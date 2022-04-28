Orion Minerals : March 2022 - Quarterly Activities Report

ASX/JSE RELEASE: 29 April 2022

March 2022 Quarterly Activities Report

HIGHLIGHTS

Project Development

An early production assessment for the Prieska Copper-Zinc Project has been fast-tracked, with investigations into phasing the project development to bring forward the first concentrate production and evaluate remnant pillar mining potential, expected to be completed by Q3 2022.

Resource in-fill drilling commenced at the 105 Level supergene resource at Prieska to support potential early production from open pit mining.

6,000m underground diamond drilling program underway, targeting remnant pillars at Prieska, with a Mineral Resource update expected to be estimated by Q3 2022.

Discussions with banks and financiers regarding the financing for the Prieska Deeps Project are continuing in parallel with the engineering assessment of the early works opportunities.

Discussions also initiated with potential financiers who have expressed interest in funding the early dewatering and production plan.

Orion extended an agreement to consolidate ownership of the highly prospective Jacomynspan Nickel-Copper-PGE Project to provide additional time for the owners to discuss a potential expanded and revised transaction, whereby additional prospective Southern African nickel projects may be combined with the Jacomynspan Project.

Exploration

Successful maiden drilling program completed on the Koperberg - Carolusberg line of intrusives at the Okiep Copper Project, with 25 diamond drill holes completed.

Assay results have confirmed historically reported drill results and highlighted the presence of significant shallow mineralisation, including:

• 7.76m at 1.94% Cu from 29.7m including 4.1m at 2.01% Cu from 33.3m in OKED064; and

• 9.02m at 1.45% Cu from 103.08m including 5.9m at 1.86% Cu from 103.08m in OKWED068.

Orion has made a new copper-nickel discovery within its Okiep Copper Project with the first drill hole undertaken to test a SkyTEMTM anomaly with coincident magnetic and electromagnetic (EM) anomalies at the Nous Prospect, providing strong validation for Orion's modern exploration methodology.

Orion Minerals Limited www.orionminerals.com.au Incorporated in the Commonwealth of Australia Suite 617, 530 Little Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000 ASX Code: ORN ACN: 098 939 274 JSE Code: ORN Ordinary shares on issue: 4,382m I Options on issue: 232m ISIN: AU000000ORN1

Orion's Managing Director and CEO, Errol Smart, said:

"The March 2022 Quarter was a productive period for Orion, with several highly significant developments across our business which we expect will deliver important outcomes in the second half of 2022. Key among these was our decision to investigate early production at the Prieska Copper-Zinc Project by rescheduling the order of development to bring the open pit construction forward. This, together with the mining of underground pillars, should allow us to produce our first concentrate 14 months earlier than originally envisioned in the 2020 Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS-20).

"An underground drilling campaign commenced to improve the confidence in our Mineral Resources' estimates for the portion of the Prieska deposit planned for open pit mining, as well as to evaluate the benefits of extracting some of the mineralised pillars left behind from previous mining. We expect results from the early production study by Q3 2022, which will provide a clear roadmap for our future production pathway.

"As part of the early production investigation, we are also preparing a plan to commence the dewatering of the underground workings using a modular configuration. This phased plan would allow us to start dewatering the Prieska Mine shaft during the current calendar year, ahead of the scale-up to the full-scale pumping rate outlined in the BFS-20 plan.

"In parallel with our work at Prieska, we have also commenced the work to establish the Okiep Copper Project (OCP) as a second copper concentrate production hub. We believe that the complementary combination of these projects will accelerate our journey to becoming a major copper producer in South Africa's Northern Cape Province and transform Orion into a significant international base metals mining house at an optimal time in the global market cycle for critical future-facing commodities.

"Further exploration drilling at OCP has led to the exciting discovery of a previously unknown copper-nickel mineralised mafic intrusive at the Nous Prospect. This is the first discovery in the district in more than 40 years - and it is directly attributable to the use of modern geophysics, followed by mapping and detailed ground surveys. Our early exploration success underscores the huge potential upside in the Okiep region.

"During the Quarter, we also extended an agreement to consolidate ownership of the highly-perspective Jacomynspan Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, located 80km north-west of Prieska. This extension gives us time to discuss a revised, expanded transaction, affording us the opportunity to include additional prospective Southern African nickel prospects into the project. Nickel, an essential component in electric vehicle batteries, fits well into our strategy of being a green metals producer. We are also progressing investigation of technologies to extract the precursor battery metal products and generate premium product for sale with a local refining/beneficiation plant"

Commodity Markets

News of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, rising inflationary pressures in the developed world and a slowing Chinese economy, buoyed base metals prices in the first three months of 2022. Growing concerns about supply disruption and historically low global stockpiles saw copper touch USD10,910 per tonne in early March 2022.

The record intraday high set on 7 March 2022, came on the back of historically low global inventories with falling inventories in LME-registered warehouses adding to metal supply fears. At 69,825 tonnes, copper stocks were the lowest since 2005.

At the recent World Copper Conference, global commodity forecaster CRU predicted that the annual copper supply deficit would be 6 million tonnes per annum for the next decade, with an estimated investment of USD100 billion required in new mine developments to meet the new demand requirement - much of which is driven by the renewable energy sector and global decarbonisation push.

The squeeze on the LME also saw zinc inventories drop to 142,528 tonnes in March 2022. Disruption of zinc concentrate supplies due to the suspension of large zinc mines because of the COVID-19 pandemic and persistent environmental restrictions in China, has helped drive the price higher. By the end of March 2022, benchmark zinc futures on the LME ended at USD4,027, having gained nearly 14% since the beginning of the year.

