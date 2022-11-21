Advanced search
    ORN   AU000000ORN1

ORION MINERALS LIMITED

(ORN)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-11-21 am EST
0.0180 AUD    0.00%
05:36pOrion Minerals : Appendix 3B (Proposed Issue of Securities)
PU
11/14The Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Limited acquired 43.75% stake in New Okiep Mining Company Proprietary Limited from Orion Minerals Limited.
CI
11/13Orion Minerals : IDC Becomes 43.75% Partner in New Okiep Mining
PU
Orion Minerals : Appendix 3B (Proposed Issue of Securities)

11/21/2022 | 05:36pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

ORION MINERALS LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

22/11/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

ORN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

6,562,500

Proposed +issue date

2/12/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 5

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

ORION MINERALS LTD

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

098939274

1.3

ASX issuer code

ORN

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

22/11/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 5

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

Yes

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

** Approval

+Security holder approval

24/11/2022

actual?

received/condition met?

Actual

Comments

Shareholder approval for purposes of Listing Rule 10.11 for the issue of shares, will be sought at a shareholder meeting.

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

No

ASX +security code and description

ORN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

6,562,500

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 5

Proposed issue of securities

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Consideration as payment of Directors Fees in lieu of cash settlement as detailed in the Notice of Meeting for the Annual General Meeting to be held on 24 November 2022.

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

131,250.000000

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

2/12/2022

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

No

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

No

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? Yes

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? No

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 5

Proposed issue of securities

7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No

7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue

Part 7F - Further Information

7F.01 The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

Each of the Company's Non-Executive Directors, agreed, subject to Shareholder approval, to receive their Director fees in Shares in lieu of cash as set out in the AGM Notice of Meeting.

7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No

7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue

7F.3 Any on-sale of the +securities proposed to be issued within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 5

Disclaimer

Orion Minerals Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 22:35:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
