Orion Group Holdings, Inc. : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
10/28/2020 | 04:09pm EDT
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the “Company”), a leading specialty construction company, today reported net income of $11.8 million ($0.39 diluted earnings per share) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Third quarter highlights are discussed below.
Third Quarter 2020 Highlights
Contract revenues were $189.4 million, down 5.0% from $199.5 million for the third quarter of 2019.
Operating income was $13.1 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to operating income of $6.1 million for the third quarter of 2019.
Net income was $11.8 million ($0.39 diluted earnings per share) for the third quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $4.0 million ($0.14 diluted earnings per share) for the third quarter of 2019.
The third quarter 2020 net income included $2.5 million ($0.08 earnings per diluted share) of non-recurring items and $2.2 million ($0.08 earnings per diluted share) of tax benefit associated with the movement of certain valuation allowances. Third quarter 2020 adjusted net income was $7.1 million ($0.23 diluted earnings per share). (Please see page 9 of this release for a reconciliation of adjusted net income).
EBITDA, adjusted to exclude the impact of the aforementioned non-recurring costs, was $17.0 million in the third quarter of 2020, which compares to adjusted EBITDA of $14.9 million for the third quarter of 2019. (Please see page 10 of this release for an explanation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure).
Backlog at the end of the third quarter was $428.8 million on a third quarter book-to-bill of 0.47x.
During the third quarter an explosion and fire occurred in the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel while the Company’s dredge Waymon Boyd was working near a pipeline, which resulted in the deaths of five crewmen and injuries, some severe, to several other crewmen. “Our primary concern remains the well-being of our crew members and their families involved in this incident,” said Mark Stauffer, Orion’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Safety is an integral part of our Guiding Beliefs at Orion and we remain deeply committed to our Target Zero program to support our vision of an incident free workplace. Our support, thoughts, and prayers remain with the crew of the Waymon Boyd and their families.”
As a result of this incident, third quarter results include a net $2.9 million gain on the disposal of assets related to insurance recoveries as a result of the loss of the dredge Waymon Boyd and associated vessels. The Company is currently evaluating the best dredging asset alternatives to reinvest this capital. In the meantime, the Company is confident that it has the equipment and personnel to perform dredging on all existing contracts involving dredging services. The cause of this incident remains under investigation, led by the National Transportation Safety Board, and the Company continues to fully cooperate with the NTSB and other governmental agencies.
“Turning to our financial results, year over year consolidated bottom line growth was driven by continued improved operating performance in both segments. Our concrete segment saw significantly improved operating performance despite revenues being down year over year due to tropical weather in Texas impacting production at the end of the current year quarter. Despite the challenges faced during the quarter, our marine segment saw sequential improvement in operating performance and EBITDA margin,” continued Mr. Stauffer.
“We continue to see bidding activity in both our segments being driven by end markets that are continuing to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to focus our efforts on targeting the end markets and projects we expect to have the best opportunities to be successful and profitable moving forward. A key element of our growth strategy is the wide array of end markets we serve, which enables us to pursue the most attractive bid opportunities in the end markets that are performing the best at any given point in time and this strategy serves us well in this challenging and uncertain environment.”
Mr. Stauffer concluded, “We remain confident in our ability to efficiently and profitably execute our projects in backlog, and in our ability to maintain and grow our backlog level by targeting and winning new bid opportunities. Our liquidity position remains strong and provides us with more than sufficient financial flexibility to continue to pursue new awards and execute existing backlog. Our team is focused on continuing to perform well despite the macroeconomic challenges. With our diverse end markets, broad range of construction capabilities and assets, and our highly experienced and professional personnel, we are confident in our ability to deliver increasing levels of profitability and free cash flow in the quarters and years to come, particularly in a post-pandemic environment.”
Consolidated Results for Third Quarter 2020 Compared to Third Quarter 2019
Contract revenues were $189.4 million, down 5.0% as compared to $199.5 million. The decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in production volume in the concrete segment due to tropical weather in Texas during the last few weeks of the current year quarter.
