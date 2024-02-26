Oriole Resources PLC - Gold and base metal explorer focused on West Africa - Finds 256.74 grammes of gold per tonne in its Mbe gold project in Cameroon. Says infill soil sampling has started at MB-01, and adds that infill soil sampling is also planned over the wider 12.5 kilometre-long zone of soil anomalism at Mbe, to provide greater data resolution. This will commence later in the first quarter of 2024. Chief Exeuctive Officer Tim Livesey says: "We are pleased to see the restart of work at Mbe, where we believe we have identified targets indicative of a corridor of gold mineralisation which runs across all five of our Eastern CLP licences. As a potential new gold district, early indications from Mbe suggest a huge opportunity is developing in this prospective area of Cameroon."

Current stock price: 0.33 pence, up 5.2%

12-month change: down 9.4%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

