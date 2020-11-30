Orion Minerals : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Smart
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity Orion Minerals Ltd
ABN 76 098 939 274
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Errol Smart
Date of last notice
24 November 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and indirect.
Nature of indirect interest
Kinsella Holdings Ltd. (Mr Smart has a
(including registered holder)
beneficial interest in an associated entity
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
which holds shares in Kinsella Holdings Ltd).
interest.
Date of change
30 November 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
19,900,666 fully paid ordinary shares (indirect -
held by Kinsella Holdings Ltd).
20,000,000 unlisted options expiring 30
November 2020 (indirect - held by Kinsella
Holdings Ltd):
a.
10,000,000 exercisable at $0.035; and
b.
10,000,000 exercisable at $0.05.
30,000,000 unlisted options expiring 30 April
2024 (direct):
a.
10,000,000 exercisable at $0.04;
b.
10,000,000 exercisable at $0.05; and
c.
10,000,000 exercisable at $0.06.
30,000,000 unlisted options expiring 31 March
2025 (indirect - held by Kinsella Holdings Ltd):
a.
10,000,000 exercisable at $0.028;
b.
10,000,000 exercisable at $0.035; and
c.
10,000,000 exercisable at $0.04.
Class
Unlisted options.
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Number acquired
Not applicable.
Number disposed
20,000,000 unlisted options expiring 30
November 2020 (indirect - held by Kinsella
Holdings Ltd):
a.
10,000,000 exercisable at $0.035; and
b.
10,000,000 exercisable at $0.05.
Value/Consideration
Not applicable.
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
valuation
No. of securities held after change
19,900,666 fully paid ordinary shares (indirect -
held by Kinsella Holdings Ltd).
30,000,000 unlisted options expiring 30 April
2024 (direct):
a.
10,000,000 exercisable at $0.04;
b.
10,000,000 exercisable at $0.05; and
c.
10,000,000 exercisable at $0.06.
30,000,000 unlisted options expiring 31 March
2025 (indirect - held by Kinsella Holdings Ltd):
a.
10,000,000 exercisable at $0.028;
b.
10,000,000 exercisable at $0.035; and
c.
10,000,000 exercisable at $0.04.
Nature of change
Expiry of unlisted options.
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue
of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-
back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Nil.
Nature of interest
Not applicable.
Name of registered holder
Not applicable.
(if issued securities)
Date of change
Not applicable.
No. and class of securities to which interest related
Not applicable.
prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which
the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Not applicable.
Interest disposed
Not applicable.
Value/Consideration
Not applicable.
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated
valuation
Interest after change
Not applicable.
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y Page 2
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 3 -
+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
No.
traded during a
+closed period where prior written clearance was
required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
Not applicable.
proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
Not applicable.
provided?
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Orion Minerals Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 22:40:05 UTC
© Publicnow 2020
All news about ORION MINERALS LIMITED
Sales 2020
0,07 M
0,05 M
0,05 M
Net income 2020
-17,6 M
-12,9 M
-12,9 M
Net Debt 2020
6,99 M
5,13 M
5,13 M
P/E ratio 2020
-2,27x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
92,1 M
67,7 M
67,6 M
EV / Sales 2019
1 236x
EV / Sales 2020
721x
Nbr of Employees
13
Free-Float
44,2%
Chart ORION MINERALS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.