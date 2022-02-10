Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Orion Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORN   AU000000ORN1

ORION MINERALS LIMITED

(ORN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/09 08:48:53 pm
0.03 AUD   -3.23%
01:20aORION MINERALS : Appendix 2A- Data Option Stage 2 Shares
PU
01/27ORION MINERALS : December 2021 - Quarterly Cash Flow Report
PU
01/27ORION MINERALS : December 2021 - Quarterly Activities Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orion Minerals : Appendix 2A- Data Option Stage 2 Shares

02/10/2022 | 01:20am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

ORION MINERALS LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday February 10, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

ORN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

49,169,580

11/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 5

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

ORION MINERALS LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

098939274

1.3

ASX issuer code

ORN

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

10/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 5

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Time

21-Oct-2021 16:48

New - Proposed issue of securities -

ORN

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation request

A placement or other type of issue

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 5

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

ASX +security code and description

ORN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

11/2/2022

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

49,169,580

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The shares are being issued as part consideration payable by the Company to acquire mining & exploration data & premises relating to the Okiep Copper Complex.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

1,671,766.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Value of the shares being issued is ZAR18,000,000 ($1,671,766).

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 5

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

ORN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

4,382,044,898

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

ORNAB : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS EX VARIOUS PRICES

151,500,000

ORNAT : OPTION EXPIRING 31-MAR-2025 EX $0.028

26,833,333

ORNAU : OPTION EXPIRING 31-MAR-2025 EX $0.035

26,833,333

ORNAV : OPTION EXPIRING 31-MAR-2025 EX $0.04

26,833,334

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 5

Disclaimer

Orion Minerals Ltd. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 06:18:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,05 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net income 2021 -1,76 M -1,26 M -1,26 M
Net cash 2021 16,6 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 -68,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 134 M 96,2 M 96,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 721x
EV / Sales 2021 2 831x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart ORION MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Orion Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Errol John Smart Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Martin William Bouwmeester Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Denis Patrick Waddell Non-Executive Chairman
Walter Shamu Chief Operating Officer
Michelle Anne Jenkins Head-Finance & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORION MINERALS LIMITED19.23%96
BHP GROUP LIMITED18.43%177 328
RIO TINTO PLC14.82%125 999
GLENCORE PLC10.37%73 413
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC15.70%57 416
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.73%34 403