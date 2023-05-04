Orion Engineered Carbons Reports Record First Quarter Financial Results 05/04/2023 | 04:44pm EDT Send by mail :

Net income of $42.3 million, up $9.8 million, year over year

Diluted EPS of $0.70, up $0.17, year over year

Record Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $101 million, up 22%, year over year

Record Adjusted Diluted EPS 1 of $0.74, up $0.17, year over year

Record rubber Gross profit per ton2 of $467

1 The reconciliations of Non-U.S. GAAP (“GAAP”) measures to the respective most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the section titled Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

2 For Non-GAAP measures definitions refer to Cautionary Statement for the Purposes of the “Safe Harbor” Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 below. “This is an exciting time for Orion and a tremendous step-up in our results, with record Adjusted EBITDA of $101 million, up 22 percent, and record Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.74,” said Corning Painter, Orion’s chief executive officer. “Beyond the numbers, the dedicated Orion team achieved significant milestones. We realized higher rubber pricing, started up our plant in Huaibei, China, and commissioned our Borger, Texas air emissions project. We expect the achieved rubber carbon black pricing to be the new basis from which we can grow,” said Corning Painter, Orion’s chief executive officer. Jeff Glajch, Orion’s chief financial officer added, “We had strong cash flow in the first quarter. We repurchased $29 million of shares and lowered our net debt by $36 million. Our debt to EBITDA ratio at the end of the first quarter stands at 2.5 times and we expect to continue to lower this throughout 2023. We are well positioned to expand free cash flow by approximately $100 million and generate increased Adjusted EBITDA this year. Looking forward, we will take a balanced approach toward spending for growth, further reducing debt and exploring additional avenues to generate positive returns to shareholders.” First Quarter 2023 Overview: (In millions, except per share data or stated otherwise) Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Y/Y Change Y/Y Change in % Volume (kmt) 233.5 253.2 (19.7) (7.8)% Net sales 500.7 484.5 16.2 3.3% Gross profit 136.4 117.9 18.5 15.7% Gross profit per metric ton(1) 584.2 465.6 118.6 25.5% Income from operations 73.5 54.6 18.9 34.6% Net income 42.3 32.5 9.8 30.2% Adjusted EBITDA(1) 101.1 83.2 17.9 21.5% Basic EPS 0.70 0.53 0.17 32.1% Diluted EPS 0.70 0.53 0.17 32.1% Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) 0.74 0.57 0.17 29.8% (1) The reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the respective most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the section titled Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. Volume decreased by 19.7 kmt, year over year. The decrease in Specialty carbon black was due to the economic slowdown in our lower profitability end markets, while a smaller reduction in Rubber carbon black volume was due to short-term demand and customer turnarounds. Net sales increased by $16.2 million, or 3.3%, year over year, driven primarily by strong improvements in 2023 negotiated Rubber carbon black price. Specialty carbon black product mix was favorable. Those gains were partially offset by lower volume. Gross profit increased by $18.5 million, or 15.7%, to $136.4 million, year over year. The increase was primarily driven by improved contractual Rubber carbon black price and favorable Specialty carbon black mix and timing benefits. Those were partially offset by lower volume in both segments. Higher margins per ton resulted from price increases in Rubber carbon black to recover environmental and reliability-related capital expenditures and an improved mix in Specialty carbon black. Income from operations increased by $18.9 million, or 34.6%, to $73.5 million, year over year, driven primarily by improved Rubber carbon black price and favorable product mix, partially offset by lower volume in both segments. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $17.9 million, or 21.5%, to $101.1 million, year over year, primarily due to improved Rubber carbon black price and favorable Specialty carbon black product mix, partially offset by lower volume in both segments. Quarterly Business Segment Results SPECIALTY CARBON BLACK (In millions, unless stated otherwise) Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Y/Y Change Y/Y Change in % Volume (kmt) 53.0 65.6 (12.6) (19.2)% Net sales 162.0 177.6 (15.6) (8.8)% Gross profit 52.1 57.6 (5.5) (9.5)% Gross profit per metric ton(1) 983.0 878.0 105.0 12.0% Adjusted EBITDA 37.3 42.5 (5.2) (12.2)% Adjusted EBITDA/metric ton 703.8 647.9 55.9 8.6% Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)(1) 23.0% 23.9% (90)bps (3.8)% (1) For Non-GAAP measures definitions refer to Cautionary Statement for the Purposes of the “Safe