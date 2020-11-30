Orion Minerals : Expiry of Unlisted Options

ASX/JSE RELEASE: 1 December 2020
Expiry of Unlisted Options
Orion Minerals Ltd (ASX/JSE: ORN) advises that the following unlisted options expired on 30 November 2020:
|
Exercise Price
|
Number of Options
$0.03518,333,333
$0.0518,333,334
For and on behalf of the Board
Martin Bouwmeester
Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
|
Investors
|
Media
|
JSE Sponsor
|
Errol Smart - Managing Director & CEO
|
Nicholas Read
|
Monique Martinez
|
Denis Waddell - Chairman
|
Read Corporate, Australia
|
Merchantec Capital
|
T: +61 (0) 3 8080 7170
|
T: +61 (0) 419 929 046
|
T: +27 (0) 11 325 6363
|
E: info@orionminerals.com.au
|
E: nicholas@readcorporate.com.au
|
E: monique@merchantec.co.za
|
Orion Minerals Limited
|
www.orionminerals.com.au
|
Incorporated in the Commonwealth of Australia
|
|
Suite 617, 530 Little Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000
|
ASX Code: ORN
|
ACN: 098 939 274
|
JSE Code: ORN
|
Ordinary shares on issue: 3,414m I Options on issue: 234m
|
ISIN: AU000000ORN1
|
|