Gross profit was $22.5 million, as compared to $20.9 million. Gross profit margin was 11.9%, as compared to 10.5%. The increase in gross profit dollars and percentage was primarily driven by project execution margin expansion in both segments and better labor utilization in the marine segment.
Selling, General, and Administrative expenses were $15.3 million, as compared to $14.6 million. As a percentage of total contract revenues, SG&A expenses increased to 8.1% from 7.3%. The increase in SG&A dollars and percentage were primarily attributable to the full ratable accrual of the annual incentive compensation plan during the current year period.
Operating income was $13.1 million as compared to $6.1 million. The operating income in the third quarter of 2020 reflects the aforementioned factors that improved gross profit as well as the $2.9 million net gain on disposal of assets related to insurance recoveries.
EBITDA was $20.0 million, representing a 10.5% EBITDA margin, as compared to EBITDA of $13.2 million, or a 6.6% EBITDA margin. When adjusted for non-recurring items, adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 was $17.0 million, representing a 9.0% EBITDA margin. (Please see page 10 of this release for an explanation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure).
Backlog
Backlog of work under contract as of September 30, 2020 was $428.8 million, which compares with backlog under contract at September 30, 2019 of $620.5 million, a decrease of 30.9%. The prior period backlog number reflects the booking of a large project during the second quarter of 2019 with a contract value of $160 million that has progressed significantly towards completion. The third quarter 2020 ending backlog was comprised of $241.7 million for the marine segment, and $187.1 million for the concrete segment. Currently, the Company has approximately $1.1 billion worth of bids outstanding, including approximately $108 million on which it is the apparent low bidder or has been awarded contracts subsequent to the end of the third quarter of 2020, of which approximately $49 million pertains to the marine segment and approximately $59 million to the concrete segment.
“During the third quarter, we bid on approximately $734 million of work and were successful on approximately $90 million of these bids,” stated Robert Tabb, Orion Group Holding's Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “This resulted in a 0.47 times book-to-bill ratio and a win rate of 12.2%. In the marine segment, we bid on approximately $232 million during the third quarter 2020 and were successful on approximately $42 million, representing a win rate of 18.3% and a book-to-bill ratio of 0.38 times. In the concrete segment we bid on approximately $502 million of work and were awarded approximately $47 million, representing a win rate of 9.4% and a book-to-bill ratio of 0.62 times."
Backlog consists of projects under contract that have either (a) not been started, or (b) are in progress and not yet complete, and the Company cannot guarantee that the revenue projected in its backlog will be realized, or, if realized, will result in earnings. Backlog can fluctuate from period to period due to the timing and execution of contracts. Given the typical duration of the Company's projects, which generally range from three to nine months, the Company's backlog at any point in time usually represents only a portion of the revenue it expects to realize during a twelve-month period.
