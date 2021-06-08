Log in
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. : Announces Sale of Tampa Property

06/08/2021
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (“Orion” or the "Company") a leading specialty construction company, today announced the sale of its Tampa property located on West Tyson Avenue.

Under its previously announced efforts to monetize certain real estate assets, Orion has completed the sale of its Tampa property on West Tyson Avenue and has received net proceeds of approximately $22 million. The Company will record a gain on the sale.

“The sale of the Tampa property further strengthens our balance sheet and enhances our liquidity as we are currently investing in our new ERP system, along with rebuilding and upgrading one of our dredges,” said Mark Stauffer, Orion’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “As we have previously stated, we will continue to evaluate all potential options for capital allocation as we execute our strategic plan.”

About Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company’s marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar, and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas.

Forward-Looking Statements

The matters discussed in this press release may constitute or include projections or other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the provisions of which the Company is availing itself. Certain forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as 'believes', 'expects', 'may', 'will', 'could', 'should', 'seeks', 'approximately', 'intends', 'plans', 'estimates', or 'anticipates', or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, intentions, estimates, forecasts, outlook, assumptions, or goals. In particular, statements regarding future operations or results, including those set forth in this press release and any other statement, express or implied, concerning future operating results or the future generation of or ability to generate revenues, income, net income, profit, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, or cash flow, including to service debt, and including any estimates, forecasts or assumptions regarding future revenues or revenue growth, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements also include estimated project start date, anticipated revenues, and contract options which may or may not be awarded in the future. Forward looking statements involve risks, including those associated with the Company's fixed price contracts that impacts profits, unforeseen productivity delays that may alter the final profitability of the contract, cancellation of the contract by the customer for unforeseen reasons, delays or decreases in funding by the customer, levels and predictability of government funding or other governmental budgetary constraints and any potential contract options which may or may not be awarded in the future, and are the sole discretion of award by the customer. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results. In light of these and other uncertainties, the inclusion of forward-looking statements in this press release should not be regarded as a representation by the Company that the Company's plans, estimates, forecasts, goals, intentions, or objectives will be achieved or realized. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update information contained in this press release whether as a result of new developments or otherwise.

Please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed on March 2, 2021, which is available on its website at www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com or at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, for additional and more detailed discussion of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations, estimates or forecasts.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 685 M - -
Net income 2021 11,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 5,73 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 178 M 178 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 2 297
Free-Float 90,8%
Technical analysis trends ORION GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,92 $
Last Close Price 5,85 $
Spread / Highest target 41,0%
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark R. Stauffer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert L. Tabb Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Austin J. Shanfelter Chairman
Peter R. Buchler Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
Thomas N. Amonett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORION GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.17.94%178
VINCI15.43%65 556
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-2.01%31 946
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED20.95%30 043
FERROVIAL, S.A.8.58%21 904
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED1.90%19 322