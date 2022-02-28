Log in
    OEC   LU1092234845

ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A.

(OEC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orion Engineered Carbons Opens New Line in Italy for Specialty and Technical Rubber Customers

02/28/2022 | 04:31pm EST
Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC), a specialty chemical company, has commissioned the first new reactor for carbon black production in the European Union in over 40 years at its plant in Italy, and this week will begin commercial sales with the line.

The new 25-kiloton line at the facility in the northern city of Ravenna produces both specialty and technical rubber carbon blacks, primarily for the European market.

“The new line offers customers seeking long-term solutions a unique strategic opportunity to align with a dependable plant that has been operating for more than 60 years in Europe,” Orion CEO Corning Painter said.

Additional investments at the plant include a new co-generation facility to convert waste heat into electricity, generating up to 120 MWh of green electricity per year. Seventy percent of the electricity is supplied to the national grid, serving about 30,000 households. Orion is a net exporter of electricity in Europe and worldwide.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) is a leading global supplier of carbon black, a solid form of carbon produced as powder or pellets. The material is made to customers’ exacting specifications for tires, coatings, ink, batteries, plastics and numerous other specialty, high-performance applications. Carbon black is used to tint, colorize, provide reinforcement, conduct electricity, increase durability, and add UV protection. Orion has innovation centers on three continents and 14 plants worldwide, offering the most diverse variety of production processes in the industry. The company’s corporate lineage goes back more than 160 years to Germany, where it operates the world’s longest-running carbon black plant. Orion is a leading innovator, applying a deep understanding of customers’ needs to deliver sustainable solutions. For more information, please visit orioncarbons.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. New risk factors and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties, nor can we assess the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information, other than as required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 768 M - -
Net income 2022 107 M - -
Net Debt 2022 744 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,11x
Yield 2022 0,61%
Capitalization 973 M 973 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 475
Free-Float 98,4%
Managers and Directors
Corning F. Painter Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert G. Hrivnak Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Dan F. Smith Chairman
Carlos Quinones Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Michael Reers Chief Administration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A.-12.64%973
ECOLAB INC.-23.14%51 668
SIKA AG-19.60%50 476
GIVAUDAN SA-21.77%37 283
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.13.28%24 772
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-10.68%23 005