Orion Minerals : Ceasing to be a substantial holder - IGO

|
|
|
|
|
|
Form 605
|
|
|
|
|
Corporations Act 2001
|
|
|
|
|
|
Section 671B
|
|
Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder
|
|
|
|
|
|
ToCompany Name/Scheme
|
|
Orion Minerals Ltd (Orion)
|
ACN/ARSN
|
098 939 274
|
|
1. Details of substantial
|
|
|
|
|
|
holder(1)
|
|
IGO Limited
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
|
(ACN 092 786 304)
|
The holder ceased to be a substantial holder
|
12/08/2020
|
|
on
|
|
|
|
|
|
The previous notice was given to the company
|
|
|
on
|
|
|
|
26/09/2019
|
|
The previous notice was dated
|
|
|
|
26/09/2019
|
2. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company are as follows:
|
Date of
|
Person whose
|
Nature of
|
Consideration
|
Class and
|
Person's votes affected
|
change
|
relevant interest changed
|
change (6)
|
given in relation to
|
number of
|
|
|
|
|
change (7)
|
securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
affected
|
|
12/08/2020
|
IGO Limited
|
Dilution
|
N/A
|
154,166,666
|
4.73%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
Nature of association
|
N/A
|
|
|
4. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are:
|
Name
|
Address
|
IGO Limited
|
PO Box 496 South Perth WA 6951
|
|
Signature
|
print name
|
JOANNE MCDONALD
|
capacity COMPANY SECRETARY
sign here
date 28/10/2020
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Orion Minerals Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 09:34:00 UTC