02:14aORION MINERALS : Appendix 3G – Notification of Issue of Options
PU
07/12ORION MINERALS : Appendix 3G - Placement T1.3
PU
07/12ORION MINERALS : Appendix 2A - Placement T1.3
PU
Orion Minerals : Appendix 3G – Notification of Issue of Options

07/13/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Orion Minerals Limited

Incorporated in the Commonwealth of Australia

Australian Company Number 098 939 274

ASX share code: ORN

JSE share code: ORN

ISIN: AU000000ORN1

Appendix 3G - Notification of Issue of Options

Shareholders of Orion Minerals Ltd (ASX/JSE: ORN) (Orion or the Company) are advised that the Company has released an Appendix 3G - Notification of Issue of Options, on the Australian Securities Exchange.

The Appendix is available on the Company's website, https://orionminerals.com.au/investors/asx-jse- announcements/.

For and on behalf of the Board.

Martin Bouwmeester

Company Secretary

13 July 2022

ENQUIRIES

Investors

Media

JSE Sponsor

Errol Smart - Managing Director & CEO

Nicholas Read

Monique Martinez

Denis Waddell - Chairman

Read Corporate, Australia

Merchantec Capital

T: +61 (0) 3 8080 7170

T: +61 (0) 419 929 046

T: +27 (0) 11 325 6363

E: info@orionminerals.com.au

E: nicholas@readcorporate.com.au

E: monique@merchantec.co.za

Disclaimer

Orion Minerals Ltd. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 06:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
