.59%10
NEWMONT CORPORATION-1.29%48 916
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-2.54%33 242
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-9.30%20 952
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-8.33%17 881
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED0.94%14 567