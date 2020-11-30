Orion Minerals : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Waddell
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity Orion Minerals Ltd
ABN 76 098 939 274
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Denis Waddell
Date of last notice
17 June 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and indirect.
Nature of indirect interest
Tarney Holdings Pty Ltd. Mr Waddell is a
director and shareholder of Tarney Holdings
Pty Ltd.
Louden Super Fund. Mr Waddell is a trustee
and beneficiary of the Louden Super Fund.
DP Waddell Superannuation Fund. Mr
Waddell is a trustee and beneficiary of the DP
Waddell Superannuation Fund.
Date of change
27 November 2020, 30 November 2020 and 1
December 2020.
No. of securities held prior to change
35,975,770 shares (indirect - held by Tarney
Holdings Pty Ltd).
8,756,756 shares (indirect - held by Louden
Super Fund).
66,982,220 shares (indirect - held by DP
Waddell Superannuation Fund).
12,000,000 unlisted options expiring 30
November 2020 (indirect - held by Tarney
Holdings Pty Ltd):
a.
4,000,000 exercisable at $0.02;
b.
4,000,000 exercisable at $0.035; and
c.
4,000,000 exercisable at $0.05.
12,000,000 unlisted options expiring 30 April
2024 (direct):
a.
4,000,000 exercisable at $0.04;
b.
4,000,000 exercisable at $0.05; and
c.
4,000,000 exercisable at $0.06.
Class
Ordinary Shares and unlisted options.
Number acquired
Shares
4,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares acquired
at $0.02 per share on 27 November 2020,
following the exercise of options expiring 30
November 2020 (indirect - held by Tarney
Holdings Ltd).
Unlisted Options
12,000,000 unlisted options expiring 31 March
2025 (indirect - held by Tarney
Holdings Pty Ltd):
a.
4,000,000 exercisable at $0.028;
b.
4,000,000 exercisable at $0.035; and
c.
4,000,000 exercisable at $0.04.
Number disposed
4,000,000 options expiring 30 November 2020
exercised at $0.02 (indirect - held by Tarney
Holdings Ltd).
8,000,000 options expired 30 November 2020
(indirect - held by Tarney Holdings Pty Ltd):
a.
4,000,000 exercisable at $0.035; and
b.
4,000,000 exercisable at $0.05.
Value/Consideration
Shares- $80,000 for 4,000,000 shares issued at
$0.02 per share.
Unlisted Options- Nil cash consideration.
No. of securities held after change
39,975,770 shares (indirect - held by Tarney
Holdings Pty Ltd).
8,756,756 shares (indirect - held by Louden
Super Fund).
66,982,220 shares (indirect - held by DP
Waddell Superannuation Fund).
12,000,000 unlisted options expiring 30 April
2024 (direct):
a.
4,000,000 exercisable at $0.04;
b.
4,000,000 exercisable at $0.05; and
c.
4,000,000 exercisable at $0.06.
12,000,000 unlisted options expiring 31 March
2025 (indirect - held by Tarney
Holdings Pty Ltd):
a.
4,000,000 exercisable at $0.028;
b.
4,000,000 exercisable at $0.035; and
c.
4,000,000 exercisable at $0.04.
Nature of change
Acquired- Shares
4,000,000 shares acquired at $0.02 per share,
following exercise of options expiring on 30
November 2020.
Acquired- Unlisted options
Issue of 12,000,000 Director Options as
approved by shareholders at the Company's
Annual General Meeting on 20 November
2020.
Disposed
8,000,000 unlisted options expired on 30
November 2020.
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
Nil
Nature of interest
Not applicable
Name of registered holder
Not applicable
Date of change
Not applicable
No. and class of securities to which interest related
Not applicable
prior to change
Interest acquired
Not applicable
Interest disposed
Not applicable
Value/Consideration
Not applicable
Interest after change
Not applicable
Part 3 -
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
No
traded during a
required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
Not applicable
proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
Not applicable
provided?