Harbor” Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 below. Specialty carbon black segment volume declined by 12.6 kmt, or 19.2%, year over year due to the economic slowdown in all major ends markets and price competition. Net sales decreased by $15.6 million, or 8.8%, to $162.0 million, year over year, primarily driven by reduced sales volume in low end markets, partially offset by favorable product mix. Adjusted EBITDA declined by $5.2 million, or 12.2%, to $37.3 million, year over year, primarily driven by volume reduction, partially offset by improved gross profit margins. Year over year, Adjusted EBITDA per ton increased by $55.9 or 8.6%, to $703.8, primarily driven by higher margins and favorable product mix, partially offset by lower volumes. Year over year, Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 90 basis points to 23.0%. RUBBER CARBON BLACK (In millions, unless stated otherwise) Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Y/Y Change Y/Y Change in % Volume (kmt) 180.5 187.6 (7.1) (3.8)% Net sales 338.7 306.9 31.8 10.4% Gross profit 84.3 60.3 24.0 39.8% Gross profit per metric ton(1) 467.0 321.4 145.6 45.3% Adjusted EBITDA 63.8 40.7 23.1 56.8% Adjusted EBITDA/metric ton 353.5 217.0 136.5 62.9% Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)(1) 18.8% 13.3% 550bps 41.4% (1) For Non-GAAP measures definitions refer to Cautionary Statement for the Purposes of the “Safe Harbor” Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 below. Rubber carbon black segment volume declined by 7.1 kmt, or 3.8%, year over year due to timing of customer shutdowns. Net sales increased by $31.8 million, or 10.4%, to $338.7 million, year over year, primarily due to contractual price increases, partially offset by the lower volume. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $23.1 million, or 56.8%, to $63.8 million, year over year, driven by contractual price improvement, which resulted in improved gross profit margins, partially offset by lower volume. Year over year, Adjusted EBITDA per ton increased by $136.5, or 62.9% to $353.5, year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin rose 550 basis points to 18.8%. Debt As of March 31, 2023, the company net debt was $822.3 million and EBITDA to debt ratio was 2.49x. Outlook “We are reiterating our 2023 guidance for the year of an Adjusted EBITDA range of $350 million to $380 million, up 17 percent at the midpoint, compared with 2022. We are also continuing to project full year 2023 Adjusted EPS of $2.30 to $2.60, up 25 percent at the midpoint. Free cash flow should be approximately $100 million this year. Our guidance takes into consideration items recorded in our first quarter that will not repeat this year. We remain on track to realize our 2025 goal of a mid-cycle Adjusted EBITDA earnings capacity of $500 million,” Mr. Painter concluded. Conference Call As previously announced, Orion will hold a conference call tomorrow, Friday, May 5, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. (EDT). The dial-in details for the live conference call are as follows: U.S. Toll Free: 1-877-407-4018 International: 1-201-689-8471 A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers through May 12, 2023: U.S. Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921 International: 1-412-317-6671 Conference ID: 13737334 Additionally, an archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.orioncarbons.com. To learn more about Orion, visit the company’s website at www.orioncarbons.com, where we regularly post information including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves. About Orion Engineered Carbons Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC) is a leading global supplier of carbon black, a solid form of carbon produced as powder or pellets. The material is made to customers’ exacting specifications for tires, coatings, ink, batteries, plastics and numerous other specialty, high-performance applications. Carbon black is used to tint, colorize, provide reinforcement, conduct electricity, increase durability, and add UV protection. Orion has innovation centers on three continents and 15 plants worldwide, offering the most diverse variety of production processes in the industry. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures, see section Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below. These non-GAAP measures include, but are not limited to, Gross profit per metric ton, Adjusted EBITDA, Capital Expenditures, Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin (in percentage), Discretionary Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Diluted EPS. We define Gross profit per metric ton as Gross profit divided by volume measured in metric tons. We define Adjusted EBITDA as Income from operations before depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation and non-recurring items (such as, restructuring expenses, consulting fees related to Company strategy, legal settlement gain, etc.) plus Earnings in affiliated companies, net