    STI   GB00B0T29327

ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC

(STI)
Oriole Resources : hits more high grade gold at Bibemi

06/14/2021 | 04:59am EDT
Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR) released further results from the recently completed 3,118 metre maiden diamond drilling programme at its 51%-owned Bibemi gold project in Cameroon.

The results are from the 5.3km-long Bakassi Zone 1 prospect, and include best intersections of 2.45 metres grading 2.96 grammes per tonnes, 3.6 metres grading 1.75 grammes and 12.4 metres grading 0.71 grammes.

The results have confirmed more than 100 metres vertical continuity from surface to the system, which remains open at depth.

'We are very pleased to share these early results from the Bakassi Zone 1 prospect, a significant strike length of mineralisation within the more extensive Bibemi gold system,' said Oriole Resources chief executive Tim Livesey.

'These results prove that our preliminary exploration model for mineralisation is correct and that the orogenic-style mineralisation we had previously identified at surface does indeed continue vertically along the mapped shear/vein systems. The structural logging, mapping and interpretation work carried out by our geological team, in addition to the recent support of a specialist structural geologist from SRK, has further strengthened our understanding of the area. Each of the four prospect areas at Bibemi shows subtly different host geology and dynamic structural regimes and we are looking forward to developing our geological models further once the remaining results are returned later this month.'



Oriole Resources plc published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 08:58:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,28 M -0,39 M -0,39 M
Net cash 2020 1,74 M 2,45 M 2,45 M
P/E ratio 2020 -14,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11,8 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 57,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy James Livesey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert John Smeeton CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
John Francis Gerald McGloin Independent Non-Executive Chairman
David Almgren Pelham Independent Non-Executive Director
Bahriv Yildiz General Manager-Turkey
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC68.54%17
NEWMONT CORPORATION17.40%56 435
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-2.62%41 304
POLYUS-2.16%27 905
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.9.73%21 591
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED9.89%17 781