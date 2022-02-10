Orion Minerals : Appendix 2A- Data Option Stage 2 Shares

Application for quotation of +securities
ORION MINERALS LTD
New announcement
Thursday February 10, 2022
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
ORN
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
49,169,580
11/02/2022
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
ORION MINERALS LTD
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
098939274
1.3
ASX issuer code
ORN
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
10/2/2022
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Time
21-Oct-2021 16:48
New - Proposed issue of securities -
ORN
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation request
A placement or other type of issue
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
No
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Placement Details
ASX +security code and description
ORN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
11/2/2022
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
49,169,580
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
The shares are being issued as part consideration payable by the Company to acquire mining & exploration data & premises relating to the Okiep Copper Complex.
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
1,671,766.000000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Value of the shares being issued is ZAR18,000,000 ($1,671,766).
Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation
Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:
4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
ORN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
4,382,044,898
4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
ORNAB : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS EX VARIOUS PRICES
151,500,000
ORNAT : OPTION EXPIRING 31-MAR-2025 EX $0.028
26,833,333
ORNAU : OPTION EXPIRING 31-MAR-2025 EX $0.035
26,833,333
ORNAV : OPTION EXPIRING 31-MAR-2025 EX $0.04
26,833,334
