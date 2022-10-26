Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the “Company”), a leading specialty construction company, today reported net income of $0.2 million ($0.01 diluted earnings per share) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Excluding non-recurring items, adjusted net income was $0.8 million ($0.02 diluted earnings per share).
Third Quarter 2022 Highlights
The Company has enhanced the capabilities of its management team with the addition of two experienced and operationally-focused executives, Chief Executive Officer Travis Boone and Chief Financial Officer Scott Thanisch.
Continued efforts focusing on more attractive markets and targeting higher bid margins is yielding improved project margins on new contract awards of $128 million in the quarter.
The Company has signed an agreement for the $10.5 million sale-leaseback of its Port Lavaca property expected to close in December and continues to explore options to monetize additional real estate assets.
Operating income was $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to an operating loss of $8.7 million for the third quarter of 2021.
Net income was $0.2 million ($0.01 diluted earnings per share) for the third quarter of 2022 compared to a net loss of $10.2 million ($0.33 diluted loss per share) for the third quarter of 2021.
The third quarter 2022 net income included $0.5 million ($0.01 diluted earnings per share) of non-recurring items. Third quarter 2022 adjusted net income was $0.8 million ($0.02 diluted earnings per share). (Please see page 7 of this release for an explanation of adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure).
“We are excited to see bid margins of recent wins increasing in the third quarter due to more disciplined bidding practices established over the past few months,” stated Travis Boone, Orion’s Chief Executive Officer. “These higher margin projects will establish a solid base of work for 2023. We will continue to focus on disciplined bidding, along with strong project delivery, as we pursue profitable growth.”
Consolidated Results for Third Quarter 2022 Compared to Third Quarter 2021
Contract revenues were $182.6 million, an increase of $42.7 million or 30.5% as compared to $139.9 million. The increase was primarily driven by the start of large jobs awarded in the fourth quarter of 2021 in the marine segment, higher volume in the concrete segment and the impact from claims and unapproved change orders recognized related to work primarily incurred in previous periods.
Gross profit was $13.4 million, as compared to $6.6 million. Gross profit margin was 7.4%, as compared to 4.7%. The increase in gross profit dollars and margin was primarily driven by the impact from claims and unapproved change orders recognized related to work primarily incurred in previous periods, the release of discretionary project bonuses and increased dredging activity as compared to the prior year period.
Selling, General, and Administrative (“SG&A”) expenses were $15.4 million, as compared to $15.7 million. As a percentage of total contract revenues, SG&A expenses decreased from 11.2% to 8.5%, primarily due to higher revenues in the current period. The decrease in SG&A dollars was driven primarily by a decrease in Enterprise Resource Planning implementation expense as compared to the prior year period, partially offset by consulting fees related to the management transition.
EBITDA was $7.2 million, representing a 4.0% EBITDA margin, as compared to EBITDA of $(2.5) million, or an (1.8)% EBITDA margin. When adjusted for non-recurring items, adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was $8.8 million, representing a 4.8% adjusted EBITDA margin, as compared to adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2021 of $(0.5) million, representing a (0.3)% adjusted EBITDA margin. (Please see page 8 of this release for an explanation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure).
Backlog
Backlog of work under contract as of September 30, 2022 was $548.6 million, which compares with backlog of work under contract as of September 30, 2021 of $572.8 million. The third quarter 2022 ending backlog was composed of $280.2 million in the marine segment, and $268.4 million in the concrete segment. At the end of the third quarter 2022, the Company had approximately $1.8 billion worth of bids outstanding, including successful bids on approximately $39 million of projects, subsequent to the end of the third quarter of 2022, of which approximately $36 million pertains to the marine segment and approximately $3 million to the concrete segment.
“During the third quarter, we converted to backlog $128 million of the $1.2 billion of work on which we bid,” stated Scott Thanisch, Orion’s Chief Financial Officer. “This resulted in a 0.70 times book-to-bill ratio and a win rate of 10.5%. In the marine segment, we bid on $377 million during the third quarter 2022 and were successful on $75 million, representing a win rate of 20.0% and a book-to-bill ratio of 0.99 times. In the concrete segment we bid on $849 million of work and were awarded $53 million, representing a win rate of 6.2% and a book-to-bill ratio of 0.50 times.”
