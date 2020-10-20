Orion Minerals : Appendix 3B - Proposed issue of Shares

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?

Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Approval is proposed to be sought at the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on 20 November 2020.

7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?

Proposed issue of securities

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

The shares are being issued in satisfaction of the obligation of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Area Metals Holdings No 3 (Pty) Ltd (AMH3), to pay the purchase price for the acquisition by AMH3 of the remaining shares in Namaqua Nickel Mining (Pty) Ltd (Namaqua) and Disawell (Pty) Ltd (Disawell) (being the entities through which the Company's interest in the Jacomynspan Project is held) from the other shareholders in those entities.

Refer to the Company's Annual General Meeting Notice of Meeting (Resolution 5) for further information (ASX announcement 20 October 2020).

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

750,000.000000

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date

Tuesday December 1, 2020

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? Yes

7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1

Friday November 20, 2020

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? No

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow?

No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses