Orion Minerals : Appendix 3G - Options Waddell

Notification of issue, conversion or payment up of equity securities
+securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1
Name of entity
Orion Minerals Ltd
1.2
Registration type and number
ACN 098 939 274
1.3
ASX issuer code
ORN
1.4
This announcement is
A new announcement
1.4a
*Reason for update
N/A
1.4b
*Date of previous announcement to this
N/A
update
1.4c
*Reason for cancellation
N/A
1.4d
*Date of previous announcement to this
N/A
cancellation
1.5
Date of this announcement
1 December 2020
Part 2 - Type of issue
2.1
The securities the subject of this notification are:
☐ +Securities issued under an +employee
incentive scheme that are not being
immediately quoted on ASX
Other [please specify]
Issue of Director Options to Orion's
Chairman pursuant to Listing Rule 10.11,
following receipt of Shareholder approval at
Annual General Meeting held on 20
November 2020.
☒Other [provide details below]
Additional details:
Issue of Director Options to Orion's
Chairman, pursuant to Listing Rule 10.11,
following receipt of Shareholder approval at
the Annual General Meeting held on 20
November 2020.
2.2d.2
Please provide any further information
12,000,000 Unlisted Options (ORNUO)
needed to understand the circumstances in
granted to Orion's Chairman, expiring 31
which you are notifying the issue of these
March 2025 and exercisable as follows:
+securities to ASX, including (if applicable)
Number of Options
Exercise Price
why the issue of the +securities has not
been previously announced to the market
4,000,000
$0.028
in an Appendix 3B
4,000,000
$0.035
Vesting conditions apply.
2.3
The securities being issued are:
☐ Additional +securities in an existing
Tick whichever is applicable
unquoted class that is already recorded
by ASX ("existing class")
☒ New +securities in an unquoted class
that is not yet recorded by ASX ("new
class")