Backlog consists of projects under contract that have either (a) not been started, or (b) are in progress but are not yet complete. The Company cannot guarantee that the revenue implied by its backlog will be realized, or, if realized, will result in earnings. Backlog can fluctuate from period to period due to the timing and execution of contracts. Given the typical duration of the Company's projects, which generally range from three to nine months, the Company's backlog at any point in time usually represents only a portion of the revenue it expects to realize during a twelve-month period.
About Orion Group Holdings
Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company's marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar, and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes the financial measures "adjusted net income/loss," "adjusted earnings/loss per share," "EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA margin." These measurements are "non-GAAP financial measures" under rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Regulation G.
Adjusted net income/loss and adjusted earnings/loss per share are not an alternative to net income/loss or earnings/loss per share. Adjusted net income/loss and adjusted earnings/loss per share exclude certain items that management believes impairs a meaningful comparison of operating results. The Company believes these adjusted financial measures are a useful adjunct to earnings/loss calculated in accordance with GAAP because management uses adjusted net income/loss available to common stockholders to evaluate the Company's operational trends and performance relative to other companies. Generally, items excluded, are one-time items or items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated. Accordingly, any guidance provided by the Company generally excludes information regarding these types of items.
Orion Group Holdings defines EBITDA as net income/loss before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting EBITDA for certain items that management believes impairs a meaningful comparison of operating results. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA for the period by contract revenues for the period. The GAAP financial measure that is most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is net income, while the GAAP financial measure that is most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA margin is operating margin, which represents operating income divided by contract revenues. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are used internally to evaluate current operating expense, operating efficiency, and operating profitability on a variable cost basis, by excluding the depreciation and amortization expenses, primarily related to capital expenditures and acquisitions, and net interest and tax expenses. Additionally, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information regarding the Company's ability to meet future debt service and working capital requirements while providing an overall evaluation of the Company's financial condition. In addition, EBITDA is used internally for incentive compensation purposes. The Company includes EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin to provide transparency to investors as they are commonly used by investors and others in assessing performance. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin have certain limitations as analytical tools and should not be used as a substitute for operating margin, net income, cash flows, or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity.
The matters discussed in this press release may constitute or include projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, of which provisions the Company is availing itself. Certain forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as 'believes', 'expects', 'may', 'will', 'could', 'should', 'seeks', 'approximately', 'intends', 'plans', 'estimates', or 'anticipates', or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, intentions, estimates, forecasts, outlook, assumptions, or goals. In particular, statements regarding future operations or results, including those set forth in this press release, and any other statement, express or implied, concerning future operating results or the future generation of or ability to generate revenues, income, net income, gross profit, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, or cash flow, including to service debt, and including any estimates, forecasts or assumptions regarding future revenues or revenue growth, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements also include estimated project start date, anticipated revenues, and contract options which may or may not be awarded in the future. Forward looking statements involve risks, including those associated with the Company's fixed price contracts that impacts profits, unforeseen productivity delays that may alter the final profitability of the contract, cancellation of the contract by the customer for unforeseen reasons, delays or decreases in funding by the customer, levels and predictability of government funding or other governmental budgetary constraints, the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and any potential contract options which may or may not be awarded in the future, and are at the sole discretion of award by the customer. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results. In light of these and other uncertainties, the inclusion of forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as a representation by the Company that the Company's plans, estimates, forecasts, goals, intentions, or objectives will be achieved or realized. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update information contained in this press release whether as a result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law.
Please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed on March 7, 2022, which is available on its website at www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com or at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, for additional and more detailed discussion of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations, estimates or forecasts.
