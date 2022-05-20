Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Orion Diversified Holding Co. Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OODH   US6862721056

ORION DIVERSIFIED HOLDING CO. INC.

(OODH)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/20 10:44:10 am EDT
0.0319 USD   -5.62%
05/16Orion Diversified Provides Acquisition Updates
AQ
04/07ORION DIVERSIFIED : Announces an Acquisition & Milestones Reached
PU
04/07Orion Diversified Holding Co. Inc. acquired 2.29% and 2.76% Non-operated Working Interest in Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orion Diversified : Acquisitions Continue

05/20/2022 | 11:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2022 / Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. (OTC PINK:OODH) ("OODH" or the "Company") announced today that it has agreed on a price for 40 oil and gas wells on 1,480 acres in the Permian Basin. Preliminary estimates show these properties are averaging 60 boepd and hold multiple in-fill drilling locations. Orion Energen Inc. will operate these properties and hold no less than a 100% working interest and 76% net revenue interest across all 40 oil and gas wells.

ACREAGE & REVENUE HIGHLIGHTS

  • Mineral interest in more than 5,500 acres in the Bakken Shale, Permian Basin, Woodford Shale, & Eagle Ford Shale.
  • 2500+ acres are currently being operated by Orion at a 70 %+ NRI.
  • Revenues are on target for $65,000 in the 2nd Quarter.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

"Our acreage position is growing fast and will be approaching 6,000 acres once the Permian acquisition closes. We have been analyzing several properties in the Permian Basin for operations, and we anticipate generating in excess of 80 boepd once this acquisition closes. The Permian Basin is where I had early sucess in the oil and gas industry, and I have established relationships with oil field personnel and executives." commented Tom Lull, CEO of Orion.

ABOUT ORION DIVERSIFIED HOLDING CO INC.

Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. is a company with a primary strategy of investing in operated majority working interest, non-operated working interest, and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with a core area of focus in the premier basins within the United States. More information about Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. can be found at www.orionenergyco.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets, and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc.
Thomas Lull, President
tom@orionenergyco.com
Phone: 760-889-3435

SOURCE: Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/702111/Orion-Diversified-Acquisitions-Continue

Disclaimer

Orion Diversified Holding Co Inc. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 15:04:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ORION DIVERSIFIED HOLDING CO. INC.
05/16Orion Diversified Provides Acquisition Updates
AQ
04/07ORION DIVERSIFIED : Announces an Acquisition & Milestones Reached
PU
04/07Orion Diversified Holding Co. Inc. acquired 2.29% and 2.76% Non-operated Working Intere..
CI
03/16ORION DIVERSIFIED : Announces a Significant Acquisition in the Heart of the Permian Basin
PU
03/16Orion Diversified Holding Co. Inc. acquired 320 Acres in Permian Basin of Ward County T..
CI
2021Orion Diversified Holding Co. Inc. acquired 386 Acres of Bakken Shale in Sheridan, Mont..
CI
2021Orion Diversified Holding Co. Inc. acquired 1680 Acres of Eagle Ford Shale.
CI
2013ORIN DIVE : Orion Diversified Holding Co, Inc. Announces Subsidiary Acquisition with HULL ..
PR
2012Orion Diversified Holding Co. Inc. has Changed its Ticker to OODH from OODH.A
CI
2012ORION DIVERSIFIED HOLDING CO. INC. ( : OODH.A) acquired BGUARDED SECURITY from Ron Pasquin..
CI
More news
Chart ORION DIVERSIFIED HOLDING CO. INC.
Duration : Period :
Orion Diversified Holding Co. Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Randy Hoff Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Reuven I. Rubinson Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Tax Director
Nicole Riley Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Ken Bart Legal Councel