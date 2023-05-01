Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OEC   LU1092234845

ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A.

(OEC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-01 pm EDT
24.38 USD   +0.70%
04:36pOrion Engineered Carbons Achieves 2022 Emissions Targets for Sustainability-Linked Term Loan
BU
04/25Orion Engineered Carbons S.a. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/24Orion Engineered Carbons Declares Interim Quarterly Dividend
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orion Engineered Carbons Achieves 2022 Emissions Targets for Sustainability-Linked Term Loan

05/01/2023 | 04:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC), a global specialty chemicals producer, announced today the company has achieved its 2022 emissions targets in the U.S. and will receive a 10 basis point rate reduction in interest payments on its sustainability-linked term loan, saving approximately $650,000.

When Orion agreed to the seven-year $650-million term loan in 2021, the company was one of the first to link the loan to environmental goals.

Starting this year, a third-party firm audited the air emissions figures at Orion’s four plants in the U.S. and determined whether the company achieved its targets. If Orion meets its targets for all four years, the company could reduce its financing costs by a total of $2.6 million.

“We’re pleased the first round of audits for our term loan were successful,” said Corning Painter, chief executive officer. “Achieving the emissions reduction goals underscores our strong focus and commitment to sustainability. We are confident we will have continued success achieving the emissions targets for the loan, which will lead to significant interest savings.”

Over the past five years, Orion has been upgrading its emissions control technology at all four of its U.S. plants. Three of these complex projects are completed, with the final one scheduled to be finished in 2023. The facilities are in Ivanhoe, La.; Belpre, Ohio; and the Texas cities of Orange and Borger.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC) is a leading global supplier of carbon black, a solid form of carbon produced as powder or pellets. The material is made to customers’ exacting specifications for tires, coatings, ink, batteries, plastics and numerous other specialty, high-performance applications. Carbon black is used to tint, colorize, provide reinforcement, conduct electricity, increase durability and add UV protection. Orion has innovation centers on three continents and 15 plants worldwide, offering the most diverse variety of production processes in the industry. The company’s corporate lineage goes back more than 160 years to Germany, where it operates the world’s longest-running carbon black plant. Orion is a leading innovator, applying a deep understanding of customers’ needs to deliver sustainable solutions. For more information, please visit orioncarbons.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information, other than as required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A.
04:36pOrion Engineered Carbons Achieves 2022 Emissions Targets for Sustainability-Linked Term..
BU
04/25Orion Engineered Carbons S.a. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/24Orion Engineered Carbons Declares Interim Quarterly Dividend
BU
04/24Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Declares Interim Dividend for the Third Quarter, Payable ..
CI
04/20Cogeneration Technology Installed at Orion's Plant in Louisiana
BU
04/20Orion Engineered Carbons Installs At Orion's Plant in Louisiana
CI
04/14JPMorgan Downgrades Orion Engineered Carbons to Neutral From Overweight, Price Target i..
MT
04/11Orion Engineered Carbons Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Confere..
BU
03/23UBS Adjusts Orion Engineered Carbons Price Target to $34 From $26, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
03/13Credit Suisse Starts Orion Engineered Carbons at Outperform With $31 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 205 M - -
Net income 2023 137 M - -
Net Debt 2023 808 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 0,25%
Capitalization 1 452 M 1 452 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
EV / Sales 2024 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 1 600
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 24,21 $
Average target price 32,50 $
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Corning F. Painter Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey F. Glajch Chief Financial Officer
Dan F. Smith Chairman
Carlos Quinones Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Michael Reers Chief Administration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A.35.93%1 452
ECOLAB INC.15.31%47 779
SIKA AG10.69%42 385
GIVAUDAN SA10.20%32 349
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-14.48%21 754
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG16.85%19 213
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer