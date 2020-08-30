Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  ORION Holdings Corp.    A001800   KR7001800002

ORION HOLDINGS CORP.

(A001800)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 08/28
13300 KRW   -0.37%
12:20pBOX OFFICE : 'New Mutants' Lands $7 Million Debut
RE
08/19Occidental to sell some Colorado, Utah assets for $1.33 bln
RE
08/19Occidental to sell some Colorado, Utah assets for $1.33 bln
RE
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Box Office: 'New Mutants' Lands $7 Million Debut

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/30/2020 | 12:20pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Aug 30, (Variety.com) - Superhero thriller "The New Mutants," one of the first major movies to open since coronavirus caused theaters to close in March, launched to $7 million over the weekend. Though ticket sales were on the lower end of expectations, the Disney and 20th Century Studios release marks the biggest debut yet for a new release during the pandemic.

Around 60-70% of theaters have reopened across the U.S. and Canada, according to Disney. However, some of the biggest moviegoing markets, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington DC, New Jersey and New York, still remain closed. In parts of the country where theaters have resumed business, venues are capping capacity and keeping space between seats to comply with social distancing measures.

Even before the pandemic hit, "The New Mutants" was facing headwinds. The"X-Men" spinoff, about young mutants discovering their powers, had a particularly arduous journey to the big screen since it was initially scheduled to release in 2018. It reportedly went through extensive reshoots and has been delayed numerous times.

Analyst David A. Gross, who runs movie consultancy FranchiseRe, estimates "The New Mutants" would have generated roughly $14 million if all 6,000 movie theaters in the country were open.

"The figure is below superhero and horror spinoff averages," Gross said. "Still, it's a positive step for the business following last weekend."

"The New Mutants" bowed this weekend alongside a number of fresh offerings, including Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter's "Bill and Ted Face the Music" and "The Personal History of David Copperfield" starring Dev Patel.

"Bill and Ted Face the Music," the third installment in the sci-fi comedy franchise, simultaneously debuted on digital rental services. Theatrically, the film picked up $1.06 million from 1,007 screens -- with drive-in theaters in Salt Lake City, Dallas and Houston accounting for a bulk of receipts. Though it's unclear how much money "Bill and Ted" made on premium video-on-demand platforms, Orion Films reported that it was the No. 1 title on iTunes, while the series bundle had the No. 2 slot. "Bill and Ted 3," directed by Dean Parisot, received mostly positive reviews.

"The Personal History David Copperfield" made $520,000 from 1,360 theaters, a slow start for the PG-rated comedy. Based on the Charles Dickens novel, the movie was directed by "Veep" creator Armando Iannucci. Searchlight, the specialty studio distributing the film, plans to expand "David Copperfield" to nearly 100 additional theaters in time for Labor Day weekend.

"The results, while modest, signals a return to the cinema for moviegoers who are yearning for the majesty of the big screen," said Searchlight's head of distribution Frank Rodriguez.

Among holdovers, Russell Crowe's road-rage thriller "Unhinged" pulled in $2.6 million during its second weekend of release, bringing its total bounty to $8.8 million.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ORION HOLDINGS CORP.
12:20pBOX OFFICE : 'New Mutants' Lands $7 Million Debut
RE
08/19Occidental to sell some Colorado, Utah assets for $1.33 bln
RE
08/19Occidental to sell some Colorado, Utah assets for $1.33 bln
RE
07/17ORION OYJ : Finnish drugmaker Orion's second-quarter profit, sales beat forecast..
RE
06/04New Zealand to Buy Lockheed Martin Super Hercules for Air Force
DJ
05/27Brent Cross owner Hammerson says CEO to step down
RE
05/26AIRBUS : Wins Contract to Build Module for NASA Lunar Mission
DJ
2019ORION HOLDINGS CORP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018ORION HOLDINGS CORP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017ORION HOLDINGS CORP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 2 104 B 1 782 M 1 782 M
Net income 2019 48 379 M 41,0 M 41,0 M
Net Debt 2019 50 634 M 42,9 M 42,9 M
P/E ratio 2019 22,1x
Yield 2019 3,65%
Capitalization 800 B 677 M 678 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,57x
EV / Sales 2019 0,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,2%
Chart ORION HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
ORION Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORION HOLDINGS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
In-Cheol Heo Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Seong-Gyu Park Director, Senior MD & Head-Management Support
Chan-Woo Kang Independent Director
Ho-Jeong Shin Director & Managing Director
Hwa-Kyung Lee Vice Chairman-Executive Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORION HOLDINGS CORP.-25.28%677
NESTLÉ S.A.3.89%335 488
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC5.86%83 286
DANONE-25.28%42 653
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY8.56%42 644
GENERAL MILLS, INC.18.35%38 726
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group