Global Online Retailer Expands Deployment of Orion Energy-Efficient Custom LED Lighting Fixtures at Ten New Facilities Across U.S. with Orders Totaling $7.6M

03/09/2021 | 07:15am EST
MANITOWOC, Wis., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting) is a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, controls and IoT systems, including turnkey project implementation, as well as ongoing system maintenance and program management. Orion announced today that it has received commitments to provide custom LED lighting fixtures for ten additional new facilities of an existing global online retail customer. The ten projects, with anticipated revenue of approximately $7.6 million, will begin in Orion’s fiscal 2021 fourth quarter ending March 31, 2021 and are expected to be completed in Orion’s fiscal 2022 ending March 31, 2022.

Orion CEO Mike Altschaefl commented, “Working with a long-term electrical contractor partner to successfully complete past projects placed Orion in an excellent position to build upon the relationship by being selected as their LED lighting supplier for ten additional new facilities. We believe there is an opportunity for this relationship to continue expanding as the customer leverages the illumination, value and energy efficiency benefits of our solutions across their national footprint.

“Given Orion’s commitment to industry leading quality, energy-efficiency and customer service, we are especially proud of follow-on orders from existing customers. We view these follow-on orders as a testament to the competitiveness of our custom product design capabilities, our industry-leading quality and energy efficiency, as well as to our commitment to the highest-level of customer service. Orion products also have a reputation for ease of installation with contractors, on top of our commitment to on-time delivery of customized products.”

About Orion Energy Systems
Orion provides energy-efficient LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT systems, as well as ongoing system maintenance and program management. We help our customers achieve energy savings with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions, enabling them to reduce their carbon footprint and digitize their business.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this press release, are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified as such because the context of such statements will include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our future plans, objectives or goals, including business relationships with government customers, are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://investor.oriones.com/ in the Investor Relations section of our Website. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Twitter: @OrionLighting and @OrionLightingIR
StockTwits: @Orion_LED_IR

Investor Relations Contacts 
Per Brodin, CFOWilliam Jones; David Collins
Orion Energy Systems, Inc.Catalyst IR
pbrodin@oesx.com(212) 924-9800 or OESX@catalyst-ir.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
