ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A.

(OEC)
Orion Engineered Carbons S A : to Participate in the Goldman Sachs – 10th Annual EMEA Leveraged Finance Conference

08/20/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a leading supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, today announced that Mr. Lorin Crenshaw, Chief Financial Officer will be participating in one-on-one sessions at the virtual Goldman Sachs – 10th Annual EMEA Leveraged Finance Conference on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

About Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Orion is a worldwide supplier of carbon black. We produce a broad range of carbon blacks that include high-performance specialty gas blacks, acetylene blacks, furnace blacks, lamp blacks, thermal blacks and other carbon blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, tires, and mechanical rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion operates 14 global production sites and has approximately 1,425 employees worldwide. For more information please visit our website at www.orioncarbons.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 116 M - -
Net income 2020 17,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 587 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 60,5x
Yield 2020 1,62%
Capitalization 732 M 732 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 1 437
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 13,64 $
Last Close Price 12,10 $
Spread / Highest target 32,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Corning F. Painter Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dan F. Smith Chairman
Carlos Quinones Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Lorin Crenshaw Chief Financial Officer
Didier Miraton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A.-37.31%732
ECOLAB INC.0.55%55 382
GIVAUDAN SA25.50%38 527
SIKA AG16.52%32 960
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG26.87%20 727
SYMRISE AG21.43%18 354
