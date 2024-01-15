Oriole Resources PLC - west Africa-focused gold exploration company - Notes updated inferred mineral resource estimate for Bakassi zone 1 at its 82.2%-owned Bibemi orogenic gold project in Cameroon. Says MRE is 375,000 Troy oz gold grading 2.30 grams per tonne. Chief Executive Officer Tim Livesey comments: "We have been pleased to see the maiden resource support this pit expansion and deliver not only additional tonnes, but also at a higher grade. As we progress toward our fifth phase of drilling at Bibemi, with our partners BCM, we look forward to further expansion of the Bakassi zone 1 resource. We are also keen to test and define the potential at the other three prospect areas. This project is shaping up to be very robust and offers the opportunity for early development of a potential multi-pit gold mining operation."

Current stock price: 0.27 pence, up 11%

12-month change: up 91%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

