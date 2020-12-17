Log in
Suspected Russian hacking spree extended beyond SolarWinds users

12/17/2020 | 03:08pm EST
FILE PHOTO: SolarWinds Corp. banner hangs on the company's IPO at the NYSE in New York

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -The massive hacking campaign disclosed by U.S. officials this week and tentatively attributed to the Russian government extended beyond users of pervasive network software that had been compromised.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a bulletin on Thursday that the spies had used other techniques besides corrupting updates of network management software by SolarWinds, which is used by hundreds of thousands of companies and government agencies.

"The SolarWinds Orion supply chain compromise is not the only initial infection vector this APT actor leveraged," said DHS's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, referring to "advanced persistent threat" adversaries.

CISA urged investigators not to assume their organizations were safe if they did not use recent versions of the software, while also pointing out that the hackers did not exploit every network they did gain access too.

CISA said it was continuing to investigate the other avenues used by the attackers. So far, the hackers are known to have at least monitored email or other data within the U.S. departments of Defense, State, Treasury, Homeland Security and Commerce.

As many as 18,000 Orion customers downloaded the updates that contained a back door. Since the campaign was discovered, software companies have cut off communication from those back doors to the computers maintained by the hackers.

But the attackers might have installed additional ways of maintaining access in what some have called the biggest hack in a decade.

For that reason, officials said that security teams should communicate through special channels to ensure that their own detection and remediation efforts are not being monitored.

The Department of Justice, FBI and Defense Department, among others, have moved routine communication onto classified networks that are believed not to have been breached, according to a person briefed on the measures.

CISA and private companies including FireEye, which was the first to discover and reveal it had been hacked, have released a series of clues for organizations to look for to see if they have been hit.

But the attackers are very careful and have deleted logs, or electronic footprints or which files they have accessed. That makes it hard to know what has been taken.

In most networks, they would also have been able to create false data, but so far it appears they were interested only in obtaining real data, people tracking the probes said.

Meanwhile, members of Congress are demanding more information about what may have been taken and how, along with who was behind it. The House Homeland Security Committee and Oversight Committee announced an investigation Thursday, while senators pressed to learn whether individual tax information was obtained.

In a statement, President-elect Joe Biden said he would "elevate cybersecurity as an imperative across the government" and "disrupt and deter our adversaries" from undertaking such major hacks.

(Reporting by Joseph Menn; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Joseph Menn


© Reuters 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 2 104 B 1 923 M 1 923 M
Net income 2019 48 379 M 44,2 M 44,2 M
Net Debt 2019 50 634 M 46,3 M 46,3 M
P/E ratio 2019 22,1x
Yield 2019 3,65%
Capitalization 812 B 742 M 742 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,57x
EV / Sales 2019 0,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 32,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
In-Cheol Heo Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Seong-Gyu Park Director, Senior MD & Head-Management Support
Chan-Woo Kang Independent Director
Ho-Jeong Shin Director & Managing Director
Hwa-Kyung Lee Vice Chairman-Executive Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORION HOLDINGS CORP.-24.16%742
NESTLÉ S.A.-4.01%316 113
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.4.57%81 805
DANONE S.A-26.77%42 802
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY7.16%42 095
GENERAL MILLS, INC.10.21%36 020