of tax. We definite Net Working Capital as Inventories, net plus Accounts receivable, net minus Accounts payable. We define Net debt as Total debt per Consolidated Balance Sheets plus Deferred debt issuance cost - Term loans minus Cash and cash equivalents. We define Capital Expenditures as Cash paid for the acquisition of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment. We define Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin (in percentage) as Segment Adjusted EBITDA divided by segment revenue. We define Discretionary Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures for maintenance and EPA less cash paid for interest and taxes. We define Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less Total Capital Expenditures and cash paid for dividends, interest, and taxes. We define Adjusted Diluted EPS as Net income before long-term incentive plan, other adjustment items, reclassification of actuarial gains (losses) from AOCI, intangible assets amortization, foreign exchange rate impacts, amortization of transaction costs, tax effect on add back items at estimated tax rate divided by weighted average diluted number of shares. Adjusted EBITDA is used by our chief operating decision maker (“CODM”) to evaluate our operating performance and to make decisions regarding allocation of capital, because it excludes the effects of items that have less bearing on the performance of our underlying core business. We use this measure, together with other measures of performance under GAAP, to compare the relative performance of operations in planning, budgeting and reviewing our business. We believe these measures are useful measures of financial performance in addition to Net income, Income from operations and other profitability measures under GAAP, because they facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period. By eliminating potential differences in results of operations between periods caused by factors such as depreciation and amortization methods, historic cost and age of assets, financing and capital structures and taxation positions or regimes, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides a useful additional basis for evaluating and comparing the current performance of the underlying operations. In addition, we believe these non-GAAP measures aid investors by providing additional insight into our operational performance and help clarify trends affecting our business. However, other companies and analysts may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently, so making comparisons among companies on this basis should be done carefully. Non-GAAP measures are not performance measures under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or construed as substitutes for Net sales, Net income, Income from operations, Gross profit and other GAAP measures as an indicator of our operations in accordance with GAAP. We are not able to reconcile the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the closest corresponding GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts, because we are unable to predict the ultimate outcome of certain significant items. These items include, but are not limited to, significant legal settlements, tax and regulatory reserve changes, restructuring costs and acquisition and financing related impacts. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures The following tables present a reconciliation of each Non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure: Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA: First Quarter (In millions) 2023 2022 Net income $ 42.3 $ 32.5 Add back Income tax expense 18.3 13.8 Add back Equity in earnings of affiliated companies, net of tax (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Income before earnings in affiliated companies and income taxes 60.5 46.2 Add back Interest and other financial expense, net 15.2 8.4 Add back Reclassification of actuarial gain from AOCI (2.2 ) — Income from operations 73.5 54.6 Add back Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangible assets and right of use assets 25.7 27.3 EBITDA 99.2 81.9 Equity in earnings of affiliated companies, net of tax 0.1 0.1 Long term incentive plan 2.1 1.5 Other adjustment (0.3 ) (0.3 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 101.1 $ 83.2 Reconciliation of Gross profit per metric ton: First Quarter (In millions, unless otherwise indicated) 2023 2022 Net sales $ 500.7 $ 484.5 Cost of sales (364.3 ) (366.6 ) Gross profit $ 136.4 $ 117.9 Volume (in kmt) 233.5 253.2 Gross profit per metric ton $ 584.2 $ 465.6 Reconciliation of Total debt per the Consolidated Balance Sheet to Net debt: (In millions) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Current portion of long term debt and other financial liabilities $ 230.2 $ 258.3 Long-term debt, net 664.6 657.0 Total debt as per Consolidated Balance Sheets 894.8 915.3 Add: Deferred debt issuance costs - Term loans 4.3 4.4 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 76.8 60.8 Net