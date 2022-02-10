Orion Minerals : Appendix 2A- Data Option Stage 2 Shares

Application for quotation of +securities Announcement Summary Entity name ORION MINERALS LTD Announcement Type New announcement Date of this announcement Thursday February 10, 2022 The +securities to be quoted are: +Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B Total number of +securities to be quoted ASX +security Number of +securities to code Security description be quoted Issue date ORN ORDINARY FULLY PAID 49,169,580 11/02/2022 Refer to next page for full details of the announcement Application for quotation of +securities 1 / 5

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity
ORION MINERALS LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type
Registration number
ACN 098939274

1.3 ASX issuer code
ORN

The announcement is
New announcement

Date of this announcement
10/2/2022

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and Time: 21-Oct-2021 16:48
Announcement Title: New - Proposed issue of securities - ORN

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation request
A placement or other type of issue

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
No

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

ASX +security code and description
ORN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date
11/2/2022

Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted: 49,169,580

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
The shares are being issued as part consideration payable by the Company to acquire mining & exploration data & premises relating to the Okiep Copper Complex.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
1,671,766.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Value of the shares being issued is ZAR18,000,000 ($1,671,766).