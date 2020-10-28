Log in
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/27
0.028 AUD   0.00%
05:35aORION MINERALS : Ceasing to be a substantial holder - IGO
PU
10/26ORION MINERALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Haller
PU
10/20ORION MINERALS : Appendix 3B - Proposed issue of Shares
PU
Orion Minerals : Ceasing to be a substantial holder - IGO

10/28/2020

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

Orion Minerals Ltd (Orion)

ACN/ARSN

098 939 274

1. Details of substantial

holder(1)

IGO Limited

Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

(ACN 092 786 304)

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder

12/08/2020

on

The previous notice was given to the company

on

26/09/2019

The previous notice was dated

26/09/2019

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of

Consideration

Class and

Person's votes affected

change

relevant interest changed

change (6)

given in relation to

number of

change (7)

securities

affected

12/08/2020

IGO Limited

Dilution

N/A

154,166,666

4.73%

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are:

Name

Address

IGO Limited

PO Box 496 South Perth WA 6951

Signature

print name

JOANNE MCDONALD

capacity COMPANY SECRETARY

sign here

date 28/10/2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Orion Minerals Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 09:34:00 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 0,07 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
Net income 2020 -17,6 M -12,5 M -12,5 M
Net Debt 2020 6,99 M 5,00 M 5,00 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,27x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 91,2 M 65,1 M 65,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 1 236x
EV / Sales 2020 721x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 40,1%
Chart ORION MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Orion Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Errol John Smart Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Denis Patrick Waddell Non-Executive Chairman
Walter Shamu Chief Operating Officer
Martin William Bouwmeester Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Alexander Haller Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORION MINERALS LIMITED16.67%65
NEWMONT CORPORATION41.89%48 490
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION45.65%47 375
POLYUS132.28%28 539
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.63.61%21 632
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED30.86%19 176
