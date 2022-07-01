Orion Minerals : Form 604 – Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder

Orion Minerals Limited

Incorporated in the Commonwealth of Australia

Australian Company Number 098 939 274

ASX share code: ORN

JSE share code: ORN

ISIN: AU000000ORN1

Form 604 - Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder

Shareholders of Orion Minerals Ltd (ASX/JSE: ORN) (Orion or the Company) are advised that the Company has released a Form 604 - Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder, on the Australian Securities Exchange.

The Form 604 - Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder is available on the Company's website, https://orionminerals.com.au/investors/asx-jse-announcements/.

For and on behalf of the Board.

Martin Bouwmeester

Company Secretary

1 July 2022

