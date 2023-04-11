Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Oriole Resources PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STI   GB00B0T29327

ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC

(STI)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:07:13 2023-04-11 am EDT
0.1301 GBX   +4.08%
05:22aOriole Resources signs USD1 million funding deal for Cameroon project
AN
03/27Oriole Resources completes geophysics programme at Mbe licence
AN
03/27Oriole Resources plc Provides Exploration Update on the Five Eastern CLP Licences in Cameroon
CI
Oriole Resources signs USD1 million funding deal for Cameroon project

04/11/2023 | 05:22am EDT
(Alliance News) - Oriole Resources PLC on Tuesday said it is transferring ownership of five Eastern central licence package assets in Cameroon to a sub-holding firm.

Oriole is a London-based gold exploration company, focused on an early stage exploration project in Cameroon and the more advanced Senala gold project in Senegal.

The company said the transfer allows for project-level exploration investment in return for a 10% interest in the sub-holding company.

Oriole signed an agreement with a Canadian investment banking firm for a USD1 million funding. It expects the financing to close in the second quarter of 2023.

"The investment will be earmarked exclusively for gold exploration, funding the company's proposed work programme on the project, and enabling the company to pursue other funding opportunities to further lithium exploration within the CLP," Oriole explained.

Oriole Resources shares rose 4.1% to 0.13 pence each on Tuesday morning in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.53% 2004.27 Delayed Quote.9.97%
ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC 4.08% 0.1301 Delayed Quote.-34.21%
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,69 M -2,09 M -2,09 M
Net cash 2021 1,35 M 1,67 M 1,67 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,40x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,41 M 4,21 M 4,21 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Oriole Resources PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Timothy James Livesey Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert John Smeeton CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Eileen Carr Non-Executive Chairman
David Almgren Pelham Independent Non-Executive Director
Claire Jenna Louise Bay Executive Director & VP-Exploration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORIOLE RESOURCES PLC-34.21%4
NEWMONT CORPORATION10.28%40 591
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION14.56%34 120
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED8.10%25 698
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.24.48%22 022
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED37.02%16 722
