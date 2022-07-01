Log in
    ORN   AU000000ORN1

ORION MINERALS LIMITED

(ORN)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:56 2022-07-01 am EDT
0.0180 AUD   +5.88%
03:23aORION MINERALS : Form 604 – Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder
PU
06/30ORION MINERALS : Change in substantial holding
PU
06/30ORION MINERALS : Share Issue – Notice under Section 708A(5)(e)
PU
Orion Minerals : Form 604 – Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder

07/01/2022 | 03:23am EDT
Orion Minerals Limited

Incorporated in the Commonwealth of Australia

Australian Company Number 098 939 274

ASX share code: ORN

JSE share code: ORN

ISIN: AU000000ORN1

Form 604 - Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder

Shareholders of Orion Minerals Ltd (ASX/JSE: ORN) (Orion or the Company) are advised that the Company has released a Form 604 - Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder, on the Australian Securities Exchange.

The Form 604 - Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder is available on the Company's website, https://orionminerals.com.au/investors/asx-jse-announcements/.

For and on behalf of the Board.

Martin Bouwmeester

Company Secretary

1 July 2022

ENQUIRIES

Investors

Media

JSE Sponsor

Errol Smart - Managing Director & CEO

Nicholas Read

Monique Martinez

Denis Waddell - Chairman

Read Corporate, Australia

Merchantec Capital

T: +61 (0) 3 8080 7170

T: +61 (0) 419 929 046

T: +27 (0) 11 325 6363

E: info@orionminerals.com.au

E: nicholas@readcorporate.com.au

E: monique@merchantec.co.za

Disclaimer

Orion Minerals Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 07:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