debt $ 822.3 $ 858.9 Reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted net income and Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS: First Quarter (In millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 Net income $ 42.3 $ 32.5 add back long term incentive plan 2.1 1.5 add back other adjustment items (0.3 ) (0.3 ) add back reclassification of actuarial gains from AOCI (2.2 ) — add back intangible assets amortization 1.8 1.9 add back foreign exchange rate impacts 2.1 (0.6 ) add back amortization of transaction costs 0.6 0.4 Tax effect on add back items at estimated tax rate (1.3 ) (0.9 ) Adjusted net income $ 45.1 $ 34.5 Total add back items $ 2.8 $ 2.0 Impact add back items per share $ 0.04 $ 0.04 Diluted EPS $ 0.70 $ 0.53 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.74 $ 0.57 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions, except share and per share data) 2023 2022 Net sales $ 500.7 $ 484.5 Cost of sales 364.3 366.6 Gross profit 136.4 117.9 Selling, general and administrative expenses 57.7 57.5 Research and development costs 6.2 5.5 Other (income) expenses, net (1.0 ) 0.3 Income from operations 73.5 54.6 Interest and other financial expense, net 15.2 8.4 Reclassification of actuarial gain from AOCI (2.2 ) — Income before earnings in affiliated companies and income taxes 60.5 46.2 Income tax expense 18.3 13.8 Earnings in affiliated companies, net of tax 0.1 0.1 Net income $ 42.3 $ 32.5 Weighted-average shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 60,287 60,879 Diluted 60,623 61,019 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.53 Diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.53 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) (In millions, except share amounts) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 76.8 $ 60.8 Accounts receivable, net 335.2 367.8 Inventories, net 271.0 277.9 Income tax receivables 13.0 5.2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 61.3 66.8 Total current assets 757.3 778.5 Property, plant and equipment, net 832.2 818.5 Right-of-use assets 99.1 97.6 Goodwill 74.9 73.4 Intangible assets, net 27.3 27.8 Investment in equity method affiliates 5.2 5.0 Deferred income tax assets 41.1 29.1 Other assets 51.7 58.8 Total non-current assets 1,131.5 1,110.2 Total assets $ 1,888.8 $ 1,888.7 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 184.4 $ 184.1 Current portion of long term debt and other financial liabilities 230.2 258.3 Accrued liabilities 32.7 44.7 Income taxes payable 36.8 31.3 Other current liabilities 46.7 34.4 Total current liabilities 530.8 552.8 Long-term debt, net 664.6 657.0 Employee benefit plan obligation 51.6 50.0 Deferred income tax liabilities 80.2 70.0 Other liabilities 100.6 99.5 Total non-current liabilities 897.0 876.5 Stockholders' Equity Common stock Authorized: 65,035,579 and 65,035,579 shares with no par value Issued – 60,992,259 and 60,992,259 shares with no par value Outstanding – 59,416,191 and 60,571,556 shares 85.3 85.3 Treasury stock, at cost, 1,576,068 and 420,703 (35.2 ) (8.8 ) Additional paid-in capital 73.9 76.4 Retained earnings 360.0 319.0 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23.0 ) (12.5 ) Total stockholders' equity 461.0 459.4 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,888.8 $ 1,888.7 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, (In millions) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 42.3 $ 32.5 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangible assets and right of use assets 25.7 27.3 Amortization of debt issuance costs 0.6 0.4 Share-based incentive compensation 2.1 1.5 Deferred tax provision 1.1 2.6 Foreign currency transactions 0.8 (5.6 ) Reclassification of actuarial gain from AOCI (2.2 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net: Trade receivables 35.4 (83.6 ) Inventories 5.7 (25.6 ) Trade payables 1.4 20.7 Other provisions (12.7 ) (13.7 ) Income tax liabilities (4.1 ) 6.2 Other assets and liabilities, net 12.0 9.5 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 108.1 (27.8 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (30.5 ) (48.8 ) Net cash used in investing activities (30.5 ) (48.8 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt borrowings 1.8 0.9 Repayments of long-term debt (0.8 ) (0.8 ) Cash inflows related to current financial liabilities 30.8 90.4 Cash outflows related to current financial liabilities (63.7 ) (37.9 ) Dividends paid to shareholders (1.3 ) (1.2 ) Repurchase of common stock (29.3 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (62.5 ) 51.4 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 15.1 (25.2 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 63.4 68.5 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 0.9 0.7 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period 79.4 44.0 Less restricted cash at the end of the period 2.6 2.7 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 76.8 $ 41.3 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230504005779/en/