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Contract revenues
189,433
199,507
539,766
508,597
Costs of contract revenues
166,932
178,614
476,763
463,645
Gross profit
22,501
20,893
63,003
44,952
Selling, general and administrative expenses
15,270
14,590
47,651
44,677
Amortization of intangible assets
519
662
1,552
1,980
Gain on disposal of assets, net
(6,373)
(451)
(7,734)
(1,197)
Operating income (loss)
13,085
6,092
21,534
(508)
Other (expense) income:
Other income
115
17
251
574
Interest income
57
75
151
317
Interest expense
(1,151)
(1,678)
(3,722)
(4,981)
Other expense, net
(979)
(1,586)
(3,320)
(4,090)
Income (loss) before income taxes
12,106
4,506
18,214
(4,598)
Income tax expense (benefit)
303
467
1,660
920
Net income (loss)
$
11,803
$
4,039
$
16,554
$
(5,518)
Basic earnings (loss) per share
$
0.39
$
0.14
$
0.55
$
(0.19)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.39
$
0.14
$
0.55
$
(0.19)
Shares used to compute income (loss) per share:
Basic
30,372,310
29,544,288
30,020,258
29,240,979
Diluted
30,372,310
29,547,185
30,020,258
29,240,979
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Results of Operations
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended September 30,
2020
2019
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
(dollar amounts in thousands)
Contract revenues
Marine segment
Public sector
$
68,353
60.6
%
$
73,921
68.8
%
Private sector
44,528
39.4
%
33,483
31.2
%
Marine segment total
$
112,881
100.0
%
$
107,404
100.0
%
Concrete segment
Public sector
$
8,784
11.5
%
$
14,169
15.4
%
Private sector
67,768
88.5
%
77,934
84.6
%
Concrete segment total
$
76,552
100.0
%
$
92,103
100.0
%
Total
$
189,433
$
199,507
Operating income
Marine segment
$
8,992
8.0
%
$
4,863
4.5
%
Concrete segment
4,093
5.3
%
1,229
1.3
%
Total
$
13,085
$
6,092
Nine months ended September 30,
2020
2019
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
(dollar amounts in thousands)
Contract revenues
Marine segment
Public sector
$
181,684
62.5
%
$
180,487
70.0
%
Private sector
108,865
37.5
%
77,427
30.0
%
Marine segment total
$
290,549
100.0
%
$
257,914
100.0
%
Concrete segment
Public sector
$
36,858
14.8
%
$
40,551
16.2
%
Private sector
212,359
85.2
%
210,132
83.8
%
Concrete segment total
$
249,217
100.0
%
$
250,683
100.0
%
Total
$
539,766
$
508,597
Operating income (loss)
Marine segment
$
12,443
4.3
%
$
(1,584)
(0.6)
%
Concrete segment
9,091
3.6
%
1,076
0.4
%
Total
$
21,534
$
(508)
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
(In thousands except per share information)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income (loss)
$
11,803
$
4,039
$
16,554
$
(5,518)
One-time charges and the tax effects:
ERP implementation
486
—
796
—
ISG initiative
—
1,058
369
3,862
Severance
48
43
120
483
Unamortized debt issuance costs on debt extinguishment
—
—
—
399
Insurance recovery on disposal, net
(2,859)
—
(2,859)
—
Recovery on disputed receivable
(898)
—
(898)
—
Tax rate of 23% applied to one-time charges (1)
741
(253)
569
(1,091)
Total one-time charges and the tax effects
(2,482)
848
(1,903)
3,653
Federal and state tax valuation allowances
(2,231)
(595)
(3,862)
451
Adjusted net income (loss)
$
7,090
$
4,292
$
10,789
$
(1,414)
Adjusted EPS
$
0.23
$
0.15
$
0.36
$
(0.05)
______________________________
(1)
Items are taxed discretely using the Company's blended tax rate.
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliations
(In Thousands, Except Margin Data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income (loss)
$
11,803
$
4,039
$
16,554
$
(5,518)
Income tax expense (benefit)
303
467
1,660
920
Interest expense, net
1,094
1,603
3,571
4,664
Depreciation and amortization
6,766
7,080
20,662
21,342
EBITDA (1)
19,966
13,189
42,447
21,408
Stock-based compensation
258
564
1,887
2,292
ERP implementation
486
—
796
—
ISG initiative
—
1,058
369
3,862
Severance
48
43
120
483
Insurance recovery on disposal, net
(2,859)
—
(2,859)
—
Recovery on disputed receivable
(898)
—
(898)
—
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
$
17,001
$
14,854
$
41,862
$
28,045
Operating income (loss) margin (3)
7.0
%
3.1
%
4.2
%
(0.1)
%
Impact of depreciation and amortization
3.6
%
3.5
%
3.8
%
4.2
%
Impact of stock-based compensation
0.1
%
0.3
%
0.3
%
0.5
%
Impact of ERP implementation
0.3
%
—
%
0.1
%
—
%
Impact of ISG initiative
—
%
0.5
%
0.1
%
0.8
%
Impact of severance
—
%
—
%
—
%
0.1
%
Impact of insurance recovery on disposal, net
(1.5)
%
—
%
(0.5)
%
—
%
Impact of recovery on disputed receivable
(0.5)
%
—
%
(0.2)
%
—
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin(2)
9.0
%
7.4
%
7.8
%
5.5
%
_____________________________
(1)
EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation, ERP implementation, the ISG initiative, severance, insurance recovery, net, and reserve on disputed accounts receivables. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by contract revenues.
