    STI   GB00B0T29327

ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC

(STI)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-06-15 am EDT
0.2250 GBX    0.00%
Oriole Resources : says initial results from Bakassi Zone 1 prospect are positive

06/15/2022 | 12:43pm EDT
Oriole Resources PLC (AIM:ORR) said initial results from ongoing drilling at the Bakassi Zone 1 prospect of its 90%-owned Bibemi gold project in Cameroon were positive.

The first two holes of an ongoing Phase 4 diamond drilling programme confirmed the existence of mineralised sub-horizontal quartz veins connecting the previously defined sub-vertical shear veins, said the AIM-traded company.

Confirmation of these sub-horizontal veins could "lead to a significant volumetric increase in the known mineralisation in Zone 1", said chief executive Tim Livesey.

"It's exactly these types of structural interplays that create the potential for mineable grades and widths in orogenic systems and we are keen to see how the analysis stacks up against the positive results received to date at Bibemi.

"With a high success rate to date of intersecting gold mineralisation on the licence, we are confident the systems at Bibemi have the capacity to host an orogenic gold deposit," he added.

Oriole is working towards delivering a JORC-classified exploration target at Bakassi Zone 1, just one of four prospects at the project.

In February, Oriole announced it had intercepted "bonanza" gold grades from a Phase 3 diamond drilling programme at Bakassi Zone 1.

READ: Oriole Resources intercepts 'bonanza' gold grades at 90%-owned Bibemi project in Cameroon

Oriole Resources plc published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,69 M -2,03 M -2,03 M
Net cash 2021 1,35 M 1,63 M 1,63 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,40x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,49 M 5,39 M 5,39 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 47,5%
