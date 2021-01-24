Orion Minerals : Cu & Zn VMS and intrusive Ni-Cu-PGE intersections drilled

ASX/JSE RELEASE: 25 JANUARY 2021

Multiple copper sulphide intercepts within large VMS system at

Boksputs opens up exciting new discovery opportunity

Deep diamond drill hole still in progress intersects numerous mineralised zones across multiple horizons at

southern end of a 3km long mineralised system 125km north-west of the Prieska Copper-Zinc Project

Significant zones of copper, zinc and nickel-copper-PGE mineralisation intersected across all key prospects tested as part of the high-impactnear-mine and regional drilling program across Orion's tenement holdings in the Northern Cape Province, South Africa.

Results confirm the under-explored nature of the Areachap Province and the substantial opportunity for a major discovery, both in the near-mine environment around the fully-permitted Prieska Copper-Zinc Project, and the broader region.

A key focus will be the greenfields Boksputs Project, located 125km north-west of Prieska, where a deep diamond drill hole has intersected numerous zones of VMS copper mineralisation across multiple horizons, with initial assays including 5m at 1.09% Cu and 0.13g/t Au from 393.00m and 1m at 2.25% Cu and 0.32g/t Au from 498.45m.

The hole is still in progress to test an electro-magnetic (EM) conductor within a large VMS mineralised package with multiple historical intercepts, EM anomalies, outcropping exhalites and mineralisation over an area extending over 3km by 1km.

Intensive follow-up drilling is planned, including to target a strong 3000 Siemens conductor located 3km north of the current drill hole (compared with the current 400S conductor).

Drilling at the Kielder Project, located 15km from Prieska, has intersected high-grade base metal mineralisation close to surface, successfully validating historically reported copper and zinc sulphide mineralisation across two VMS prospects.

Plus, at the Jacomynspan nickel-copper deposit, 68km north-west of Prieska, drilling has intersected three shallow zones of net textured sulphides with a best intercept of 6.03m at 0.60% Ni, 0.31% Cu, 0.19g/t Pd, 0.21g/t Pt and 0.20g/t Au from 145.36m, including 1.10m at 1.23% Ni and 0.69% Cu from 146.35m.

Orion's Managing Director and CEO, Errol Smart, commented:

"We could not have asked for a better start to 2021. Against the backdrop of soaring base metal prices and a fantastic outlook for copper, zinc and nickel amidst a stimulus-fuelled global economic recovery, we have been able to deliver some very exciting exploration news from the pre-Christmas drilling across our extensive Areachap tenement holdings in the Northern Cape.

"The strategic significance of all these targets is that they form part of a world-class exploration package that is underpinned by our fully-permitted Prieska Copper-Zinc Project - which remains one of the few advanced base metal assets worldwide ready to move into construction this year. Some of the targets are 'near-mine' opportunities that could quickly develop into satellite ore sources for the Prieska mill. Others sit further afield and have demonstrated strong geological potential to emerge as potential major new VMS discoveries of a similar size to Prieska, or perhaps even bigger."