Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Orion Group Holdings, Inc.    ORN

ORION GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

(ORN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. : to Participate in the D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials and Services Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 22nd

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/16/2020 | 05:08pm EDT

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the “Company”), a leading specialty construction company, today announced that its CFO, Robert Tabb, will participate in the D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials and Services Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

Orion’s management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting please contact your D.A. Davidson sales person or Fred Buonocore at fbuonocore@equityny.com.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., will provide access to the presentation that management will be referring to on the “Investor Relations” page of www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com

About Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company’s marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar, and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ORION GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
05:08pORION GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. : to Participate in the D.A. Davidson Diversified Ind..
BU
08/25ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC. : Makes Statement on Dredge Accident
AQ
08/24ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
08/24ORION GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. : Makes Statement on Dredge Accident
BU
07/31ORION : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
07/30ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
07/29ORION GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
07/22ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC. : Schedules 2020 Second Quarter Results News Release f..
AQ
07/21ORION GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. : Schedules 2020 Second Quarter Results News Release ..
BU
07/14ORION GROUP HOLDINGS INC. : Announces Contract Award of Approximately $15 Millio..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 713 M - -
Net income 2020 8,60 M - -
Net Debt 2020 18,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,05x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 78,3 M 78,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,14x
EV / Sales 2021 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 2 571
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart ORION GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORION GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,30 $
Last Close Price 2,58 $
Spread / Highest target 187%
Spread / Average Target 144%
Spread / Lowest Target 74,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark R. Stauffer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard L. Daerr Non-Executive Chairman
Robert L. Tabb Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Thomas N. Amonett Independent Director
Austin J. Shanfelter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORION GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-50.29%78
VINCI SA-21.90%51 383
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.61%31 312
FERROVIAL, S.A.-17.13%19 449
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-4.21%18 895
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-29.02%17 356
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group