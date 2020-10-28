Orion Minerals : Ceasing to be a substantial holder - IGO

Form 605 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder ToCompany Name/Scheme Orion Minerals Ltd (Orion) ACN/ARSN 098 939 274 1. Details of substantial holder(1) IGO Limited Name ACN/ARSN (if applicable) (ACN 092 786 304) The holder ceased to be a substantial holder 12/08/2020 on The previous notice was given to the company on 26/09/2019 The previous notice was dated 26/09/2019

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company are as follows:

Date of Person whose Nature of Consideration Class and Person's votes affected change relevant interest changed change (6) given in relation to number of change (7) securities affected 12/08/2020 IGO Limited Dilution N/A 154,166,666 4.73%

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are:

Name Address IGO Limited PO Box 496 South Perth WA 6951

Signature

print name JOANNE MCDONALD capacity COMPANY SECRETARY

sign here

date 28/10/2020