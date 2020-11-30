Orion Minerals : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Waddell

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Orion Minerals Ltd

ABN 76 098 939 274

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Denis Waddell Date of last notice 17 June 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct and indirect. Nature of indirect interest Tarney Holdings Pty Ltd. Mr Waddell is a (including registered holder) director and shareholder of Tarney Holdings Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant Pty Ltd. interest. Louden Super Fund. Mr Waddell is a trustee and beneficiary of the Louden Super Fund. DP Waddell Superannuation Fund. Mr Waddell is a trustee and beneficiary of the DP Waddell Superannuation Fund. Date of change 27 November 2020, 30 November 2020 and 1 December 2020.