Orion Minerals : Appendix 3B (Proposed Issue of Securities)

Proposed issue of securities Announcement Summary Entity name ORION MINERALS LTD Announcement Type New announcement Date of this announcement 22/11/2022 The Proposed issue is: A placement or other type of issue Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue Maximum Number of ASX +security code +Security description +securities to be issued ORN ORDINARY FULLY PAID 6,562,500 Proposed +issue date 2/12/2022 Refer to next page for full details of the announcement Proposed issue of securities 1 / 5

Proposed issue of securities Part 1 - Entity and announcement details 1.1 Name of +Entity ORION MINERALS LTD We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules. If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation). 1.2 Registered Number Type Registration Number ACN 098939274 1.3 ASX issuer code ORN The announcement is New announcement Date of this announcement 22/11/2022 1.6 The Proposed issue is: A placement or other type of issue Proposed issue of securities 2 / 5

Proposed issue of securities Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue Part 7A - Conditions 7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis? Yes 7A.1a Conditions Approval/Condition Date for determination Is the date estimated or ** Approval +Security holder approval 24/11/2022 actual? received/condition met? Actual Comments Shareholder approval for purposes of Listing Rule 10.11 for the issue of shares, will be sought at a shareholder meeting. Part 7B - Issue details Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)? Existing class Details of +securities proposed to be issued Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities? No ASX +security code and description ORN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID Number of +securities proposed to be issued 6,562,500 Offer price details Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration? No Proposed issue of securities 3 / 5

Proposed issue of securities Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities Consideration as payment of Directors Fees in lieu of cash settlement as detailed in the Notice of Meeting for the Annual General Meeting to be held on 24 November 2022. Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities 131,250.000000 Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class? Yes Part 7C - Timetable 7C.1 Proposed +issue date 2/12/2022 Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements 7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? No 7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1? No 7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)? No 7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? Yes 7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No 7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No Part 7E - Fees and expenses 7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? No Proposed issue of securities 4 / 5