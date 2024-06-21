Orion : Termination of Material Agreement Form 8 K
Item 1.02Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") previously filed a Current Report on Form 8-K on February 20, 2024, announcing one of the Company's subsidiaries entered into a contract (the "Land Sale Contract") with Brixx Technologies LLC ("Brixx") for the sale to Brixx of two parcels of land in Harris County, Texas (approximately 341.3 acres) (the "Property"), for a purchase price of approximately $34 million. The land sale was anticipated to close on or before June 14, 2024. On June 14, 2024, Brixx notified the Company that it was terminating the Land Sale Contract pursuant to the terms thereof.
Following the termination of the Land Sale Contract, the Company promptly entered into a new term sheet with a prospective new purchaser of the Property with a proposed closing date set for the third quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. However, there is no assurance that the sale of the Property will be consummated within that timeframe or at all.
Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a specialty construction company that serves the infrastructure, industrial, and building sectors. The Company provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. It operates through two segments: marine and concrete. The marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. The concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services, including place and finish, site prep, layout, forming, and rebar placement for large commercial, structural, and other associated business areas. The Company's specialty services include design, salvage, demolition, surveying, towing, diving and underwater inspection, excavation, and repair.