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Statements of Operations (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information) (Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Contract revenues
182,621
139,907
552,127
439,091
Costs of contract revenues
169,189
133,329
511,548
404,757
Gross profit
13,432
6,578
40,579
34,334
Selling, general and administrative expenses
15,380
15,733
48,783
44,078
Amortization of intangible assets
309
380
929
1,141
Gain on disposal of assets, net
(3,388
)
(792
)
(4,561
)
(9,763
)
Operating income (loss)
1,131
(8,743
)
(4,572
)
(1,122
)
Other (expense) income:
Other income
48
50
147
159
Interest income
36
22
71
73
Interest expense
(1,215
)
(523
)
(2,913
)
(4,506
)
Other expense, net
(1,131
)
(451
)
(2,695
)
(4,274
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
—
(9,194
)
(7,267
)
(5,396
)
Income tax (benefit) expense
(247
)
1,001
396
341
Net income (loss)
$
247
$
(10,195
)
$
(7,663
)
$
(5,737
)
Basic income (loss) per share
$
0.01
$
(0.33
)
$
(0.25
)
$
(0.19
)
Diluted income (loss) per share
$
0.01
$
(0.33
)
$
(0.25
)
$
(0.19
)
Shares used to compute income (loss) per share:
Basic
31,613,519
30,979,207
31,180,417
30,707,426
Diluted
31,613,519
30,979,207
31,180,417
30,707,426
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Results of Operations (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information) (Unaudited)
Three months ended September 30,
2022
2021
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
(dollar amounts in thousands)
Contract revenues
Marine segment
Public sector
$
54,769
72.0
%
$
35,580
65.0
%
Private sector
21,329
28.0
%
19,159
35.0
%
Marine segment total
$
76,098
100.0
%
$
54,739
100.0
%
Concrete segment
Public sector
$
10,070
9.5
%
$
2,301
2.7
%
Private sector
96,453
90.5
%
82,867
97.3
%
Concrete segment total
$
106,523
100.0
%
$
85,168
100.0
%
Total
$
182,621
$
139,907
Operating income (loss)
Marine segment
$
5,197
6.8
%
$
(4,965
)
(9.1
)
%
Concrete segment
(4,066
)
(3.8
)
%
(3,778
)
(4.4
)
%
Total
$
1,131
$
(8,743
)
Nine months ended September 30,
2022
2021
Amount
Percent
Amount
Percent
(dollar amounts in thousands)
Contract revenues
Marine segment
Public sector
$
164,357
67.7
%
$
121,916
63.9
%
Private sector
78,540
32.3
%
68,911
36.1
%
Marine segment total
$
242,897
100.0
%
$
190,827
100.0
%
Concrete segment
Public sector
$
23,068
7.5
%
$
13,580
5.5
%
Private sector
286,162
92.5
%
234,684
94.5
%
Concrete segment total
$
309,230
100.0
%
$
248,264
100.0
%
Total
$
552,127
$
439,091
Operating income (loss)
Marine segment
$
9,553
3.9
%
$
6,489
3.4
%
Concrete segment
(14,125
)
(4.6
)
%
(7,611
)
(3.1
)
%
Total
$
(4,572
)
$
(1,122
)
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (In thousands except per share information) (Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income (loss)
$
247
$
(10,195
)
$
(7,663
)
$
(5,737
)
One-time charges and the tax effects:
ERP implementation
330
1,383
1,559
2,822
Professional fees related to management transition
310
—
1,118
—
Severance
4
—
944
—
Costs related to debt extinguishment
—
—
—
2,062
Net loss (gain) on Tampa property sale
—
98
—
(6,669
)
Tax rate applied to one-time charges (1)
(183
)
(341
)
(279
)
411
Total one-time charges and the tax effects
461
1,140
3,342
(1,374
)
Federal and state tax valuation allowances
78
689
956
1,659
Adjusted net income (loss)
$
786
$
(8,366
)
$
(3,365
)
$
(5,452
)
Adjusted EPS
$
0.02
$
(0.27
)
$
(0.11
)
$
(0.18
)
_________________________ (1) Items are taxed discretely using the Company's effective tax rate which differs from the Company’s statutory federal rate primarily due to state income taxes and the non-deductibility of other permanent items.
