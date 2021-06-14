Oriole Resources : hits more high grade gold at Bibemi

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR) released further results from the recently completed 3,118 metre maiden diamond drilling programme at its 51%-owned Bibemi gold project in Cameroon.

The results are from the 5.3km-long Bakassi Zone 1 prospect, and include best intersections of 2.45 metres grading 2.96 grammes per tonnes, 3.6 metres grading 1.75 grammes and 12.4 metres grading 0.71 grammes.

The results have confirmed more than 100 metres vertical continuity from surface to the system, which remains open at depth.

'We are very pleased to share these early results from the Bakassi Zone 1 prospect, a significant strike length of mineralisation within the more extensive Bibemi gold system,' said Oriole Resources chief executive Tim Livesey.

'These results prove that our preliminary exploration model for mineralisation is correct and that the orogenic-style mineralisation we had previously identified at surface does indeed continue vertically along the mapped shear/vein systems. The structural logging, mapping and interpretation work carried out by our geological team, in addition to the recent support of a specialist structural geologist from SRK, has further strengthened our understanding of the area. Each of the four prospect areas at Bibemi shows subtly different host geology and dynamic structural regimes and we are looking forward to developing our geological models further once the remaining results are returned later this month.'