Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Orion Group Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORN   US68628V3087

ORION GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

(ORN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-17 pm EDT
2.430 USD   -2.02%
05:44pOrion Group Holdings, Inc. Schedules 2022 Third Quarter Results News Release for Wednesday, October 26th and Conference Call for Thursday, October 27th
GL
08/31Orion Group Holdings Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/31Orion Group Appoints Scott Thanisch as CFO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Schedules 2022 Third Quarter Results News Release for Wednesday, October 26th and Conference Call for Thursday, October 27th

10/17/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the "Company"), a leading specialty construction company, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, after the close of the stock market.

ORN's management will conduct a conference call on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET to review these results. To listen to the call live, dial (800) 715-9871 in the US and Canada or (646) 307-1963 in the US and ask for the Orion Group Holdings Conference Call (Conference ID: 7279263). To listen to the call via the Internet, please visit https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/a7xmvgsg. Please go to the website 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, a replay of the conference call may be accessed for approximately 30 days after the call at Orion Group Holdings' website.

About Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company's marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar, and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas.

CONTACT: Orion Group Holdings Inc.

Francis Okoniewski, Vice President Investor Relations

(346) 616-4138

fokoniewski@orn.net

www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com

 


All news about ORION GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
05:44pOrion Group Holdings, Inc. Schedules 2022 Third Quarter Results News Release for Wednes..
GL
08/31Orion Group Holdings Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/31Orion Group Appoints Scott Thanisch as CFO
MT
08/31Orion Group Holdings Names Scott Thanisch as Executive Vice President and Chief Financi..
GL
08/31Orion Group Holdings Names Scott Thanisch as Executive Vice President and Chief Financi..
AQ
08/31Orion Group Holdings Names Gordon Scott Thanisch as Executive Vice President and Treasu..
CI
08/31Orion Group Holdings Names Gordon Scott Thanisch as Chief Financial Officer, Effective ..
CI
08/18Orion Group Holdings Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/18Orion Group Appoints Travis Boone CEO
MT
08/18Orion Group Holdings Names Travis J. Boone as President and Chief Executive Officer
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORION GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 710 M - -
Net income 2022 -7,09 M - -
Net Debt 2022 25,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -12,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 77,5 M 77,5 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 2 447
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart ORION GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORION GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,48 $
Average target price 4,33 $
Spread / Average Target 74,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Travis J. Boone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scott Thanisch Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Austin J. Shanfelter Executive Chairman
Peter R. Buchler Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Thomas N. Amonett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORION GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-34.22%78
VINCI-9.22%46 395
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-0.59%32 633
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.00%30 441
QUANTA SERVICES7.63%17 650
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-8.12%17 244