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliations (In Thousands, Except Margin Data) (Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income (loss)
$
247
$
(10,195
)
$
(7,663
)
$
(5,737
)
Income tax expense
(247
)
1,001
396
341
Interest expense, net
1,179
501
2,842
4,433
Depreciation and amortization
6,065
6,225
18,426
19,140
EBITDA (1)
7,244
(2,468
)
14,001
18,177
Stock-based compensation
951
526
2,115
2,154
ERP implementation
330
1,383
1,559
2,822
Professional fees related to management transition
310
—
1,118
—
Severance
4
—
944
—
Net loss (gain) on Tampa property sale
—
98
—
(6,669
)
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
$
8,839
$
(461
)
$
19,737
$
16,484
Operating income margin
0.6
%
(6.2
)
%
(0.8
)
%
(0.2
)
%
Impact of depreciation and amortization
3.3
%
4.4
%
3.3
%
4.4
%
Impact of stock-based compensation
0.5
%
0.4
%
0.4
%
0.5
%
Impact of ERP implementation
0.2
%
1.0
%
0.3
%
0.6
%
Impact of professional fees related to management transition
0.2
%
—
%
0.2
%
—
%
Impact of severance
—
%
—
%
0.2
%
—
%
Impact of net loss (gain) on Tampa property sale
—
%
0.1
%
—
%
(1.5
)
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin(2)
4.8
%
(0.3
)
%
3.6
%
3.8
%
_________________________ (1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation, ERP implementation, professional fees related to management transition and severance. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by contract revenues.
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliations by Segment (In Thousands, Except Margin Data) (Unaudited)
Marine
Concrete
Three months ended
Three months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating income (loss)
5,197
(4,965
)
(4,066
)
(3,778
)
Other income
48
50
—
—
Depreciation and amortization
4,192
4,232
1,873
1,993
EBITDA (1)
9,437
(683
)
(2,193
)
(1,785
)
Stock-based compensation
924
509
27
17
ERP implementation
131
571
199
812
Professional fees related to management transition
127
—
183
—
Severance
4
—
—
—
Net loss on Tampa property sale
—
98
—
—
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
$
10,623
$
495
$
(1,784
)
$
(956
)
Operating income margin
6.8
%
(9.0
)
%
(3.9
)
%
(4.4
)
%
Impact of other income
0.1
%
0.1
%
—
%
—
%
Impact of depreciation and amortization
5.5
%
7.7
%
1.8
%
2.3
%
Impact of stock-based compensation
1.2
%
0.9
%
—
%
—
%
Impact of ERP implementation
0.2
%
1.0
%
0.2
%
1.0
%
Impact of net gain on Tampa property sale
—
%
0.2
%
—
%
—
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin (2)
14.0
%
0.9
%
(1.7
)
%
(1.1
)
%
Marine
Concrete
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating income (loss)
9,553
6,489
(14,125
)
(7,611
)
Other income
147
159
—
—
Depreciation and amortization
12,751
12,912
5,675
6,228
EBITDA (1)
22,451
19,560
(8,450
)
(1,383
)
Stock-based compensation
2,035
2,079
80
75
ERP implementation
686
1,226
873
1,596
Professional fees related to management transition
492
—
626
—
Severance
944
—
—
—
Net gain on Tampa property sale
—
(6,669
)
—
—
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
$
26,608
$
16,196
$
(6,871
)
$
288
Operating income margin
4.0
%
3.4
%
(4.5
)
%
(3.0
)
%
Impact of other income
0.1
%
0.1
%
—
%
—
%
Impact of depreciation and amortization
5.2
%
6.8
%
1.8
%
2.5
%
Impact of stock-based compensation
0.8
%
1.1
%
—
%
—
%
Impact of ERP implementation
0.3
%
0.6
%
0.3
%
0.6
%
Impact of ISG initiative
0.2
%
—
%
0.2
%
—
%
Impact of severance
0.4
%
—
%
—
%
—
%
Impact of net gain on Tampa property sale
—
%
(3.5
)
%
—
%
—
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin (2)
11.0
%
8.5
%
(2.2
)
%
0.1
%
_________________________ (1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA adjusted for stock-based compensation, ERP implementation, professional fees related to management transition and severance. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by contract revenues.
