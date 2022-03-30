Log in
ORION GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

Orion : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K/A

03/30/2022 | 07:35am EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K/A

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): January 21, 2022

ORION GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

1-33891

26-0097459

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation)

(Commission File Number)

(IRS Employer Identification Number)

12000 AerospaceSuite 300

Houston, Texas 77034

(Address of principal executive offices)

(713) 852-6500

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)

Title of Each Class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of Each Exchange
on Which Registered

Common stock, $0.01 par value per share

ORN

The New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") previously filed a Current Report on Form 8-K (the Original Filing) to report that Quentin P. Smith, Jr. was appointed as a new member of the Board of Directors effective January 21, 2022. At the time of the Original Filing, the Board of Directors had not made a determination regarding any committee assignments for Mr. Smith. The Company is filing this Current Report on Form 8-K/A to report that on March 24, 2022, the Board of Directors appointed Mr. Smith to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors and Mr. Smith replaced Austin J. Shanfelter on the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors effective immediately.

Other than the preceding disclosure, no other disclosure reported in the Original Filing is amended pursuant to this Report.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc.

Dated: March 29, 2022

By:

/s/ Mark R. Stauffer

President and Chief Executive Officer

Orion Group Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 11:34:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
