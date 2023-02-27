Oriole Resources project in Cameroon delivers high-grade gold results

(Alliance News) - Oriole Resources PLC on Monday said its 90%-owned Central Licence Package in Cameroon has delivered further high-grade gold results.

The AIM-listed exploration company reported initial rock-chip sampling results of up to 134.10 grammes per tonne gold from a three kilometre long corridor.

Results from an additional 27 selective rock-chip samples have returned up to 64.30 grammes per tonne gold, further endorsing the high potential of this target area.

Chief Executive Tim Livesey, said: "In addition to the very high gold grades seen in the quartz veins, the presence of highly significant mineralisation within the host rocks is an excellent indicator of the potential of this anomaly to host a gold resource of scale."