(3)
Operating income margin is calculated by dividing operating income plus other income (expense), net by contract revenues.
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliations by Segment
(In Thousands, Except Margin Data)
(Unaudited)
Marine
Concrete
Three months ended
Three months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Operating income (loss)
8,992
4,863
4,093
1,229
Other income (expense), net (1)
3,147
2,296
(3,032)
(2,279)
Depreciation and amortization
4,543
4,960
2,223
2,120
EBITDA (2)
16,682
12,119
3,284
1,070
Stock-based compensation
227
513
31
51
ERP implementation
262
—
224
—
ISG initiative
—
570
—
488
Severance
—
43
48
—
Insurance recovery on disposal, net
(2,859)
—
—
—
Recovery on disputed receivable
(898)
—
—
—
Adjusted EBITDA(3)
$
13,414
$
13,245
$
3,587
$
1,609
Operating income (loss) margin (4)
10.8
%
6.7
%
1.4
%
(1.2)
%
Impact of depreciation and amortization
4.0
%
4.6
%
2.9
%
2.3
%
Impact of stock-based compensation
0.2
%
0.5
%
—
%
0.1
%
Impact of ERP implementation
0.2
%
—
%
0.3
%
—
%
Impact of ISG initiative
—
%
0.5
%
—
%
0.5
%
Impact of severance
—
%
—
%
0.1
%
—
%
Impact of insurance recovery on disposal, net
(2.5)
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
Impact of recovery on disputed receivable
(0.8)
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin (3)
11.9
%
12.3
%
4.7
%
1.7
%
Marine
Concrete
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Operating income (loss)
12,443
(1,584)
9,091
1,076
Other income (expense), net (1)
9,389
8,762
(9,138)
(8,188)
Depreciation and amortization
14,063
14,975
6,599
6,367
EBITDA (2)
35,895
22,153
6,552
(745)
Stock-based compensation
1,767
2,064
120
228
ERP implementation
417
—
379
—
ISG initiative
190
1,710
179
2,152
Severance
26
483
94
—
Insurance recovery on disposal, net
(2,859)
—
—
—
Recovery on disputed receivable
(898)
—
—
—
Adjusted EBITDA(3)
$
34,538
$
26,410
$
7,324
$
1,635
Operating(loss) income margin (4)
7.6
%
2.7
%
(0.0)
%
(2.8)
%
Impact of depreciation and amortization
4.8
%
5.8
%
2.6
%
2.5
%
Impact of stock-based compensation
0.6
%
0.8
%
—
%
0.1
%
Impact of ERP implementation
0.1
%
—
%
0.2
%
—
%
Impact of ISG initiative
0.1
%
0.7
%
0.1
%
0.9
%
Impact of severance
—
%
0.2
%
—
%
—
%
Impact of insurance recovery on disposal, net
(1.0)
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
Impact of recovery on disputed receivable
(0.3)
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin (3)
11.9
%
10.2
%
2.9
%
0.7
%
________________________________
(1)
Primarily consists of corporate overhead costs recorded to the marine segment as part of operating income(loss) and allocated from the marine segment to the concrete segment in other income (expense) line. Allocated amounts net to zero on a consolidated basis.
(2)
EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
(3)
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation, ERP implementation, the ISG initiative, severance, insurance recovery, net, and reserve on disputed accounts receivables. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by contract revenues.
(4)
Operating income margin is calculated by dividing operating income plus other income (expense), net by contract revenues.