LME Copper Price Chart

Source: London Metals Exchange

LME Zinc Price Chart

Source: London Metal Exchange

LME Nickel Price Chart

Source: London Metal Exchange

Operations Report

Health and Safety, Environmental Management and Community Engagement

Health and Safety

No injuries were recorded during the Quarter. The hours worked for the Quarter and financial year to date are shown below:

Table 1: Hours worked at the Group's Areachap and Okiep Copper Projects (South Africa).

Category of Work Hours Worked Quarter FY2022 Total Exploration 17,257 50,720 Mine Re-Entry 14,787 20,571 Contractors 14,339 61,198 Total 46,383 132,489

The Lost-Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) per 200,000 hours worked is 0 for the March Quarter 2022.

The Company continues to manage the risks from the COVID-19 pandemic in the workplace in line with government and industry guidelines. Three COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the Quarter, none of which required hospitalisation.

South Africa remained at Alert Level 1 in January 2022, with changes to adjusted Alert Level 1 coming into effect on 1 February 2022. These changes related to relaxations in isolation requirements and timeframes. Further adjustments were implemented from 22 March 2022, which related to further easing of restrictions on the use of masks, maximum allowable venue capacities and COVID-19 testing requirements for international travel. Orion has adjusted its COVID-19 policies in line with these changes.

Community and Stakeholder Engagement

Prieska Copper-Zinc Mine (PCZM)

Niekerkshoop and Marydale sports day

A sports day was held in December 2021, at the RD Williams Primary School Grounds in Prieska with local soccer and netball players from Prieska, Niekerkshoop and Marydale. The event follows the successful community sports day held in Siyathemba in 2019.

The tournament, which hosted 56 participants, was sponsored by Orion, the Department of Transport, Safety, and Liaison (DTSL), SAPS Prieska, and the Siyathemba Local Football Association. Teams from Marydale and Niekerkshoop participated in seven-a-side soccer and netball tournament during the sports tournament. Orion and DTSL jointly contributed towards the refreshments and transport for the event.

B4H scholar mobility rollout to schools

Orion continued the rollout of its "Scholar Mobility" project in January 2022, by distributing 40 more bicycles to four schools across Marydale, Vanwyksvlei, Niekerkshoop and an outlying area of Prieska. The bicycles were allocated for use to deserving students, including those who have long distances to travel between home and school.

The pre-loved bicycles were donated by Bicycles for Humanity Western Australia (B4H) and were brought to Prieska by Orion, while helmets were donated by Mulilo and reflectors were donated by the Provincial Department of Education. Orion previously distributed bikes to five schools in Prieska in June and October 2021.

HIV/Aids awareness and educational campaign

Health care workers from Siyathemba Niekerkshoop Clinic held an awareness and educational campaign in December 2021, to mark World Aids Day and remind the community of the importance of fighting the disease and the stigmas around infection.

The campaign emphasised the need for HIV/Aids counselling, prevention of mother-to-child transmission, treatment options and the importance of infected patients maintaining their health. The awareness campaign culminated in Orion, Municipal Councillors, the South African Police Service, Niekerkshoop Youth Development Centre, and the Department of Health's clinic, erected a sign saying "Niekerkshoop vs Aids" on the side of a nearby mountain.

The aim of the painting on the mountainside was to bring the community together and commit to preventing new infections, stopping discrimination, and ending preventable deaths associated with HIV/Aids in the community by 2030.

Establishment of a Community Participation Framework for PCZM

The Task Team, which was formed at the collaborative Bosberaad held in October 2021, held three independently facilitated meetings during the Quarter to outline how it will function and to finalise its terms of Terms of Reference. These Terms of Reference are the rules that will govern how the Task Team will operate as it carries out its responsibilities of developing an implementation and monitoring plan for the targets of maximising host community employment and procurement. Orion has agreed to work towards the aspirational target of achieving host community participation of 50% in employment, 30% in the procurement of goods and services and 40% in subcontracting opportunities at PCZM.

The Task Team will report on its progress to the PCZM and Orion management, the Business Chambers, the Orion Siyathemba Stakeholder Engagement Forum (OSSEF) and the Department of Minerals and Energy (DMRE).

The Task Team also visited PCZM in March and were taken on an underground tour to witness current activity and gain insight into how the mine will operate once it has been developed. After the visit, the PCZM Task Team members discussed the aspirational targets and agreed on the terminology and classification of a "host community", which will mean the areas of the Siyathemba Local Municipality and Vanwyksvlei.

The Task Team discussions were held in a positive spirit with constructive input received from all the participants. Further meetings to unpack procurement and skills development and training in more detail, are planned during the June 2022 Quarter.

The OSSEF also met during the Quarter and the meeting was well attended by representatives from the new Council, law enforcement, community interest groups, Orion management and shareholders. Both platforms aim to make sure that the communities of Siyathemba and Vanwyksvlei have meaningful participation in the economic development brought about by the Prieska Copper-Zinc Mine.

Employment and community training and development program opportunities at PCZM

Orion is assessing the merits of early production at the Prieska Copper-Zinc Mine and has engaged Murray & Roberts to conduct underground confirmation drilling to test the grade and extent of the mineral deposit to mine. Underground drilling began in February 2022 and will continue until Q32022.

In support of Orion's commitment to host community participation, Murray & Roberts interviewed candidates from the Orion database and employed thirteen people from the host community. These community members are being exposed to specialist underground exploration drilling. Murray & Roberts will also be providing underground competency training for a further six community members during the drill program and, together with Orion, will be offering 10 learnership opportunities at the Murray & Roberts Training Centre later in 2022.