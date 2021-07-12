Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Oriole Resources PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STI   GB00B0T29327

ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC

(STI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oriole Resources : appoints Claire Bay as exploration and development director

07/12/2021
Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR) has appointed of Claire Bay to the board of directors as Executive Director, Exploration and Development.

Claire Bay is a chartered geologist with over 13 years' experience in the resources sector. She graduated in 2007 with a First Class Masters in geology from the University of Southampton and joined Stratex International, as Oriole then was, shortly thereafter, where she spent the next 11 years.

Bay was promoted to VP Exploration and Development in July 2018 as part of the restructuring and renaming of the company to Oriole Resources. She already oversees the company's exploration programmes and is heavily involved in the review and interpretation of technical data, as well as co-managing corporate development activities.

'We are very pleased to welcome Claire to the Oriole Board, a decision supported unanimously by the Executive and non-Executive members,' said Oriole chief executive Tim Livesey.

'With her deep technical knowledge and experience and her detailed understanding of the company and the markets in which we trade, she brings key skills and knowledge to the board. Claire has been a critical part of the recent refocusing of the company and will bring much value to the company through this new appointment.'

Disclaimer

Oriole Resources plc published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 08:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,28 M -0,39 M -0,39 M
Net cash 2020 1,74 M 2,42 M 2,42 M
P/E ratio 2020 -14,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8,36 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 35,8%
Chart ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Oriole Resources PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Timothy James Livesey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert John Smeeton CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
John Francis Gerald McGloin Independent Non-Executive Chairman
David Almgren Pelham Independent Non-Executive Director
Bahriv Yildiz General Manager-Turkey
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC19.10%14
NEWMONT CORPORATION6.83%50 311
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-9.24%37 182
POLYUS-7.26%26 747
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.4.06%19 831
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-0.27%16 203