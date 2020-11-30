Orion Minerals : Appendix 3G - Options Waddell 11/30/2020 | 05:43pm EST Send by mail :

+Rule 3.10.3A, 3.10.3B, 3.10.3C Appendix 3G Notification of issue, conversion or payment up of equity +securities *Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity. Part 1 - Entity and announcement details Question Question Answer no 1.1 *Name of entity Orion Minerals Ltd We (the entity here named) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities. 1.2 *Registration type and number ACN 098 939 274 Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or another registration type and number (if you supply another registration type, please specify both the type of registration and the registration number). 1.3 *ASX issuer code ORN 1.4 *This announcement is ☒ A new announcement Tick whichever is applicable. ☐ An update/amendment to a previous announcement ☐ A cancellation of a previous announcement 1.4a *Reason for update N/A Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. A reason must be provided for an update. 1.4b *Date of previous announcement to this N/A update Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. 1.4c *Reason for cancellation N/A Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above. 1.4d *Date of previous announcement to this N/A cancellation Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above. 1.5 *Date of this announcement 1 December 2020 + See chapter 19 for defined terms 31 January 2020 Page 1 This appendix is not available as an online form Appendix 3G Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement Notification of issue, conversion or payment up of equity +securities Part 2 - Type of issue Question Question Answer No. 2.1 *The +securities the subject of this ☐ +Securities issued as a result of options notification are: being exercised or other +convertible Select whichever item is applicable. +securities being converted and that are If you wish to notify ASX of different types of issues of not to be quoted on ASX securities, please complete a separate Appendix 3G ☐ Partly paid +securities that have been for each type of issue. fully paid up and that are not to be quoted on ASX ☐ +Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not being immediately quoted on ASX ☒ Other [please specify] Issue of Director Options to Orion's Chairman pursuant to Listing Rule 10.11, following receipt of Shareholder approval at Annual General Meeting held on 20 November 2020. 2.2a.1 Please state the number and type of N/A options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted (including their ASX security code if available)? Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "securities issued as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted and that are not to be quoted on ASX". 2.2a.2 And the date the options were exercised or N/A other +convertible securities were converted: Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "securities issued as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted and that are not to be quoted on ASX". Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the date the last of the options was exercised or convertible securities was converted. 2.2b.1 Please state the number and type of partly N/A paid +securities that were fully paid up (including their ASX security code if available)? Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "partly paid securities that have been paid up and that are not to be quoted on ASX". 2.2b.2 And the date the +securities were fully paid N/A up: Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "partly paid securities that have been paid up and that are not to be quoted on ASX". Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the date the last of the securities was fully paid up. + See chapter 19 for defined terms 31 January 2020 Page 2 This appendix is not available as an online form Appendix 3G Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement Notification of issue, conversion or payment up of equity +securities 2.2c.1 Please state the number and type of N/A +securities (including their ASX security code) issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not being immediately quoted on ASX Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "securities issued under an employee incentive scheme that are not being immediately quoted on ASX". 2.2c.2 *Please attach a document or provide N/A details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms. Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "securities issued under an employee incentive scheme that are not being immediately quoted on ASX". 2.2c.3 *Are any of these +securities being issued N/A to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "securities issued under an employee incentive scheme that are not being immediately quoted on ASX". 2.2c.3.a *Provide details of the recipients and the number of +securities issued to each of them. Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "securities issued under an employee incentive scheme that are not being immediately quoted on ASX" and your response to Q2.2c.3 is "Yes". Repeat the detail in the table below for each KMP involved in the issue. If the securities are being issued to the KMP, repeat the name of the KMP or insert "Same" in "Name of registered holder". If the securities are being issued to an associate of a KMP, insert the name of the associate in "Name of registered holder". Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 2.2d.1 *The purpose(s) for which the entity is ☐ To raise additional working capital issuing the +securities is: ☐ To fund the retirement of debt Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is ☐ To pay for the acquisition of an asset "Other". You may select one or more of the items in the list. [provide details below] ☐ To pay for services rendered [provide details below] ☒ Other [provide details below] Additional details: Issue of Director Options to Orion's Chairman, pursuant to Listing Rule 10.11, following receipt of Shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting held on 20 November 2020. + See chapter 19 for defined terms 31 January 2020 Page 3 This appendix is not available as an online form Appendix 3G Please fill in and submit as a PDF announcement Notification of issue, conversion or payment up of equity +securities 2.2d.2 Please provide any further information 12,000,000 Unlisted Options (ORNUO) needed to understand the circumstances in granted to Orion's Chairman, expiring 31 which you are notifying the issue of these March 2025 and exercisable as follows: +securities to ASX, including (if applicable) Number of Options Exercise Price why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market 4,000,000 $0.028 in an Appendix 3B 4,000,000 $0.035 You must answer this question if your response to 4,000,000 $0.040 Q2.1 is "Other". If there is no other information to provide, please answer "Not applicable" or "N/A". Vesting conditions apply. 2.3 *The +securities being issued are: ☐ Additional +securities in an existing Tick whichever is applicable unquoted class that is already recorded by ASX ("existing class") ☒ New +securities in an unquoted class that is not yet recorded by ASX ("new class") Part 3A - number and type of +securities being issued (existing class) Answer the questions in this part if your response to Q2.3 is "existing class". Question Question Answer No. 3A.1 *ASX security code & description N/A 3A.2 *Number of +securities being issued N/A 3A.3a *Will the +securities being issued rank N/A equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class? 3A.3b *Is the actual date from which the N/A +securities will rank equally (non-ranking end date) known? Answer this question if your response to Q3A.3a is "No". 3A.3c *Provide the actual non-ranking end date N/A Answer this question if your response to Q3A.3a is "No" and your response to Q3A.3b is "Yes". 3A.3d *Provide the estimated non-ranking end N/A period Answer this question if your response to Q3A.3a is "No" and your response to Q3A.3b is "No". 3A.3e *Please state the extent to which the N/A +securities do not rank equally: • in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment; or • for any other reason Answer this question if your response to Q3A.3a is "No". For example, the securities may not rank at all, or may rank proportionately based on the percentage of the period in question they have been on issue, for the next dividend, distribution or interest payment; or they may not be entitled to participate in some other event, such as an entitlement issue. + See chapter 19 for defined terms 31 January 2020 Page 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. 