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Statements of Cash Flows Summarized (In Thousands) (Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income (loss)
$
247
$
(10,195
)
$
(7,663
)
$
(5,737
)
Adjustments to remove non-cash and non-operating items
5,095
7,234
20,164
16,738
Cash flow from net income (loss) after adjusting for non-cash and non-operating items
5,342
(2,961
)
12,501
11,001
Change in operating assets and liabilities (working capital)
(7,917
)
(4,074
)
(3,400
)
(6,761
)
Cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities
$
(2,575
)
$
(7,035
)
$
9,101
$
4,240
Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities
$
803
$
(5,973
)
$
(6,155
)
$
14,489
Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities
$
(3,580
)
$
11,491
$
(12,502
)
$
(19,425
)
Capital expenditures (included in investing activities above)
$
(2,626
)
$
(6,879
)
$
(10,627
)
$
(11,594
)
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (In Thousands) (Unaudited)
Nine months ended September 30,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$
(7,663
)
$
(5,737
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
16,035
16,881
Amortization of ROU operating leases
3,612
3,967
Amortization of ROU finance leases
2,391
2,259
Write-off of debt issuance costs upon debt modification
—
790
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs
290
430
Deferred income taxes
20
20
Stock-based compensation
2,115
2,154
Gain on disposal of assets, net
(4,561
)
(9,763
)
Allowance for credit losses
262
—
Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
(21,375
)
10,402
Income tax receivable
(73
)
(64
)
Inventory
(893
)
279
Prepaid expenses and other
6,239
2,006
Contract assets
(7,845
)
14,601
Accounts payable
27,339
(16,841
)
Accrued liabilities
(2,329
)
(5,530
)
Operating lease liabilities
(3,556
)
(3,803
)
Income tax payable
(84
)
(307
)
Contract liabilities
(823
)
(7,504
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
9,101
4,240
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
4,472
25,643
Purchase of property and equipment
(10,627
)
(11,594
)
Insurance claim proceeds related to property and equipment
—
440
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(6,155
)
14,489
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings on credit
9,000
33,000
Payments made on borrowings on credit
(18,219
)
(49,086
)
Loan costs from Credit Facility
(664
)
—
Payments of finance lease liabilities
(2,235
)
(2,500
)
Purchase of vested stock-based awards
(384
)
(949
)
Exercise of stock options
—
110
Net cash used in financing activities
(12,502
)
(19,425
)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(9,556
)
(696
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
12,293
1,589
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
2,737
$
893
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Balance Sheets (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Information)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,737
12,293
Accounts receivable:
Trade, net of allowance for credit losses of $546 and $323, respectively
104,208
88,173
Retainage
46,884
41,379
Income taxes receivable
478
405
Other current
2,912
17,585
Inventory
2,314
1,428
Contract assets
36,374
28,529
Prepaid expenses and other
3,121
8,142
Total current assets
199,028
197,934
Property and equipment, net of depreciation
101,774
106,654
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net of amortization
15,358
14,686
Financing lease right-of-use assets, net of amortization
16,240
14,561
Inventory, non-current
5,425
5,418
Intangible assets, net of amortization
7,627
8,556
Deferred income tax asset
22
41
Other non-current
2,682
3,900
Total assets
$
348,156
$
351,750
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current debt, net of issuance costs
$
29,892
$
39,141
Accounts payable:
Trade
74,740
48,217
Retainage
1,318
923
Accrued liabilities
23,257
38,594
Income taxes payable
517
601
Contract liabilities
26,175
26,998
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
4,618
3,857
Current portion of financing lease liabilities
3,821
3,406
Total current liabilities
164,338
161,737
Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs
787
259
Operating lease liabilities
11,515
11,637
Financing lease liabilities
11,753
10,908
Other long-term liabilities
17,427
18,942
Deferred income tax liability
170
169
Interest rate swap liability
—
—
Total liabilities
205,990
203,652
Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock -- $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, none issued
—
—
Common stock -- $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 authorized, 32,766,116 and 31,712,457 issued; 32,054,885 and 31,001,226 outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
328
317
Treasury stock, 711,231 shares, at cost, as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively