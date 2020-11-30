Orion Minerals : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Smart

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Orion Minerals Ltd

ABN 76 098 939 274

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Errol Smart Date of last notice 24 November 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct and indirect. Nature of indirect interest Kinsella Holdings Ltd. (Mr Smart has a (including registered holder) beneficial interest in an associated entity Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant which holds shares in Kinsella Holdings Ltd). interest. Date of change 30 November 2020 No. of securities held prior to change 19,900,666 fully paid ordinary shares (indirect - held by Kinsella Holdings Ltd). 20,000,000 unlisted options expiring 30 November 2020 (indirect - held by Kinsella Holdings Ltd): a. 10,000,000 exercisable at $0.035; and b. 10,000,000 exercisable at $0.05. 30,000,000 unlisted options expiring 30 April 2024 (direct): a. 10,000,000 exercisable at $0.04; b. 10,000,000 exercisable at $0.05; and c. 10,000,000 exercisable at $0.06. 30,000,000 unlisted options expiring 31 March 2025 (indirect - held by Kinsella Holdings Ltd): a. 10,000,000 exercisable at $0.028; b. 10,000,000 exercisable at $0.035; and c. 10,000,000 exercisable at $0.04. Class Unlisted options.