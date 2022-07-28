Log in
    ORN   AU000000ORN1

ORION MINERALS LIMITED

(ORN)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  10:14 2022-07-27 pm EDT
0.0180 AUD    0.00%
ORION MINERALS : Appendix 5B - Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report
PU
ORION MINERALS : June 2022 - Quarterly Cash Flow Report
PU
ORION MINERALS : June 2022 - Quarterly Activities Report
PU
Orion Minerals : Appendix 5B - Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

07/28/2022
Orion Minerals Limited

Incorporated in the Commonwealth of Australia

Australian Company Number 098 939 274

ASX share code: ORN

JSE share code: ORN

ISIN: AU000000ORN1

Appendix 5B - Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly cash flow report

Shareholders of Orion Minerals Ltd (ASX/JSE: ORN) (Orion or the Company) are advised that the Company has released an Appendix 5B - Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report, on the Australian Securities Exchange.

The Appendix 5B is available on the Company's website, https://orionminerals.com.au/investors/asx-jse- announcements/.

For and on behalf of the Board.

Martin Bouwmeester

Company Secretary

28 July 2022

ENQUIRIES

Investors

Media

JSE Sponsor

Errol Smart - Managing Director & CEO

Nicholas Read

Monique Martinez

Denis Waddell - Chairman

Read Corporate, Australia

Merchantec Capital

T: +61 (0) 3 8080 7170

T: +61 (0) 419 929 046

T: +27 (0) 11 325 6363

E: info@orionminerals.com.au

E: nicholas@readcorporate.com.au

E: monique@merchantec.co.za

Disclaimer

Orion Minerals Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 07:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
