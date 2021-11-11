Orion Engineered Carbons CEO Signs UN Global Compact

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC), a leading global supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, today announced its CEO has signed the U.N. Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative.

The compact calls on companies to align strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, anti-corruption and the environment. The pact’s mission is “to mobilize a global movement of sustainable companies and stakeholders to create the world we want.”

Orion CEO Corning Painter said, “We have long supported the compact’s principles, and they have been part of our strategy, culture and daily operations. I welcome this opportunity to formally and publicly align ourselves with our peers and further commit ourselves to advancing societal goals.”

For more information about the compact: https://www.unglobalcompact.org/

About the UNGC

The U.N. Global Compact is a non-binding pact to encourage businesses and firms worldwide to adopt sustainable and socially responsible policies and to report on their implementation. The compact is a principle-based framework for businesses, stating 10 principles in the areas of human rights, labor, the environment and anti-corruption. Under the compact, companies are brought together with U.N. agencies, labor groups and civil society.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) is a global supplier of carbon black products including high-performance specialty gas blacks, acetylene blacks, furnace blacks, lamp blacks, thermal blacks, and other carbon blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, batteries, tires and mechanical rubber goods, such as automotive belts and hoses. The company has over 125 years of history providing customized solutions from a network of 14 global production sites and is dedicated to responsible business practices that emphasize reliability, innovation and sustainability. For more information, please visit orioncarbons.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information, other than as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005950/en/