    OESX   US6862751087

ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC.

(OESX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:41:02 2023-06-07 pm EDT
1.675 USD   +5.68%
Orion Energy : Investor Presentation
PU
Transcript : Orion Energy Systems, Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Jun 06, 2023
CI
Earnings Flash (OESX) ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS Posts Q4 Revenue $21.6M
MT
Orion Energy : Investor Presentation

06/07/2023 | 03:06pm EDT
ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS, INC.

LED Lighting & Controls

Lighting Maintenance

EV Charging

NASDAQ: OESX

Overview

JUNE 2023

orionlighting.com| 1.800.660.9340 | | 1

SAFE HARBOR

Certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified as such because the context of such statements will include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our future outlook, plans, expectations, objectives or goals are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected, including, but not limited to, the following: (i) our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Voltrek acquisition; (ii) we may encounter substantial difficulties, costs and delays involved in integrating our operations with Voltrek's business; (iii) disruption of management's attention from ongoing business operations due to the Voltrek acquisition; (iv) our ability to manage general economic, business and geopolitical conditions, including the impacts of natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; (v) the deterioration of market conditions, including our dependence on customers' capital budgets for sales of products and services, and adverse impacts on costs and the demand for our products as a result of factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of tariffs; (vi) our ability to adapt and respond to supply chain challenges, especially related to shipping and logistics issues, component availability, rising input costs, and a tight labor market; (vii) our ability to recruit, hire and retain talented individuals in all disciplines of our company; (viii) our ability to successfully launch, manage and maintain our refocused business strategy to successfully bring to market new and innovative product and service offerings; (ix) potential asset impairment charges and/or increases on our deferred tax asset reserve; (x) our dependence on a limited number of key customers, and the potential consequences of the loss of one or more key customers or suppliers, including key contacts at such customers; (xi) our ability to identify and successfully complete transactions with suitable acquisition candidates in the future as part of our growth strategy; (xii) the availability of additional debt financing and/or equity capital to pursue our evolving strategy and sustain our growth initiatives; (xiii) our risk of potential loss related to single or focused exposure within the current customer base and product offerings; (xiv) our ability to achieve and sustain profitability and positive cash flows; (xv) our ability to differentiate our products in a highly competitive and converging market, expand our customer base and gain market share; (xvi) our ability to manage and mitigate downward pressure on the average selling prices of our products as a result of competitive pressures in the LED market; (xvii) our ability to manage our inventory and avoid inventory obsolescence in a rapidly evolving LED market; (xviii) our increasing reliance on third parties for the manufacture and development of products, product components, as well as the provision of certain services; (xix) our increasing emphasis on selling more of our products through third party distributors and sales agents, including our ability to attract and retain effective third party distributors and sales agents to execute our sales model; (xx) our ability to develop and participate in new product and technology offerings or applications in a cost effective and timely manner; (xxi) our ability to maintain safe and secure information technology systems; (xxii) our failure to comply with the covenants in our credit agreement; (xxiii) our ability to balance customer demand and production capacity; (xxiv) our ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting; (xxv) price fluctuations (including as a result of tariffs), shortages or interruptions of component supplies and raw materials used to manufacture our products; (xxvi) our ability to defend our patent portfolio and license technology from third parties; (xxvii) a reduction in the price of electricity; (xxviii) the reduction or elimination of investments in, or incentives to adopt, LED lighting or the elimination of, or changes in, policies, incentives or rebates in certain states or countries that encourage the use of LEDs over some traditional lighting technologies; (xxix) the cost to comply with, and the effects of, any current and future industry and government regulations, laws and policies; (xxx) potential warranty claims in excess of our reserve estimates; and (xxxi) the other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://investor.oriones.comin the Investor Relations section of our Website.

orionlighting.com| 1.800.660.9340 | | 2

ORGANIZATIONAL MISSION

We help our customers achieve their sustainability, energy savings and carbon footprint reduction goals through innovative technology and exceptional service.

orionlighting.com| 1.800.660.9340 | | 3

OrionLEADERSHIPTeam

Mike Jenkins

Per Brodin

Scott Green

CEO

CFO

President

Orion Services Group

orionlighting.com| 1.800.660.9340 | | 4

OVERVIEW

MARKETS - C&I

PATHS TO MARKET

REVENUE STREAMS

Industrial

Logistics

Direct to End Users

Product

Commercial

Healthcare

ESCOs

Turnkey Installation

Retail

Agriculture

Distribution

Maintenance

Automotive

Public Sector

EV Charging

Industrial

Exterior

Healthcare

Agriculture

Education

Kinnard Dairy

Delta Faucet

Lexus of Sacramento

Jacksonville Surgery Center

Spencer School District

Disclaimer

Orion Energy Systems Inc. published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 19:05:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
