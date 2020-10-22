Log in
Orion Engineered Carbons S A : to Present at Baird's Global Industrial Conference

10/22/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE: OEC), a leading supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, today announced that Mr. Corning Painter, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Lorin Crenshaw, Chief Financial Officer, will present at 11:25 am EST and will participate virtually in one-on-one meetings at Baird’s Global Industrial Conference on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

About Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.

Orion is a worldwide supplier of carbon black. We produce a broad range of carbon blacks that include high-performance specialty gas blacks, acetylene blacks, furnace blacks, lamp blacks, thermal blacks and other carbon blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, tires, and mechanical rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion operates 14 global production sites and has approximately 1,425 employees worldwide. For more information please visit our website at www.orioncarbons.com.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 120 M - -
Net income 2020 17,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 584 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 74,7x
Yield 2020 1,32%
Capitalization 903 M 903 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,33x
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 493
Free-Float 97,3%
Chart ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 14,36 $
Last Close Price 14,93 $
Spread / Highest target 20,6%
Spread / Average Target -3,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Corning F. Painter Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dan F. Smith Chairman
Carlos Quinones Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Lorin Crenshaw Chief Financial Officer
Didier Miraton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A.-22.64%903
ECOLAB INC.5.30%57 993
GIVAUDAN SA27.78%39 530
SIKA AG25.60%35 803
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG31.42%21 637
SYMRISE AG22.07%18 403
