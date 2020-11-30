Orion Minerals : Cleansing Statement

ASX/JSE RELEASE: 1 December 2020

Share Issue - Notice under Section 708A(5)(e)

Orion Minerals Limited (ASX/JSE: ORN) (Orion or the Company) has today issued 2,333,333 fully paid ordinary shares (Share), at an issue price of $0.02 per Share, following the exercise of unlisted options exercisable at $0.02 and expiring 30 November 2020 (Options).

In addition, following the exercise of Options, on 27 November 2020 Orion issued 4,000,000 Shares in the Company to Orion's Chairman, Mr Denis Waddell.

In accordance with section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Act), the Company advises as follows:

this notice is being given under paragraph 708A(5)(e) of the Act; the Company issued the Shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act; as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with section 674 of the Act; and all information of the kind that would be required to be disclosed to the market for the purposes of section 708A(6)(e) of the Act has been disclosed to ASX Limited.

For and on behalf of the Board.

Denis Waddell

Chairman

ENQUIRIES

Investors Media JSE Sponsor Errol Smart - Managing Director & CEO Nicholas Read Monique Martinez Denis Waddell - Chairman Read Corporate, Australia Merchantec Capital T: +61 (0) 3 8080 7170 T: +61 (0) 419 929 046 T: +27 (0) 11 325 6363 E: info@orionminerals.com.au E: nicholas@readcorporate.com.au E: monique@merchantec.co.za