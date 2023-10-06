HOUSTON, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (“Orion” and “Company”), a leading specialty construction and engineering company today announced it received the Company Award for Leadership in Safety from the Council of Dredging and Marine Construction Safety (CDMCS). The award, presented at the 2023 CDMCS Annual Awards Dinner in Washington, D.C. on September 28, recognizes outstanding safety leadership in the dredging and marine construction industry.

Orion Group Holdings was recognized for advancing a safety-first culture through safety-conscious policies and procedures in the workplace, mentoring others in safety, training on identifying and properly controlling hazards, and placing high personal value on collaborative and proactive work toward improving safety. Travis Boone, President and Chief Executive Officer of Orion Group Holdings, accepted the award at the ceremony.

“I am honored to accept this award on behalf of our Orion team, who work collaboratively every day to meet exacting standards while safely delivering world-class marine construction and dredging services to our customers,” said Orion Group Holdings CEO Travis Boone. “Our safety-through-leadership success is born out of a strong advocacy for accident prevention, innovative training and a commitment to exceeding regulatory compliance. Being responsible and accountable is a priority for every team member, with special emphasis on performing every task safely, every time.”

About Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company's marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including place and finish, site prep, layout, forming, and rebar placement for large commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas. https://www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com .

