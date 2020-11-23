Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Orion Minerals Limited    ORN   AU000000ORN1

ORION MINERALS LIMITED

(ORN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/23
0.029 AUD   0.00%
05:55pORION MINERALS : Appendix 2A - Options Exercise
PU
11/20ORION MINERALS : Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
11/20ORION MINERALS LIMITED : Proxy Statments
CO
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orion Minerals : Appendix 2A - Options Exercise

11/23/2020 | 05:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX/JSE RELEASE: 24 November 2020

Share Issue and lodgement of Appendix 2A

Following the exercise of unlisted options exercisable at $0.02 and expiring 30 November 2020 (Options), Orion Minerals Limited (ASX/JSE: ORN) (Orion or the Company) has today issued 10,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) in the Company at $0.02 per Share, raising $200,000.

The Options were issued to Orion's Managing Director and CEO, Mr Errol Smart following receipt of shareholder approval at the Company's 2015 Annual General Meeting. Mr Smart was not in a position to exercise the Options and as such, Mr Smart in consultation with Orion, arranged for the sale of the Options (in accordance with the terms of the Options) to a sophisticated and professional investor who has now exercised the Options.

Orion intends to utilise the proceeds from the issue of Shares, to continue exploration activities at the Company's exploration projects in South Africa's Northern Cape Province and for general working capital purposes.

Please find attached an Appendix 2A relating to the issue of the Shares.

For and on behalf of the Board.

Denis Waddell

Chairman

ENQUIRIES

Investors

Media

JSE Sponsor

Errol Smart - Managing Director & CEO

Nicholas Read

Monique Martinez

Denis Waddell - Chairman

Read Corporate, Australia

Merchantec Capital

T: +61 (0) 3 8080 7170

T: +61 (0) 419 929 046

T: +27 (0) 11 325 6363

E: info@orionminerals.com.au

E: nicholas@readcorporate.com.au

E: monique@merchantec.co.za

Orion Minerals Limited

www.orionminerals.com.au

Incorporated in the Commonwealth of Australia

Suite 617, 530 Little Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000

ASX Code: ORN

ACN: 098 939 274

JSE Code: ORN

Ordinary shares on issue: 3,407m I Options on issue: 258m

ISIN: AU000000ORN1

This appendix is not available as an online form

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

+Rule 2.7

Appendix 2A

Application for quotation of +securities

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

If you are an entity incorporated outside Australia and you are seeking quotation of a new class of +securities other than CDIs, you will need to obtain and provide an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for that class. Further information on the requirement for the notification of an ISIN is available from the Create Online Forms page. ASX is unable to create the new ISIN for non- Australian issuers.

*Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity.

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

Question

Question

Answer

no

1.1

*Name of entity

Orion Minerals Ltd

We (the entity here named) apply for

+quotation of the following +securities and

agree to the matters set out in

Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.1

1.2

*Registration type and number

ACN 098 939 274

Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or

another registration type and number (if you supply

another registration type, please specify both the type

of registration and the registration number).

1.3

*ASX issuer code

ORN

1.4

*This announcement is

A new announcement

Tick whichever is applicable.

An update/amendment to a previous

announcement

A cancellation of a previous

announcement

1.4a

*Reason for update

N/A

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. A

reason must be provided for an update.

1.4b

*Date of previous announcement to this

N/A

update

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.4c

*Reason for cancellation

N/A

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.4d

*Date of previous announcement to this

N/A

cancellation

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1 Appendix 2A of the Listing Rules includes a warranty that an offer of the securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act. If the securities to be quoted have been issued by way of a pro rata offer, to give this warranty, you will generally need to have lodged a cleansing notice with ASX under section 708AA(2)(f) or 1012DAA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act within 24 hours before the securities are offered (see ASIC Regulatory Guide 189 Disclosure relief for rights issues). If in doubt, please consult your legal adviser.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

31 January 2020

Page 1

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 2A

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1.5

*Date of this announcement

24 November 2020

Part 2 - Type of issue

Question

Question

Answer

No.

