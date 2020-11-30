Log in
Orion Minerals : Cleansing Statement

11/30/2020 | 05:41pm EST
ASX/JSE RELEASE: 1 December 2020

Share Issue - Notice under Section 708A(5)(e)

Orion Minerals Limited (ASX/JSE: ORN) (Orion or the Company) has today issued 2,333,333 fully paid ordinary shares (Share), at an issue price of $0.02 per Share, following the exercise of unlisted options exercisable at $0.02 and expiring 30 November 2020 (Options).

In addition, following the exercise of Options, on 27 November 2020 Orion issued 4,000,000 Shares in the Company to Orion's Chairman, Mr Denis Waddell.

In accordance with section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Act), the Company advises as follows:

  1. this notice is being given under paragraph 708A(5)(e) of the Act;
  2. the Company issued the Shares without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;
  3. as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company;
  4. as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with section 674 of the Act; and
  5. all information of the kind that would be required to be disclosed to the market for the purposes of section 708A(6)(e) of the Act has been disclosed to ASX Limited.

For and on behalf of the Board.

Denis Waddell

Chairman

ENQUIRIES

Investors

Media

JSE Sponsor

Errol Smart - Managing Director & CEO

Nicholas Read

Monique Martinez

Denis Waddell - Chairman

Read Corporate, Australia

Merchantec Capital

T: +61 (0) 3 8080 7170

T: +61 (0) 419 929 046

T: +27 (0) 11 325 6363

E: info@orionminerals.com.au

E: nicholas@readcorporate.com.au

E: monique@merchantec.co.za

Orion Minerals Limited

www.orionminerals.com.au

Incorporated in the Commonwealth of Australia

Suite 617, 530 Little Collins Street Melbourne, Victoria 3000

ASX Code: ORN

ACN: 098 939 274

JSE Code: ORN

Ordinary shares on issue: 3,414m I Options on issue: 234m

ISIN: AU000000ORN1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Orion Minerals Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 22:40:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
