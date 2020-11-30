Log in
ORION MINERALS LIMITED

(ORN)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/26
0.027 AUD   +12.50%
Orion Minerals : Appendix 3G - Employee Options Plan

11/30/2020
This appendix is not available as an online form

Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement

+Rule 3.10.3A, 3.10.3B, 3.10.3C

Appendix 3G

Notification of issue, conversion or payment up of equity

+securities

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

If you are an entity incorporated outside Australia and you are issuing a new class of +securities other than CDIs, you will need to obtain and provide an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for that class. Further information on the requirement for the notification of an ISIN is available from the Create Online Forms page. ASX is unable to create the new ISIN for non-Australian issuers.

*Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity.

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

Question

Question

Answer

no

1.1

*Name of entity

Orion Minerals Ltd

We (the entity here named) give notice of the issue,

conversion or payment up of the following unquoted

+securities.

1.2

*Registration type and number

ACN 098 939 274

Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or

another registration type and number (if you supply

another registration type, please specify both the type

of registration and the registration number).

1.3

*ASX issuer code

ORN

1.4

*This announcement is

A new announcement

Tick whichever is applicable.

An update/amendment to a previous

announcement

A cancellation of a previous

announcement

1.4a

*Reason for update

N/A

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. A

reason must be provided for an update.

1.4b

*Date of previous announcement to this

N/A

update

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.4c

*Reason for cancellation

N/A

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.4d

*Date of previous announcement to this

N/A

cancellation

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.5

*Date of this announcement

1 December 2020

Part 2 - Type of issue

Question

Question

Answer

No.

2.1

*The +securities the subject of this

+Securities issued as a result of options

notification are:

being exercised or other +convertible

Select whichever item is applicable.

+securities being converted and that are

If you wish to notify ASX of different types of issues of

not to be quoted on ASX

securities, please complete a separate Appendix 3G

Partly paid +securities that have been

for each type of issue.

fully paid up and that are not to be

quoted on ASX

+Securities issued under an +employee

incentive scheme that are not being

immediately quoted on ASX

Other [please specify]

2.2a.1

Please state the number and type of

N/A

options that were exercised or other

+convertible securities that were converted

(including their ASX security code if

available)?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"securities issued as a result of options being

exercised or other convertible securities being

converted and that are not to be quoted on ASX".

2.2a.2

And the date the options were exercised or

N/A

other +convertible securities were

converted:

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"securities issued as a result of options being

exercised or other convertible securities being

converted and that are not to be quoted on ASX".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the

date the last of the options was exercised or

convertible securities was converted.

2.2b.1

Please state the number and type of partly

N/A

paid +securities that were fully paid up

(including their ASX security code if

available)?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"partly paid securities that have been paid up and that

are not to be quoted on ASX".

2.2b.2

And the date the +securities were fully paid

N/A

up:

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"partly paid securities that have been paid up and that

are not to be quoted on ASX".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the

date the last of the securities was fully paid up.

2.2c.1

Please state the number and type of

7,000,000 ORN Unlisted Options (ORNUO),

+securities (including their ASX security

granted under the Orion Minerals Option &

code) issued under an +employee

Performance Rights Plan, expiring 31 March

incentive scheme that are not being

2025 and exercisable as follows:

immediately quoted on ASX

Number of Options

Exercise Price

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

2,333,333

$0.028

"securities issued under an employee incentive

scheme that are not being immediately quoted on

2,333,333

$0.035

ASX".

2,333,334

$0.040

Vesting conditions apply.

2.2c.2

*Please attach a document or provide

Each Option confers a right on the holder to

details of a URL link for a document lodged

receive one fully paid ordinary share in

with ASX detailing the terms of the

Orion Minerals Ltd (ASX: ORN) upon

+employee incentive scheme or a

exercise and payment of the relevant

summary of the terms.

exercise price.

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

The terms of the Options are the same as

"securities issued under an employee incentive

the terms which are summarised in the

scheme that are not being immediately quoted on

Notice of Meeting for the 2020 Annual

ASX".

General Meeting. A copy of the Notice of

Meeting can be found at:

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-

gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-

02296336-

3A553101?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a

094df02a206a39ff4

2.2c.3

*Are any of these +securities being issued

Yes

to +key management personnel (KMP) or

an +associate

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"securities issued under an employee incentive

scheme that are not being immediately quoted on

ASX".

2.2c.3.a

*Provide details of the recipients and the number of +securities issued to each of them.

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "securities issued under an employee incentive scheme that are

not being immediately quoted on ASX" and your response to Q2.2c.3 is "Yes". Repeat the detail in the table

below for each KMP involved in the issue. If the securities are being issued to the KMP, repeat the name of the

KMP or insert "Same" in "Name of registered holder". If the securities are being issued to an associate of a KMP,

insert the name of the associate in "Name of registered holder".

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

Mr Martin Bouwmeester

Bouwmeester Super Fund

6,000,000

2.2d.1

*The purpose(s) for which the entity is

To raise additional working capital

issuing the +securities is:

To fund the retirement of debt

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

To pay for the acquisition of an asset

"Other".

You may select one or more of the items in the list.

[provide details below]

To pay for services rendered

[provide details below]

Other [provide details below]

Additional details:

2.2d.2

Please provide any further information

7,000,000 Unlisted Options (ORNUO)

needed to understand the circumstances in

granted to employees under the Orion

which you are notifying the issue of these

Minerals Option & performance Rights Plan,

+securities to ASX, including (if applicable)

expiring 31 March 2025 and exercisable as

why the issue of the +securities has not

follows:

been previously announced to the market

Number of Options

Exercise Price

in an Appendix 3B

2,333,333

$0.028

You must answer this question if your response to

Q2.1 is "Other". If there is no other information to

2,333,333

$0.035

provide, please answer "Not applicable" or "N/A".

2,333,334

$0.040

Vesting conditions apply.

2.3

*The +securities being issued are:

Additional +securities in an existing

Tick whichever is applicable

unquoted class that is already recorded

by ASX ("existing class")

New +securities in an unquoted class

that is not yet recorded by ASX ("new

class")

Part 3A - number and type of +securities being issued (existing class)

Answer the questions in this part if your response to Q2.3 is "existing class".

Question

Question

Answer

No.

3A.1

*ASX security code & description

N/A

3A.2

*Number of +securities being issued

N/A

3A.3a

*Will the +securities being issued rank

N/A

equally in all respects from their issue date

with the existing issued +securities in that

class?

3A.3b

*Is the actual date from which the

N/A

+securities will rank equally (non-ranking

end date) known?

Answer this question if your response to Q3A.3a is

"No".

3A.3c

*Provide the actual non-ranking end date

N/A

Answer this question if your response to Q3A.3a is

"No" and your response to Q3A.3b is "Yes".

3A.3d

*Provide the estimated non-ranking end

N/A

period

Answer this question if your response to Q3A.3a is

"No" and your response to Q3A.3b is "No".

3A.3e

*Please state the extent to which the

N/A

+securities do not rank equally:

in relation to the next dividend,

distribution or interest payment; or

for any other reason

Answer this question if your response to Q3A.3a is

"No".

For example, the securities may not rank at all, or may

rank proportionately based on the percentage of the

period in question they have been on issue, for the

next dividend, distribution or interest payment; or they

may not be entitled to participate in some other event,

such as an entitlement issue.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Orion Minerals Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 22:42:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
