    OEC   LU1092234845

ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A.

(OEC)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-17 pm EST
19.66 USD   -0.46%
Orion Engineered Carbons Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information
BU
01/11UBS Adjusts Orion Engineered Carbons' Price Target to $24 From $23, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
2022Orion Upgraded to 'B' By Environmental Reporting Group CDP
AQ
Orion Engineered Carbons Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

01/17/2023 | 04:36pm EST
Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC), a specialty chemical company, today announced that the company will release its full year and fourth quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 16, 2023, to be followed by a conference call on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. (EST).

The dial-in details for the live conference call are as follow:
U.S. Toll Free: 1-877-407-4018
International: 1-201-689-8471

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers through February 24, 2023:
U.S. Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Conference ID: 13735260

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the company's website at orioncarbons.com.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC) is a leading global supplier of carbon black, a solid form of carbon produced as powder or pellets. The material is made to customers’ exacting specifications for tires, coatings, ink, batteries, plastics and numerous other specialty, high-performance applications. Carbon black is used to tint, colorize, provide reinforcement, conduct electricity, increase durability and add UV protection. Orion has innovation centers on three continents and 14 plants worldwide, offering the most diverse variety of production processes in the industry. The company’s corporate lineage goes back more than 160 years to Germany, where it operates the world’s longest-running carbon black plant. Orion is a leading innovator, applying a deep understanding of customers’ needs to deliver sustainable solutions. For more information, please visit orioncarbons.com.


© Business Wire 2023
