Box Office: 'New Mutants' Lands $7 Million Debut

LOS ANGELES, Aug 30, (Variety.com) - Superhero thriller "The
New Mutants," one of the first major movies to open since
coronavirus caused theaters to close in March, launched to $7
million over the weekend. Though ticket sales were on the lower
end of expectations, the Disney and 20th Century Studios release
marks the biggest debut yet for a new release during the
pandemic.
Around 60-70% of theaters have reopened across the U.S. and
Canada, according to Disney. However, some of the biggest
moviegoing markets, including Los Angeles, San Francisco,
Seattle, Washington DC, New Jersey and New York, still remain
closed. In parts of the country where theaters have resumed
business, venues are capping capacity and keeping space between
seats to comply with social distancing measures.
Even before the pandemic hit, "The New Mutants" was facing
headwinds. The"X-Men" spinoff, about young mutants discovering
their powers, had a particularly arduous journey to the big
screen since it was initially scheduled to release in 2018. It
reportedly went through extensive reshoots and has been delayed
numerous times.
Analyst David A. Gross, who runs movie consultancy
FranchiseRe, estimates "The New Mutants" would have generated
roughly $14 million if all 6,000 movie theaters in the country
were open.
"The figure is below superhero and horror spinoff averages,"
Gross said. "Still, it's a positive step for the business
following last weekend."
"The New Mutants" bowed this weekend alongside a number of
fresh offerings, including Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter's "Bill
and Ted Face the Music" and "The Personal History of David
Copperfield" starring Dev Patel.
"Bill and Ted Face the Music," the third installment in the
sci-fi comedy franchise, simultaneously debuted on digital
rental services. Theatrically, the film picked up $1.06 million
from 1,007 screens -- with drive-in theaters in Salt Lake City,
Dallas and Houston accounting for a bulk of receipts. Though
it's unclear how much money "Bill and Ted" made on premium
video-on-demand platforms, Orion Films reported that it was the
No. 1 title on iTunes, while the series bundle had the No. 2
slot. "Bill and Ted 3," directed by Dean Parisot, received
mostly positive reviews.
"The Personal History David Copperfield" made $520,000 from
1,360 theaters, a slow start for the PG-rated comedy. Based on
the Charles Dickens novel, the movie was directed by "Veep"
creator Armando Iannucci. Searchlight, the specialty studio
distributing the film, plans to expand "David Copperfield" to
nearly 100 additional theaters in time for Labor Day weekend.
"The results, while modest, signals a return to the cinema
for moviegoers who are yearning for the majesty of the big
screen," said Searchlight's head of distribution Frank
Rodriguez.
Among holdovers, Russell Crowe's road-rage thriller
"Unhinged" pulled in $2.6 million during its second weekend of
release, bringing its total bounty to $8.8 million.