2.1

*The +securities to be quoted are:

Being issued as part of a transaction or

Select whichever item is applicable.

transactions previously announced to

If you wish to apply for quotation of different types of

the market in an Appendix 3B

issues of securities, please complete a separate

Being issued under a +dividend or

Appendix 2A for each type of issue.

distribution plan

Being issued as a result of options

being exercised or other +convertible

securities being converted

Unquoted partly paid +securities that

have been paid up and are now quoted

fully paid +securities

+Restricted securities where the escrow

period has expired or is about to expire

+Securities previously issued under an

+employee incentive scheme where the

restrictions on transfer have ceased or

are about to cease

+Securities issued under an +employee

incentive scheme that are not subject to

a restriction on transfer or that are to be

quoted notwithstanding there is a

restriction on transfer

Other

2.2a.1

*Date of Appendix 3B notifying the market

N/A

of the proposed issue of +securities for

which quotation is now being sought

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued as part of a transaction or transactions

previously announced to the market in an Appendix

3B"

2.2a.2

*Are there any further issues of +securities

N/A

yet to take place to complete the

transaction(s) referred to in the

Appendix 3B?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued as part of a transaction or transactions

previously announced to the market in an Appendix

3B".

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

31 January 2020

Page 2

This appendix is not available as an online form

Appendix 2A

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

2.2a.2.1

*Please provide details of the further issues

N/A

of +securities yet to take place to complete

the transaction(s) referred to in the

Appendix 3B

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued as part of a transaction or transactions

previously announced to the market in an Appendix

3B" and your response to Q2.2a.2 is "Yes".

Please provide details of the proposed dates and

number of securities for the further issues. This may

be the case, for example, if the Appendix 3B related to

an accelerated pro rata offer with an institutional

component being quoted on one date and a retail

component being quoted on a later date.

2.2b.1

*Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in

N/A

relation to the underlying +dividend or

distribution

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued under a dividend or distribution plan".

2.2b.2

*Does the +dividend or distribution plan

N/A

meet the requirement of listing rule 7.2

exception 4 that it does not impose a limit

on participation?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued under a dividend or distribution plan".

Note: Exception 4 only applies where security holders

are able to elect to receive all of their dividend or

distribution as securities. For example, Exception 4

would not apply in the following circumstances: 1) The

entity has specified a dollar limit on the level of

participation e.g. security holders can only participate

to a maximum value of $x in respect of their

entitlement, or 2) The entity has specified a maximum

number of securities that can participate in the plan

e.g. security holders can only receive securities in lieu

of dividend payable for x number of securities.

2.2c.1

Please state the number and type of

10,000,000 options exercisable at $0.02

options that were exercised or other

and expiring 30 November 2020.

+convertible securities that were converted

(including their ASX security code)

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued as a result of options being exercised or other

convertible securities being converted".

2.2c.2

And the date the options were exercised or

24 November 2020

other +convertible securities were

converted

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Being

issued as a result of options being exercised or other

convertible securities being converted".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the

date the last of the options was exercised or

convertible securities was converted.

2.2d.1

Please state the number and type of partly

N/A

paid +securities (including their ASX

security code) that were fully paid up

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"Unquoted partly paid securities that have been paid

up and are now quoted fully paid securities".

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

31 January 2020

Page 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Orion Minerals Ltd. published this content on 24 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2020 22:54:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about ORION MINERALS LIMITED
05:55pORION MINERALS : Appendix 2A - Options Exercise
PU
11/20ORION MINERALS : Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
11/20ORION MINERALS LIMITED : Proxy Statments
CO
11/11ORION MINERALS : Shallow Massive Sulphide Intersections - Near Mine Prospects
PU
11/04ORION MINERALS : receives award for pioneering ESG achievements
PU
11/01ORION MINERALS : Investor Presentation
PU
10/29ORION MINERALS : September 2020 - Quarterly Cash Flow Report
PU
10/29ORION MINERALS : September 2020 - Quarterly Activities Report
PU
10/29ORION MINERALS : Appendix 2A - Tembo Loan Conversion
PU
10/29ORION MINERALS : Appendix 2A - Tembo Placement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,07 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
Net income 2020 -17,6 M -12,8 M -12,8 M
Net Debt 2020 6,99 M 5,09 M 5,09 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,27x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 98,5 M 71,7 M 71,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 1 236x
EV / Sales 2020 721x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 43,9%
Chart ORION MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Orion Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Errol John Smart Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Denis Patrick Waddell Non-Executive Chairman
Walter Shamu Chief Operating Officer
Martin William Bouwmeester Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Alexander Haller Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORION MINERALS LIMITED20.83%72
NEWMONT CORPORATION41.89%49 718
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION31.63%43 211
POLYUS117.30%27 444
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.39.80%18 576
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-6.35%16 727
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