Orion Metals : Annual Financial Statements 2022

The consolidated entity's strategy for future years remains under review following the Directors' previous assessment of the entity's portfolio of assets and sale of the remaining tenements in December 2021.

4. DIVIDENDS

The directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend and no amount has been paid or declared by way of a dividend since 28 February 2022 and to the date of this report.

5. REVIEW OF ACTIVITIES AND BUSINESS STRATEGIES

During the year 2021~2022 the consolidated entity continued to conserve funds through further reductions in costs and exploration activities, and the rationalisation of its tenements, culminating in the sale of its remaining project (Top Camp) as detailed below.

On 11 March 2021 Mr Bo Wang, who had been an independent Non-Executive Director since July 2016, resigned due to other commitments and pursue other activities and Mr Yu Zhou was appointed as his replacement.

The Company's Annual General Meeting was held on 14 July 2021 at which all resolutions were passed on a poll with the overwhelming support of shareholders. The resolutions included confirmation of Yu Zhou's appointment and approval for sale of the Top Camp Project on the understanding that this was the Company's sole remaining asset.

Also, during the year the Company's Registered Office and Principal Place of Business were relocated from Calamvale to Fig Tree Pocket in suburban Brisbane, and the Company's telephone number was changed.

The Company's on-going funding requirements were met from the sale proceeds received for the Tanami West (late in FY21) and Top Camp Projects. In addition, they have been further supplemented by loans from major shareholder Excellence Holdings HK Limited (a related entity of Directors Yi Yang and Feng Wu), which at reporting date aggregated $125,000, and loans from shareholder Australia Cayenne Holdings Pty Ltd (a related entity of Director Bin Cai), which at reporting date aggregated $150,000. These loans are at zero interest rate, unsecured and for no fixed term.

Project activities are summarised as follows:

Top Camp Project

Top Camp was the Company's remaining Project which is prospective in view of the untested historic alluvial gold fields, and high quality primary Iron Oxide-Copper-Gold (IOCG) targets, located on mining leases within the world class base metal province of Cloncurry, Queensland.

Funding issues severely constrained Orion's capacity to develop this Project, both in terms of exploration and mining. Despite the funding challenges, the Company continued to ensure all statutory approvals were in place to facilitate development of the Top Camp alluvial gold bulk sampling project.

During the year the Directors decided that it was in the best interests of the Company to dispose of the Top Camp Project and Orion entered into a Sale of Tenements Agreement with Mayfair Corporations Group Pty Ltd on 13 July 2021 in respect of the sale and purchase of the 4 mining leases comprising the Top Camp Project for $500,000 purchase price. The sale was completed on 15 December 2021.