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Summary
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income (loss)
$
11,803
$
4,039
$
16,554
$
(5,518)
Adjustments to remove non-cash and non-operating items
1,505
8,538
19,333
27,337
Cash flow from net income after adjusting for non-cash and non-operating items
13,308
12,577
35,887
21,819
Change in operating assets and liabilities (working capital)
(8,006)
(13,392)
2,489
(23,716)
Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities
$
5,302
$
(815)
$
38,376
$
(1,897)
Cash flows used in investing activities
$
(153)
$
(4,507)
$
(2,197)
$
(9,648)
Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities
$
(12,760)
$
3,913
$
(34,533)
$
4,211
Capital expenditures (included in investing activities above)
$
(4,408)
$
(4,917)
$
(9,444)
$
(13,035)
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
Nine months ended September 30,
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)
$
16,554
$
(5,518)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
18,175
19,609
Amortization of ROU operating leases
4,449
4,145
Amortization of ROU finance leases
2,487
1,733
Unamortized debt issuance costs upon debt modification
—
399
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs
529
312
Deferred income taxes
27
44
Stock-based compensation
1,887
2,292
Gain on disposal of assets, net
(7,734)
(1,197)
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(487)
—
Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
12,151
(35,242)
Income tax receivable
—
(330)
Inventory
(291)
310
Prepaid expenses and other
1,667
1,674
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts
(1,807)
(29,063)
Accounts payable
(22,583)
13,702
Accrued liabilities
26,282
1,660
Operating lease liabilities
(4,079)
(4,434)
Income tax payable
(1,037)
755
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts
(7,814)
27,252
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
38,376
(1,897)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
5,821
1,363
Purchase of property and equipment
(9,444)
(13,035)
Contributions to CSV life insurance
(99)
(550)
Insurance claim proceeds related to property and equipment
1,525
2,574
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,197)
(9,648)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings from Credit Facility
10,000
49,000
Payments made on borrowings from Credit Facility
(41,225)
(59,460)
Loan costs from Credit Facility
(369)
(1,430)
Payments of finance lease liabilities
(2,751)
(2,144)
Purchase of vested stock-based awards
(188)
—
Exercise of stock options
—
35
Net cash used in financing activities
(34,533)
4,211
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
1,646
(7,334)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
1,086
8,684
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
2,732
$
1,350
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information)
September 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,732
128
Restricted cash
—
958
Accounts receivable:
Trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $411 and $2,600, respectively
90,612
116,540
Retainage
36,230
42,547
Income taxes receivable
962
962
Other current
25,931
2,680
Inventory
1,936
1,114
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts
43,196
41,389
Prepaid expenses and other
4,593
5,647
Total current assets
206,192
211,965
Property and equipment, net of depreciation
125,911
132,348
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net of amortization
15,619
17,997
Financing lease right-of-use assets, net of amortization
12,775
7,896
Inventory, non-current
6,506
7,037
Intangible assets, net of amortization
10,595
12,147
Deferred income tax asset
67
85
Other non-current
4,855
5,369
Total assets
$
382,520
$
394,844
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current debt, net of issuance costs
$
4,347
$
3,668
Accounts payable:
Trade
47,810
70,421
Retainage
590
562
Accrued liabilities
45,925
16,966
Income taxes payable
486
1,523
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts
40,967
48,781
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
4,766
5,043
Current portion of financing lease liabilities
4,543
2,788
Total current liabilities
149,434
149,752
Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs
36,285
68,029
Operating lease liabilities
11,545
13,596
Financing lease liabilities
7,670
3,760
Other long-term liabilities
20,053
20,436
Deferred income tax liability
214
205
Interest rate swap liability
1,795
1,045
Total liabilities
226,996
256,823
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock -- $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, none issued
—
—
Common stock -- $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 authorized, 31,126,326 and 30,303,395 issued;
30,415,095 and 29,592,164 outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
311
303
Treasury stock, 711,231 shares, at cost, as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively