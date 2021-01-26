Orion Minerals : December 2020 - Quarterly Cash Flow Report

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report

7.3 Other (please specify)

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.

Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.

Note: Amounts above exclude capitalised interest and fees and include movement in exchange rates (where applicable).

7.5 Unused financing facilities available at quarter end ---

7.6 Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.

Convertible Loan Facility

On 25 January 2019, Orion Minerals Ltd (Orion) announced a $3.6M unsecured loan facility with Tembo Capital Mining Fund II LP (Tembo) (Convertible Loan Facility). The key terms of the Convertible Loan Facility are:

Loan Facility Amount: $3.6M;

Interest: Capitalised at 12% per annum accrued daily on the amount drawn down;

Repayment: Tembo may elect for repayment of the balance of the Convertible Loan Facility (including capitalised interest and fees) ( Outstanding Amount ) to be satisfied by the issue of fully paid ordinary shares ( Shares ) by Orion to Tembo at a deemed issue price of 2.6 cents per Share (subject to shareholder and Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) approvals). The Outstanding Amount must be repaid by 30 June 2021, or if Tembo elects to receive Shares in repayment of the Outstanding Amount in lieu of payment in cash, the date on which the Shares are to be issued to Tembo (or such later date as may be agreed between Tembo and Orion);

) to be satisfied by the issue of fully paid ordinary shares ( ) by Orion to Tembo at a deemed issue price of 2.6 cents per Share (subject to shareholder and Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) approvals). The Outstanding Amount must be repaid by 30 June 2021, or if Tembo elects to receive Shares in repayment of the Outstanding Amount in lieu of payment in cash, the date on which the Shares are to be issued to Tembo (or such later date as may be agreed between Tembo and Orion); Establishment fee:

Cash - capitalised 5% of the Convertible Loan Facility Amount and capitalised 4% of the

Outstanding Amount as of 24 January 2020, payable on the Repayment date; and

Options - 11M unlisted Orion options, exercisable at a price of 3.0 cents per option, expiring on 17 June 2024.

Security: Unsecured.

At Quarter end, the Convertible Loan Facility balance was $4.8M (including capitalised interest and fees).

AASMF Loan

On 2 November 2015, Prieska Copper Zinc Mine (Pty) Ltd (a 70% owned subsidiary of Orion) (PCZM) and Anglo American sefa Mining Fund (AASMF) entered into a ZAR14.25M loan agreement for the further exploration and development of the Prieska Copper-Zinc Project (Loan). Under the terms of the Loan, AASMF advanced ZAR14.25M to PCZM. The key terms of the Loan are:

Loan amount: ZAR14.25M (~$1.3M) (on 1 August 2017);

Interest: Prime lending rate in South Africa;

Repayment: 30 April 2021; and

Security: 29.17% of the shares held in PCZM by Agama Exploration and Mining (Pty) Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of Orion), have been pledged as security to AASMF for the performance of PCZM's obligations in terms of the loan.

At Quarter end, the Loan balance was $1.7M (ZAR19.7M) (including capitalised interest).