Orion Minerals : Appendix 3B - Proposed issue of Shares

Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
ORION MINERALS LTD
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Wednesday October 21, 2020
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
ORN
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
21,362,043
Proposed +issue date
Tuesday December 1, 2020
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
ORION MINERALS LTD
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
Wednesday October 21, 2020
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the placement or other type of issue?
+Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity
Yes
7A.1a Conditions
-
Approval received/condition met?
No
Comments
Approval is proposed to be sought at the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on 20 November 2020.
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
Will the proposed issue of this +security include an offer of attaching +securities?
No
ASX +security code and description
ORN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
21,362,043
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Proposed issue of securities
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
The shares are being issued in satisfaction of the obligation of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Area Metals Holdings No 3 (Pty) Ltd (AMH3), to pay the purchase price for the acquisition by AMH3 of the remaining shares in Namaqua Nickel Mining (Pty) Ltd (Namaqua) and Disawell (Pty) Ltd (Disawell) (being the entities through which the Company's interest in the Jacomynspan Project is held) from the other shareholders in those entities.
Refer to the Company's Annual General Meeting Notice of Meeting (Resolution 5) for further information (ASX announcement 20 October 2020).
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities
750,000.000000
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Part 7C - Timetable
7C.1 Proposed +issue date
Tuesday December 1, 2020
Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements
7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1? Yes
7D.1a Date of meeting or proposed meeting to approve the issue under listing rule 7.1
Friday November 20, 2020
7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue? No
7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules? No
7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow?
No
Part 7E - Fees and expenses
