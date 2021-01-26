Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Orion Minerals Limited    ORN   AU000000ORN1

ORION MINERALS LIMITED

(ORN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orion Minerals : December 2020 - Quarterly Cash Flow Report

01/26/2021 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly cash flow report

Name of entity

Orion Minerals Ltd

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

76 098 939 274

December 2020

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(6 months)

$A'000

1.

Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

---

---

1.2

Payments for

(a)

exploration & evaluation

(908)

(1,516)

(b)

development

---

---

(c)

production

---

---

(d)

staff costs

(462)

(814)

(e)

administration and corporate costs

(433)

(1,184)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

---

---

1.4

Interest received

6

14

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

(75)

(75)

1.6

Income taxes paid

---

---

1.7

Government grants and tax incentives

9

61

1.8

Other (provide details if material)

110

127

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(1,753)

(3,387)

activities

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire or for:

(a)

entities

---

---

(b)

tenements

---

---

(c)

property, plant and equipment

---

---

(d)

exploration & evaluation

(465)

(804)

(e)

investments

---

---

(f)

other non-current assets

---

---

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (17/07/20)

Page 1

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(6 months)

$A'000

2.2

Proceeds from the disposal of:

(a)

entities

---

---

(b)

tenements

---

---

(c) property, plant and equipment

---

5

(d)

investments

---

---

(e)

other non-current assets

---

---

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

(169)

(214)

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

---

---

2.5

Other (provide details if material)

(48)

(35)

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing

(682)

(1,048)

activities

3. Cash flows from financing activities

3.1 Proceeds from issues of equity securities

(excluding convertible debt securities)

3,073

8,956

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible debt

---

---

securities

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of options

---

---

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of equity

---

(10)

securities or convertible debt securities

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

---

---

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

(2,000)

(2,000)

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and

---

---

borrowings

3.8

Dividends paid

---

---

3.9

Other (provide details if material)

---

---

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing

1,073

6,946

activities

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

5,081

1,219

period

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(1,753)

(3,387)

activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

(682)

(1,048)

(item 2.6 above)

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

1,073

6,946

(item 3.10 above)

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (17/07/20)

Page 2

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

  1. Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held
  2. Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

Current quarter

Year to date

$A'000

(6 months)

$A'000

(8)

(19)

3,711

3,711

5.

Reconciliation of cash and cash

Current quarter

Previous quarter

equivalents

$A'000

$A'000

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the

consolidated statement of cash flows) to the

related items in the accounts

5.1

Bank balances

3,711

5,081

5.2

Call deposits

---

---

5.3

Bank overdrafts

---

---

5.4

Other (provide details)

---

---

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

3,711

5,081

quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

6.

Payments to related parties of the entity and their

Current quarter

associates

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their

207

associates included in item 1

6.2

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their

---

associates included in item 2

Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments.

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (17/07/20)

Page 3

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

7. Financing facilities

Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.

7.1 Loan facilities

7.2 Credit standby arrangements

7.3 Other (please specify)

7.4 Total financing facilities

Total facility

Amount drawn at

amount at quarter

quarter end

end

$A'000

$A'000

4,880

4,880

---

---

---

---

4,880

4,880

Note: Amounts above exclude capitalised interest and fees and include movement in exchange rates (where applicable).

7.5

Unused financing facilities available at quarter end

---

7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.

Convertible Loan Facility

On 25 January 2019, Orion Minerals Ltd (Orion) announced a $3.6M unsecured loan facility with Tembo Capital Mining Fund II LP (Tembo) (Convertible Loan Facility). The key terms of the Convertible Loan Facility are:

  • Loan Facility Amount: $3.6M;
  • Interest: Capitalised at 12% per annum accrued daily on the amount drawn down;
  • Repayment: Tembo may elect for repayment of the balance of the Convertible Loan Facility (including capitalised interest and fees) (Outstanding Amount) to be satisfied by the issue of fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) by Orion to Tembo at a deemed issue price of 2.6 cents per Share (subject to shareholder and Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) approvals). The Outstanding Amount must be repaid by 30 June 2021, or if Tembo elects to receive Shares in repayment of the Outstanding Amount in lieu of payment in cash, the date on which the Shares are to be issued to Tembo (or such later date as may be agreed between Tembo and Orion);
  • Establishment fee:
  1. Cash - capitalised 5% of the Convertible Loan Facility Amount and capitalised 4% of the

Outstanding Amount as of 24 January 2020, payable on the Repayment date; and

    1. Options - 11M unlisted Orion options, exercisable at a price of 3.0 cents per option, expiring on 17 June 2024.
  • Security: Unsecured.

At Quarter end, the Convertible Loan Facility balance was $4.8M (including capitalised interest and fees).

AASMF Loan

On 2 November 2015, Prieska Copper Zinc Mine (Pty) Ltd (a 70% owned subsidiary of Orion) (PCZM) and Anglo American sefa Mining Fund (AASMF) entered into a ZAR14.25M loan agreement for the further exploration and development of the Prieska Copper-Zinc Project (Loan). Under the terms of the Loan, AASMF advanced ZAR14.25M to PCZM. The key terms of the Loan are:

  • Loan amount: ZAR14.25M (~$1.3M) (on 1 August 2017);
  • Interest: Prime lending rate in South Africa;
  • Repayment: 30 April 2021; and
  • Security: 29.17% of the shares held in PCZM by Agama Exploration and Mining (Pty) Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of Orion), have been pledged as security to AASMF for the performance of PCZM's obligations in terms of the loan.

At Quarter end, the Loan balance was $1.7M (ZAR19.7M) (including capitalised interest).

ASX Listing Rules Appendix 5B (17/07/20)

Page 4

+ See chapter 19 of the ASX Listing Rules for defined terms.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Orion Minerals Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 22:59:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about ORION MINERALS LIMITED
05:59pORION MINERALS : December 2020 - Quarterly Cash Flow Report
PU
05:59pORION MINERALS : December 2020 - Quarterly Activities Report
PU
01/25Orion Minerals Intersects Large Mineral System at Boksputs Project in South A..
MT
01/24ORION MINERALS : Cu & Zn VMS and intrusive Ni-Cu-PGE intersections drilled
PU
2020ORION MINERALS : Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder - Waddell
PU
2020ORION MINERALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Waddell
PU
2020ORION MINERALS : Appendix 3G - Employee Options Plan
PU
2020ORION MINERALS : Appendix 3G - Options Waddell
PU
2020ORION MINERALS : Appendix 2A - Options Exercise
PU
2020ORION MINERALS : Expiry of Unlisted Options
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,07 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
Net income 2020 -17,6 M -13,6 M -13,6 M
Net Debt 2020 6,99 M 5,41 M 5,41 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,27x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 95,6 M 74,0 M 74,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 1 236x
EV / Sales 2020 721x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 44,3%
Chart ORION MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Orion Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Errol John Smart Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Denis Patrick Waddell Non-Executive Chairman
Walter Shamu Chief Operating Officer
Martin William Bouwmeester Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Alexander Haller Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORION MINERALS LIMITED7.69%74
NEWMONT CORPORATION2.92%49 709
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION2.93%41 605
POLYUS-0.82%26 791
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-3.37%18 133
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED0.87%17 238
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