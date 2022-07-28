ORION : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K

ORION GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS

SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

HOUSTON - July 27, 2022 - Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the "Company"), a leading specialty construction company, today reported a net loss of $3.1 million ($0.10 diluted loss per share) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Excluding non-recurring items, adjusted net loss was $0.9 million ($0.03 diluted loss per share).

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

●Operating loss was $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to operating income of $5.6 million for the second quarter of 2021.

●Net loss was $3.1 million ($0.10 diluted loss per share) for the second quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $3.5 million ($0.11 diluted earnings per share) for the second quarter of 2021.

●The second quarter 2022 net loss included $0.8 million ($0.03 loss per diluted share) of non-recurring items and $1.4 million ($0.04 per diluted share) of tax impact from valuation allowances. Second quarter 2022 adjusted net loss was $0.9 million ($0.03 diluted loss per share). (Please see page 7 of this release for an explanation of adjusted net loss, adjusted loss per share and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure).

●EBITDA, adjusted to exclude the impact of the aforementioned non-recurring items, was $5.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, which compares to adjusted EBITDA of $7.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. (Please see page 8 of this release for an explanation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure).

●Backlog at the end of the second quarter was $603.2 million on a second quarter book-to-bill of 1.00x.

"I want to thank the entire team for embracing the changes and new expectations that are being set", stated Austin Shanfelter, Orion's Interim Chief Executive Officer. "I appreciate the actions that are underway and needed to provide a successful path forward."

Mr. Shanfelter continued, "As we endeavor to conclude the onboarding of leadership, the steps we are taking now enhances the foundation for success of the new leadership team. These steps include:

●Company-wide focus to obtain margin improvements on all projects

●Ensuring the ability to capture all cost escalations

●Downsizing unproductive markets

●Monetizing real estate

●Improving liquidity

●Increasing project wins from negotiations, not just low bidding

●Onboarding new management"