Oriole Resources project in Cameroon delivers high-grade gold results

02/27/2023 | 02:06pm EST
(Alliance News) - Oriole Resources PLC on Monday said its 90%-owned Central Licence Package in Cameroon has delivered further high-grade gold results.

The AIM-listed exploration company reported initial rock-chip sampling results of up to 134.10 grammes per tonne gold from a three kilometre long corridor.

Results from an additional 27 selective rock-chip samples have returned up to 64.30 grammes per tonne gold, further endorsing the high potential of this target area.

Chief Executive Tim Livesey, said: "In addition to the very high gold grades seen in the quartz veins, the presence of highly significant mineralisation within the host rocks is an excellent indicator of the potential of this anomaly to host a gold resource of scale."

Shares in Oriole Resources closed up 3.7% at 0.14 pence each in London on Monday.

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION 1.39% 0.8848 Delayed Quote.-42.95%
ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC 3.70% 0.14 Delayed Quote.-28.95%
