    ORN   AU000000ORN1

ORION MINERALS LIMITED

(ORN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/20
0.022 AUD   -8.33%
Orion Minerals : Appendix 3B (Proposed Issue of Shares) - Whittle

12/20/2021 | 05:40pm EST
Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

ORION MINERALS LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

21/12/2021

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

ORN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

11,661,750

Proposed +issue date

22/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 5

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

ORION MINERALS LTD

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

098939274

1.3

ASX issuer code

ORN

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

21/12/2021

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 5

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

No

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

No

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

ORN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

11,661,750

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The Shares are being issued at $0.036 per Share in satisfaction of USD300,000 to be paid by the Company to Whittle Consulting, as consideration for services undertaken by Whittle Consulting under agreement with Orion.

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

419,823.000000

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 5

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

22/12/2021

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? No

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

11,661,750

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

No

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? No

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow? No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue? No

7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten? No

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 5

Proposed issue of securities

7E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed issue

Part 7F - Further Information

7F.01 The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

To pay for services rendered. The Shares are being issued in satisfaction of an amount to be paid by the Company to Whittle Consulting, as consideration for services undertaken by Whittle Consulting under agreement with Orion.

7F.1 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue proceeds? No

7F.2 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue

7F.3 Any on-sale of the +securities proposed to be issued within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 5

Disclaimer

Orion Minerals Ltd. published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 22:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 0,05 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net income 2021 -1,76 M -1,25 M -1,25 M
Net cash 2021 16,6 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -68,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 95,1 M 67,6 M 67,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 721x
EV / Sales 2021 2 831x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 41,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Errol John Smart Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Martin William Bouwmeester Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Denis Patrick Waddell Non-Executive Chairman
Walter Shamu Chief Operating Officer
Michelle Anne Jenkins Head-Finance & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORION MINERALS LIMITED-15.38%74
BHP GROUP-3.13%148 510
RIO TINTO PLC-10.86%106 724
GLENCORE PLC58.09%64 059
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC21.39%47 586
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.5.28%33 247