ORION MINERALS LIMITED

ORION MINERALS LIMITED

(ORN)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/20
0.03 AUD   +3.45%
ORION MINERALS : Appendix 3B - Proposed issue of Shares
ORION MINERALS : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
ORION MINERALS : Commences High-Impact Exploration Drilling
Orion Minerals : Appendix 3B - Proposed issue of Shares

10/20/2020 | 05:59pm EDT

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

ORION MINERALS LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday October 21, 2020

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

ORN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

21,362,043

Proposed +issue date

Tuesday December 1, 2020

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

ORION MINERALS LTD

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

098939274

1.3

ASX issuer code

ORN

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Wednesday October 21, 2020

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?

+Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity

Yes

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

+Security holder approval

Friday November 20, 2020

actual?

Actual

  • Approval received/condition met?

No

Comments

Approval is proposed to be sought at the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on 20 November 2020.

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

No

ASX +security code and description

ORN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

21,362,043

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Proposed issue of securities

Proposed issue of securities

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The shares are being issued in satisfaction of the obligation of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Area Metals Holdings No 3 (Pty) Ltd (AMH3), to pay the purchase price for the acquisition by AMH3 of the remaining shares in Namaqua Nickel Mining (Pty) Ltd (Namaqua) and Disawell (Pty) Ltd (Disawell) (being the entities through which the Company's interest in the Jacomynspan Project is held) from the other shareholders in those entities.

Refer to the Company's Annual General Meeting Notice of Meeting (Resolution 5) for further information (ASX announcement 20 October 2020).

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

750,000.000000

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

Tuesday December 1, 2020

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? Yes

7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1

Friday November 20, 2020

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? No

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow?

No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

Proposed issue of securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Orion Minerals Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2020 21:59:03 UTC

