Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Orion Minerals Limited    ORN   AU000000ORN1

ORION MINERALS LIMITED

(ORN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/26
0.027 AUD   +12.50%
05:43pORION MINERALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Waddell
PU
05:43pORION MINERALS : Appendix 3G - Employee Options Plan
PU
05:43pORION MINERALS : Appendix 3G - Options Waddell
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orion Minerals : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Waddell

11/30/2020 | 05:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Orion Minerals Ltd

ABN 76 098 939 274

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Denis Waddell

Date of last notice

17 June 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and indirect.

Nature of indirect interest

Tarney Holdings Pty Ltd. Mr Waddell is a

(including registered holder)

director and shareholder of Tarney Holdings

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Pty Ltd.

interest.

Louden Super Fund. Mr Waddell is a trustee

and beneficiary of the Louden Super Fund.

DP Waddell Superannuation Fund. Mr

Waddell is a trustee and beneficiary of the DP

Waddell Superannuation Fund.

Date of change

27 November 2020, 30 November 2020 and 1

December 2020.

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change

35,975,770 shares (indirect - held by Tarney

Holdings Pty Ltd).

8,756,756 shares (indirect - held by Louden

Super Fund).

66,982,220 shares (indirect - held by DP

Waddell Superannuation Fund).

12,000,000 unlisted options expiring 30

November 2020 (indirect - held by Tarney

Holdings Pty Ltd):

a.

4,000,000 exercisable at $0.02;

b.

4,000,000 exercisable at $0.035; and

c.

4,000,000 exercisable at $0.05.

12,000,000 unlisted options expiring 30 April

2024 (direct):

a.

4,000,000 exercisable at $0.04;

b.

4,000,000 exercisable at $0.05; and

c.

4,000,000 exercisable at $0.06.

Class

Ordinary Shares and unlisted options.

Number acquired

Shares

4,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares acquired

at $0.02 per share on 27 November 2020,

following the exercise of options expiring 30

November 2020 (indirect - held by Tarney

Holdings Ltd).

Unlisted Options

12,000,000 unlisted options expiring 31 March

2025 (indirect - held by Tarney

Holdings Pty Ltd):

a.

4,000,000 exercisable at $0.028;

b.

4,000,000 exercisable at $0.035; and

c.

4,000,000 exercisable at $0.04.

Number disposed

4,000,000 options expiring 30 November 2020

exercised at $0.02 (indirect - held by Tarney

Holdings Ltd).

8,000,000 options expired 30 November 2020

(indirect - held by Tarney Holdings Pty Ltd):

a.

4,000,000 exercisable at $0.035; and

b.

4,000,000 exercisable at $0.05.

Value/Consideration

Shares- $80,000 for 4,000,000 shares issued at

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

$0.02 per share.

valuation

Unlisted Options- Nil cash consideration.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

39,975,770 shares (indirect - held by Tarney

Holdings Pty Ltd).

8,756,756 shares (indirect - held by Louden

Super Fund).

66,982,220 shares (indirect - held by DP

Waddell Superannuation Fund).

12,000,000 unlisted options expiring 30 April

2024 (direct):

a.

4,000,000 exercisable at $0.04;

b.

4,000,000 exercisable at $0.05; and

c.

4,000,000 exercisable at $0.06.

12,000,000 unlisted options expiring 31 March

2025 (indirect - held by Tarney

Holdings Pty Ltd):

a.

4,000,000 exercisable at $0.028;

b.

4,000,000 exercisable at $0.035; and

c.

4,000,000 exercisable at $0.04.

Nature of change

Acquired- Shares

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

4,000,000 shares acquired at $0.02 per share,

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

following exercise of options expiring on 30

back

November 2020.

Acquired- Unlisted options

Issue of 12,000,000 Director Options as

approved by shareholders at the Company's

Annual General Meeting on 20 November

2020.

Disposed

8,000,000 unlisted options expired on 30

November 2020.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nil

Nature of interest

Not applicable

Name of registered holder

Not applicable

(if issued securities)

Date of change

Not applicable

No. and class of securities to which interest related

Not applicable

prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which

the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Not applicable

Interest disposed

Not applicable

Value/Consideration

Not applicable

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated

valuation

Interest after change

Not applicable

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

No

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was

required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

Not applicable

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

Not applicable

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 4

01/01/2011

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Orion Minerals Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 22:42:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about ORION MINERALS LIMITED
05:43pORION MINERALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Waddell
PU
05:43pORION MINERALS : Appendix 3G - Employee Options Plan
PU
05:43pORION MINERALS : Appendix 3G - Options Waddell
PU
05:43pORION MINERALS : Appendix 2A - Options Exercise
PU
05:43pORION MINERALS : Expiry of Unlisted Options
PU
05:41pORION MINERALS : Cleansing Statement
PU
05:41pORION MINERALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Smart
PU
11/26ORION MINERALS : Appendix 2A - Options Exercise
PU
11/23ORION MINERALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Smart
PU
11/23ORION MINERALS : Cleansing Statement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,07 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
Net income 2020 -17,6 M -12,9 M -12,9 M
Net Debt 2020 6,99 M 5,13 M 5,13 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,27x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 92,1 M 67,7 M 67,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 1 236x
EV / Sales 2020 721x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 44,2%
Chart ORION MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Orion Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Errol John Smart Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Denis Patrick Waddell Non-Executive Chairman
Walter Shamu Chief Operating Officer
Martin William Bouwmeester Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Alexander Haller Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORION MINERALS LIMITED12.50%68
NEWMONT CORPORATION34.59%47 161
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION22.10%40 341
POLYUS110.58%26 120
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.32.01%17 655
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-11.07%16 308
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